(KMAland) -- Kuemper and Lewis Central split, and Red Oak walked off on Shen while Jaxon Schumacher and Jaixen Frost went deep again in dominant wins for Treynor and Mount Ayr on Tuesday night.
Checkout the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
H10: St. Albert 12 Atlantic 1
Cael Hobbs tossed five innings in the win. Isaac Sherrill doubled and Brett Klusman roped a two-RBI single in the first inning.
H10: Lewis Central 14 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 1)
Aron Harrington homered as part of his six-RBI, four-hit game. JC Dermody and Britton Bond plated two runs each on three and two hits, respectively. Jonah Pomrenke scored three times and stole two bags. Bond and Bryce Wilcox combined to strike out eight on nine hits.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 5 Lewis Central 4 (Game 2)
Kuemper rallied with two hits in the fifth for the win. Blake Pottebaum had three of the Knights’ five hits and tripled. Austin Tigges and Koby Lampman also tallied knocks. Cal Wanninger struck out four in 6 1/3 innings of duty on 104 pitches, allowing only four hits. The win was the 300th of Coach Randy Snyder's career.
Casey Clair had LC’s only RBI of the night. Devin Nailor had two hits and JC Dermody and Britton Bond also recorded hits. Luke Woltman and Trenton Johnette combined to only allow five hits and one earned run while striking out four in the tough-luck loss.
H10: Harlan 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Joey Moser had three hits, doubled, scored three runs and posted two RBI. Isaiah Ahrenholtz put three runs across while Quinn Koesters, Luke Musich, Alex Monson, Teagon Kasperbauer and Kelby Lasher also plated runs. Lasher did his on two hits while Koester was nifty on the base paths with two steals Kasperbauer earned the win with three strikeouts and only three hits allowed.
Evan Turin, Parker Bekkerus and Luke Wiebers had Denison’s hits and Wiebers drove in their only two runs. Hunter Emery fanned four batters in four innings.
CC: Stanton 18 Essex 2
Quentin Thornburg had a quality night with a three-hit, three-RBI performance at the plate while also earning the win on the mound. Brody Holmes added two hits and Logan Roberts singled, doubled and had three RBI.
NC: CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Connor McKee had four hits, doubled and drove in two. Joe Kauffman had three RBI off zero hits while Colby Rich, Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follmann, Seth Hensley and Brody Paulsen recorded hits. McKee drove in two runs, Hensley and Follmann scored three times and Paulsen crossed home plate twice. Rich tossed 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts on only one hit.
F-M’s only hits came from Brady Owen and Nick Madison. Madison’s was a double. Owen, Tyler Johnson and Jake Malcom drove in runs and Johnson struck out four.
WIC: Underwood 9 Audubon 5
Tyler Boothby doubled and drove in three. Josh Ravlin sent two across with one hit and scored a run while Mason Boothby crossed home plate three times. Jake Reimer also had an RBI. Tyler Boothby struck out five on three hits and four walks in three innings, Jack Vanfossan tossed 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and Mason Boothby contributed 1 1/3 innings, striking out three in the process.
Aiden Alt drove in two on two hits, doublingg. Braden Wessel also doubled. Teddy Duvall and Cooper Nielsen accounted for the Wheelers’ other RBIs.
WIC: Treynor 12 AHSTW 2
Jaxon Schumacher hit a two-run homer, his fourth dinger of the season and third in the last seven days. Kaden Snyder, Brock Wallace, Payton Chapman and Brock Poland had two hits each with one, two, two and one RBI, respectively. Mason Yochum also pushed two across while AJ Schiltz and Wallace doubled. Brady Coffman earned the win on the hill with four strikeouts on only three hits. Snyder tossed three innings and fanned five batters.
Blake Holst drove in two for AHSTW, and Jake Kelly doubled.Jace Peterson struck out three while Holst and Denning retired two apiece.
WIC: Tri-Center 16 Riverside 1
Brett McGee and Jaxon Johnson each went 3-for-3. McGee drove in three while Johnson drove in two. Ethan Alfers also had two RBI, doing so off two hits, one of which was a double. Cael Corrin and Isaac Wohlhuter combined for a five-strikeout, two-hit, three-walk showing.
Dalton Smith and Grady Jeppesen recorded hits for Riverside while Kaeden Pleas had an RBI.
WIC: Missouri Valley 16 IKM-Manning 8
Will Gutzmer posted a 4-for-4 evening with a triple and three RBI. Eli Fouts went 3-for-4 with a double and Cody Gilpin tallied three hits and three RBI.
Max Nielsen and Hayden McLaughlin homered for IKM-Manning in the loss.
POI: Nodaway Valley 16 Bedford 1
Michael Britten went 2-for-2 with four RBI and three runs scored. Mathew Weber accumulated three hits while Dax Kintigh had three RBI off two hits. Boston DeVault and Evan Forcht each had two knocks.
Caelen DeVault pitched all four innings for the Wolverines, striking out six and only allowing one hit.
POI: Mount Ayr 18 Southwest Valley 0
Jaixen Frost and Dawson Swank tag-teamed a four-inning no-hitter. Offensively, Frost smashed a three-run homer for the Raiders.
RVC: Woodbine 8 Exira-EHK 4 -- 8 innings
Caleb Wakehouse’s only hit of the night was a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Gavin Kelley had to hits and two RBI while Cory Bantam also contributed two hits. Landon Bendgen and Kylon Reisz contributed one hit each.
Bantam struck out 14 in 6 1/3 innings, allowing only three hits while walking four.
MRC: Sioux City North 18 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Drew Kinnaman and Evan Helvig had two RBI each off one hit, Kinnaman’s was a triple. Austin McClain had two hits and an RBI. Carter Pinney and Ayden Schrunk also had hits for the Stars.
TJ received hits from Ethan Bose and Garrett Denman.
MRC: Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)
Evan Helvig had two hits, three RBI and scored three times. Eric Rasmussen and Dayton Harrell had two RBI each while Carter Pinney, Cael Miller and Eli Cedillo had three, two and two hits, respectively.
Tyler Huey had two hits, scored twice and drove in two for TJ. Hunter Ryba doubled and drove in one.
BGC: Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 1
Brayden Olson threw four innings and allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out four and walking two. The Demons sealed the win with 11 runs in the fifth inning.
BGC: Twin Cedars 12 Murray 6
Brycen Wookey homered and drove in three for the Mustangs in the loss. Kace Patton also drove in two.
BGC: Ankeny Christian 1 Moravia 0
Malachi Johnson tossed the first-no hitter in Ankeny Christian’s program history while striking out 13 and only walking one. Johnson helped his own cause with a base hit and the only run of the game. Cale Leever muscled two hits.
BGC: Mormon Trail 20 Seymour 6
Mormon Trail accumulated 17 hits with Gabe Stripe, Wrigley Shanks, Gavin Dixon and Remington Newton responsible for three each. Newton drove in four, Stripe moved three and homered while Dixson and Shanks had two RBI each. Stripe and Newton led MT in runs with four each. Owen Anderson also had three RBI, doing his off two hits. Jose Adkins allowed only one hit and struck out four in 3 1/3 innings.
DJ McDonald led Seymour with four RBI off two hits, one of which was a triple.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (06/15)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 9 Shenandoah 8 — 8 inn.
Glenwood 7 Creston 2
St. Albert 12 Atlantic 1
Lewis Central 14 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 5 Lewis Central 4 (Game 2)
Harlan 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Corner Conference
Stanton 18 Essex 2
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 9 Audubon 5
Missouri Valley 16 IKM-Manning 8
Tri-Center 16 Riverside 1
Treynor 12 AHSTW 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 16 Bedford 1
Mount Ayr 18 Southwest Valley 0
Southeast Warren 15 Central Decatur 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 -- 8 inn.
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Abraham Lincoln 7
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City North 18 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 8 LeMars 5 (Game 1)
LeMars 5 Sioux City East 3 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 1
Orient-Macksburg 18 Moulton-Udell 7
Twin Cedars 12 Murray 6
Ankeny Christian 1 Moravia 0
Mormon Trail 20 Seymour 6
Non-Conference
CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona
Lenox at Roland-Story
Lenox at Roland-Story