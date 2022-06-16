(KMAland) – Jaixen Frost, Caelen DeVault, Cade Sears, Jaxon Schumacher and Lane Spieker did big thing in their respective team’s wins while Lewis Central, Tri-Center and Southeast Warren were among the dominant winners on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5 — 6 inn
Clarinda grabbed a weather-shortened win over Shenandoah on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Creston 6 Red Oak 3
Dylan Hoepner had a strong 5 2/3 innings on the mound with three strikeouts and two earned runs allowed for Creston. Avery Fuller went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run, and Dylan Calvin finished with two doubles and three RBI for the Panthers offense.
Braden Woods led Red Oak with two hits and two RBI, and Chase Roeder added two hits. Landon Couse collected two hits, and Brett Erickson threw 4 2/3 innings and had one hit.
Lewis Central 14 St. Albert 4
Aron Harrington went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Britton Bond added a double, home run and three RBI of his own to lift Lewis Central. Casey Clair added a home run, three RBI and two runs, and JC Dermody and Brady Hetzel tallied two hits of their own. Dermody threw five innings and struck out eight to get the win.
DJ Weilage, Owen Marshall, Daniel McGrath, Carter White and Cole Pekny all had one hit each for St. Albert.
Harlan 16 Kuemper Catholic 5
Cade Sears had a triple among three hits, drove in four and scored twice for Harlan in the victory. Joey Moser added a single, double, four RBI and three runs, and Teagon Kasperbauer and Alex Monson tallied two hits and two RBI apiece. Braydon Ernst went all six innings for the Cyclones, allowing just one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three.
Logan Sibenaller, Carter Putney and Cal Wanninger had one hit each for Kuemper. Wanninger, Koby Lampman and Cooper Pottebaum all had one RBI each. Sibenaller had eight strikeouts in five innings for the Knights.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Denison-Schleswig 11 Atlantic 8
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 5 IKM-Manning 4
Kevin Wilson and Kadin Bonham had two hits each for Missouri Valley in the win. Cody Gilpin threw four innings, struck out seven and gave up just one unearned run on two hits and two walks for the Big Reds.
Tri-Center 8 Riverside 0
Cael Corrin and Cael Witt combined on a five-inning one-hitter in a game called for lightning after five. Corrin struck out four and walked two, and Witt struck out five without any walks for the Trojans. Michael Turner continued to stay hot at the plate with a double among three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Alex Corrin pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Isaac Wohlhuter tallied a hit and three RBI, and Carter Kunze also had one hit and drove in two.
Aiden Bell threw four strong innings of relief for the Bulldogs.
Treynor 3 AHSTW 2
Jaxon Schumacher hit a home run and scored two runs, and Kaden Snyder and Holden Minahan combined on a strong pitching performance. Snyder went five innings, struck out four and gave up two unearned runs, and Minahan threw two hitless innings to finish it out.
Charlie Lane led AHSTW with two hits while Brayden Lund had a hit and drove in a run for AHSTW. Jacob Coon threw six innings, struck out two and allowed just three runs on four hits.
Underwood 5 Audubon 2
Underwood broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fifth to snag another WIC win. Mason Boothby threw all seven innings for the Eagles, striking out seven and allowing two runs on four hits.Garrett Luett, Jake Reimer and Kaiden Rodenburg all had a hit and an RBI in the win.
Gavin Larsen tripled in a run and scored, and Cooper Nielsen had a hit and an RBI for Audubon. Braden Wessel went 4 1/3 innings before Larsen got the final five outs for the Wheelers.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 13 Bedford 2
Jaixen Frost went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in lifting Mount Ayr to the win. Jaydon Knight added two hits and four RBI, and Adler Shay (3 hits, 2 RBI) and Ryce Reynolds (2 hits, RBI) also had multi-hit games. Shay drove in two and scored two runs, and Reynolds had three runs and one RBI. Daron Drake threw three innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts to get the win.
Silas Walston and Micah Nally had the only two hits of the game for Bedford. Logan Bucher and Brody King drove in one run each.
Nodaway Valley 6 Southwest Valley 0
Caelen DeVault threw seven innings and struck out 17 with just one walk for Nodaway Valley in the shutout win. Chase Walker and Paul Berg had three hits each, and Matthew Weber added two knocks for the Wolverines.
Brendan Knapp and Blake Thomas had hits for Southwest Valley.
Lenox 5 Central Decatur 3 — 8 inn
Dawson Evans had a two-hit game with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the way for Lenox. Carter Reed threw six innings, struck out five and gave up just one earned run, and Gabe Funk followed with two innings, zero earned runs and a strikeout to get the win. Johnathan Weaver added a double, a run, an RBI and two walks for the Tigers.
Southeast Warren 13 East Union 1
Caden Crow had three hits, tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Austin Ledlie had one hit and two RBI, and Brock Manser tallied four hits, tripled, posted an RBI and scored four times. Ben Crall sent in one runner on hit for Southeast Warren while Tate Dierking had two hits and two RBI. Drake Steil stole two bases, and Crow got the win after striking out seven on one hit in four innings.
Josh Lopez doubled, scored a run and took three bases in East Union’s loss.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
Lane Spieker hit a walk-off home run for CAM in the win. Joe Kauffman doubled and singled, and Colby Rich grabbed the win on the mound.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Glidden-Ralston 14 Whiting 9
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 17 Thomas Jefferson 2
Aidan Martin went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs, and Johnny Podraza posted two hits, two RBI and two runs to lift Abraham Lincoln. Bennett Olsen and Griff Rardin also had two hits each, combining to drive in four and score four runs. Rardin threw the first three innings and gave up just two runs on one hit.
Jacob Lesley and Kyle Komor had one hit and one RBI each for Thomas Jefferson.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Sioux City East 8
Carter Brown had a monster performance for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, smacking two doubles and a home run among five hits and driving in six runs in a game that was resumed from May 23rd. Drake Van Meter and Aidan Sieperda also hit home runs, combining on three hits, eight RBI and seven runs scored. Easton Wheeler tallied a three-hit, five-run game of his own.
Andrew Brown topped Sioux City East with two doubles, a single and two RBI, and Brecken Schossow posted two hits and an RBI in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City East 4
Carter Brown had another strong game for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with two hits, an RBI and a run, and Cole Conlon doubled and drove in two for the Warriors. Aidan Sieperda went seven innings, struck out eight and gave up four runs on six hits for the win.
Kelynn Jacobsen led Sioux City East with two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Cole Johnson had two hits of his own in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City East 4
Tylar Lutgen and Bryce Click each hit home runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton and combined on six hits, three RBI and three runs. Click had four hits, two RBI and two runs, and Lutgen tallied two hits, an RBI and a run. Cole Conlon added two hits and a run at the plate. Lutgen went six innings, struck out two and gave up two runs on four hits. Scott Kroll went the final inning for the save.
Brecken Schossow hit a home run and had two RBI for Sioux City East in the defeat.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City West 1
Ian Gill had two hits, homered and drove in four, and Kaleb Gengler smacked two doubles and drove in two. Jackson Freebern had two hits, a double and an RBI while Luke O’Hern and Carter Ritz added two hits apiece, and Ritz scored three runs. Brady Baker and Shane Sanderson each contributed to the cause with one hit and one RBI.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH) (MISSING)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 6 Moravia 2
Brayden Olson went five innings and Kade Nowlin followed with two of his own for Lamoni in the victory.
Ankeny Christian 4 Mormon Trail 2
Ben McDermott and Daniel Schoening had one hit and one RBI each for Ankeny Christian in the tight win. Matthew Welshhons threw four no-hit innings and gave up just two unearned runs. Brody Hoefle finished the game with three scoreless innings, striking out three.
Mormon Trail’s lone hits came from Gabe Stripe and Degin Dixson. Owen Anderson tossed 6 1/3 innings with four runs (three earned) allowed on two hits.
Melcher-Dallas 5 Twin Cedars 2
Cole Metz had a triple, two RBI and scored twice for Melcher-Dallas while Owen Suntken managed two smacks, doubled and plated one run. Suntken also got the win on the mound with a nine-strikeout outing. Suntken scattered four hits and three walks across seven innings for the win.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Seymour at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Orient-Macksburg at Murray (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Stanton 5
Easton Hays had three hits and two RBI at the plate and threw 5 1/3 innings of relief for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Preston McAlister added two hits and two RBI, and Jacob Estrada had two hits and one RBI for the Crusaders. Tanner Oswald also had a two-hit game.
Quentin Thornburg had two hits and two RBI for Stanton in the defeat. Levi Martin, Carter Johnson, Jacob Martin and Devon Taylor all had one hit each.
Woodbine 11 East Mills 0
Gavin Kelley threw a complete game shutout, giving up just one hit and striking out three, for Woodbine in the win. Carson Kelley led the way at the plate for the Tigers with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brody Pryor and Cory Bantam had two hits each. Bantam drove in two and scored twice, and Landon Bendgen and Cody Dickinson had one hit and two RBI apiece. Kylon Reisz and Xander Johnson had one hit and one RBI each.
Zach Thornburg had East Mills’ only hit.