(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Audubon, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia were among the winners on the opening night of high school baseball in KMAland. The complete rundown from Monday can be found below.
H-10: Shenandoah 1 Clarinda 0
Blake Doyle out-dueled Jakob Childs and Wyatt Schmitt and a Braden Knight third-inning sacrifice was the difference maker for Shenandoah. The complete recap can be found here.
H-10: Creston 15 Red Oak 0
Gavin Gillam homered and drove in three, and Keegan Smith, Britain Miller and Tristan Barncastle had two RBI apiece for the Panthers. Gavin Shawler struck out seven in three innings to get the win. Evan Bruce threw the fourth to complete a combined no-hitter.
H-10: St. Albert 8 Harlan 3
Luke Hubbard received the win on the bump for the Falcons. Jeff Miller tossed four innings striking out seven. Daniel McGrath paced St. Albert's offense with two hits and two RBI. Cy Patterson also drove in two for the Falcons, who picked up a huge conference win.
Isaiah Ahrenholtz homered for the Cyclones, which managed just five hits on the night.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 10
Will Schenkelberg hit a walk-off single for the Knights, who grabbed the comeback victory. Jake Hugeback and Kyle Berg had three hits each, and Luke Hicks and Schenkelberg had two hits apiece.
The Monarchs had eight hits, including two each from Carter Wessel and Evan Turin. Hunter Emery drove in a pair of runs.
H-10: Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2
Bryson Sharon had a triple among two hits and drove in four, and Jonah Pomrenke added a triple, an RBI and three walks for LC. Nolan Miller got the win, working three innings and allowing three hits with five strikeouts.
Brody O'Brien had two hits for Atlantic in the defeat.
CORNER: Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 4
Brett Gruber drove in two runs and had two hits. Garett Phillips earned the victory on the mound, tossing five innings and striking out seven. James Switzer paced F-M with two hits.
CORNER: East Mills 25 Griswold 1
East Mills scored 16 runs in the first inning on their way to a dominant win.
Cale Swaim had three hits, and Derek Mueller finished with a pair of hits of his own.
NC: Stanton 2 Lenox 0
Colby Royal hurled a complete-game shutout, striking out 12. Cullen Wood struck out six batters for Lenox. Brad Larson retired three batters, had one hit and stole a base.
WIC: Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Blake Hall and Nick Ravlin combined to toss a no-hitter for the Eagles. Hall threw four hitless innings while Ravlin contributed two.
WIC: Audubon 25 Riverside 2
Skyler Schultes had three hits, two RBI and four runs scored, and Marcus Olsen added two hits, three RBI and three runs. Gavin Smith had just one hit, but it was a triple as he drove in four and scored three.
Derek Porsch drove in three runs, Ethan Klocke had a pair of RBI and Eric Hermansen chipped in two RBI of his own.
WIC: Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 3
Brett McGee struck out seven hitters and allowed just two earned runs while also getting three hits at the plate. Jaxon Johnson had one hit, but it was a homer and drove in three runs. Kaleb Smith added an inside-the-park homer.
Brody Langer had two hits for AHSTW and Sam Porter struck out five.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 8 Treynor 2
Colton Hanlon had a double among two hits and drove in a run, and Tre Melby doubled in a pair of runs for the Panthers in an upset win. Dylan Cunard struck out five in four innings to get the win.
Ryan Bach led the Treynor offense with two hits while Drew Petersen struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings.
POI: Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 2
Brennan Sefrit threw five no-hit innings, struck out 14 and walked just one to lead Bedford in the win. Dylan Swaney had four hits, including two doubles, to lead the offense.
NC: Winterset 9 Nodaway Valley 3
Mason Mather had two hits, and Caelen DeVault drove in two runs for Nodaway Valley in the defeat.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Ar-We-Va 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard broke away from a tight game with five in the fourth and six in the fifth. Kade Schlepp had two hits, two stolen bases and three RBI while striking out five in three one-hit innings.
Luke Smith had the only hit of the game for Ar-We-Va.
RVC: CAM 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Lane Spieker hit a home run among two hits and drove in three while Kolby Nelson added two doubles among three knocks and drove in two. Jacob Holste pitched in two hits, two RBI and three runs scored, Joe Kauffman had three hits and two runs and and Colby Rich went deep for the Cougars.
Nelson, Spieker and Cade Ticknor combined on a two-hitter and eight strikeouts.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City North 5
MRC: Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Sam Shanno had a pair of hits, and Ryan Steinspring picked up three stolen bases in the opening win for TJ. Tucker Rowe threw three innings of no-hit relief and struck out seven.
Grant Merk had three hits for T.J. in the second game.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 1 Clarinda 0
Creston 15 Red Oak 0
St. Albert 8 Harlan 3
Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2
Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 10
Corner Conference
East Mills 25 Griswold 1
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 4
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Audubon 25 Riverside 2
Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 3
Logan-Magnolia 8 Treynor 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Ar-We-Va 0
Boyer Valley 11 West Harrison 10
CAM 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City North 5
Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Non-Conference
Stanton 2 Lenox 0
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Winterset 9 Nodaway Valley 3
Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 0
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren
Wayne 12 Murray 0
Sioux City East 5 Western Christian 1