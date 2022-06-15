(KMAland) -- St. Albert beat Fremont-Mills in a game that will surely impact district seeding, Audubon edged AHSTW and CAM used a big night from Lane Spieker for a dominant win over Woodbine.
Corner Conference
Stanton 19 Essex 0
Ransom Mascher was the winning pitcher and added a hit and two runs scored. Levi Martin homered as part of his 2-for-2 night while Josh Martin went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Nolan Grebin contributed two hits.
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 3 AHSTW 2
Gavin Larsen doubled and sent across two runners while Gavin Smith had two hits, tripled and plated one runner. Cooper Nielsen took the dub on the mound after striking out six on three hits with two earned runs in six innings.
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 17 Woodbine 0
The Cougars used a 13-run second inning for the win. Lane Spieker tossed four innings of no-hit baseball with eight strikeouts while adding a homer, two RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Colby Rich also belted a homer as one of two hits and sent in two RBI while scoring three times.
Cade Ticknor doubled, scored three times and had one RBI, and Ethan Follmann had a monster night with a double, two hits and five RBI. Joe Kauffman had two hits, scored three times and drove in a run while Brody Paulsen also had two hits and added two RBI.
Chase Spieker doubled as one of his two hits, scored twice and sent in a run for the Cougars.
Glidden-Ralston 21 Boyer Valley 10
Tyler Brant went 3-for-3 while John Whitver had four RBI and scored five times.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
Whiting at West Harrison (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 23 Moulton-Udell 0
Brayden Olson went 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, six RBI and a walk while Kalvin Brown took the win on the mound with six strikeouts. Brown also drove in three runs on two hits and scored three times.
Landon McKillip had two hits, two RBI and scored twice while Peyton Davis added two RBI off one hit.
Non-Conference
Clarinda 10 Southwest Valley 0
James McCall was nearly perfect on Tuesday. Nick Stavas has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 11 Missouri Valley 9
Carter Pellett homered, drove in two and scored twice while Garrett McLaren had two hits and two RBI. Jayden Proehl had two hits, doubled and scored three times with one RBI while Wyatt Redinbaugh recorded three hits, doubled twice and scored once.
Ethan Sturm had two hits, doubled and sent in one runner. Garrett McLaren was the winning pitcher after striking out eight in four innings.
Gage Clausen and Kadin Bonham led Missouri Valley with two hits, a double and drove in three while Kevin Wilson plated two runners, and Eli Fouts doubled as one of his two hits. Cody Gilpin added a bit, scored four times, drew three walks and stole one base.
St. Albert 11 Fremont-Mills 4
Cael Hobbs stayed hot with two hits, two RBI and a double while Carter White DJ Weilage and Owen Marshall also had two hits and two RBI each, and Weilage tripled. Dan McGrath had a hit, two RBI, a double and scored twice. Jaxson Lehnen helped the cause with a hit and two runs scored.
JT Mahaney had two RBI off two hits for Fremont-Mills while Levi Wright had two hits and on RBI.
Lenox 12 Clarke 5
Johnathan Weaver had 3-for-5 performance with a double, and RBI and two runs scored. Carter Reed went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen bag while Caeden David was the winning pitcher.
Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 11
Matthew Weber bopped a walk-off single to give the Wolverines the win.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 Ogden 0
Kolby Culbertson was the winning pitcher after striking out nine on two hits and one walk. Culbertson also tripled. Cal Heydon had a two-run single while Preston McAlister and Tanner Oswald each belted RBI singles.
Other Non-Conference Scores
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)
Des Moines Christian 10 Central Decatur 8
Chariton at Moravia (MISSING)