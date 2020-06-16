(KMAland) -- Another 1-0 win for Shenandoah, another huge victory for St. Albert, another no-no for Stanton, Underwood & T-C rolled on and more from KMAland baseball.
H-10: Shenandoah 1 Red Oak 0
Nick Mather struck out 11 and threw a complete game shutout in Shenandoah’s second straight 1-0 win. Cain Lorimor doubled and scored the lone run of the game for the Mustangs.
H-10: St. Albert 4 Lewis Central 1
St. Albert used a four-run third inning to pick up a second consecutive win over one of the top teams in the conference.
Colbey Roth drove in the lone run for the Titans on the night.
H-10: Glenwood 5 Creston 2
Glenwood scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning to pick up their first win of the season.
H-10: Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Connor Bruck had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Harlan offense. He also went five shutout innings and struck out six while giving up just two hits. Isaiah Ahrenholtz added two RBI.
Kuemper’s Kyle Berg finished with a triple among two hits and drove in a run.
CORNER: Stanton 15 Essex 0
Keygan Day struck out seven and Carter Johnson punched out five in a combined four-inning no-hitter for the Vikings.
Colton Thornburg led the offense with two hits, three runs and five stolen bases, and Johnson and Easton Hultman had two hits apiece.
WIC: Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 3
Kaleb Smith threw six innings, struck out nine and allowed just one earned run on three hits to get the win for Tri-Center.
Trent Kozeal had a single, a double and four RBI, and Tom Turner finished with a single, a walk and three stolen bases. Mason Rohatsch added two RBI.
Nolan Ramsey led IKM-Manning with two hits and two RBI.
WIC: Underwood 11 Logan-Magnolia 1
Zach Teten went five strong innings to pick up the win while Nick Ravlin continued his perfect start to the season at the plate. The senior is now 7 for 7 through two games.
NC: Sioux City East 20 Woodbury Central 3
Cael Boever and Kaden Schossow had three hits, including one home run each, and four RBI apiece, and Alec Patino finished with two hits of his own in the win for Sioux City East.
BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 4 Moulton-Udell 3
Blake Thompson threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out 12 to send Orient-Macksburg to the tight win. Thompson and Derek Gross both had two runs each, and Jase Davidson drove in three for the Bulldogs.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Stephen Ansong, Bode Dykens and Brayden Olson combined on the five-inning two-hit shutout for Lamoni.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 6 Moravia 2
Ben McDermott and Nic Worsham had two hits each while Malachi Johnson tripled and drove in two.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 1 Red Oak 0
Atlantic 15 Denison-Schleswig 5
St. Albert 4 Lewis Central 1
Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Glenwood 5 Creston 2
Corner Conference
Stanton 15 Essex 0
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 11 Logan-Magnolia 1
Riverside at AHSTW
Treynor 7 Audubon 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 7 Bedford 3
Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 1
Southeast Warren 6 Central Decatur 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Wayne 3
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City North 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 26 Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Sioux City West 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 4 Moulton-Udell 3
Ankeny Christian 6 Moravia 2
Lamoni 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Twin Cedars 15 Murray 0
Non-Conference
Missouri Valley 11 Westwood 10
Sioux City East 20 Woodbury Central 3