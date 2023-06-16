(KMAland) -- Sioux City West won a marathon game in Denison, Griswold, Bedford and Harlan got walk-off wins, Fremont-Mills won a pitcher’s duel, Southwest Valley outslugged Mount Ayr and Exira-EHK got a big RVC win in an entertaining night of KMAland baseball.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 14 Sidney 13
Bode Wyman drove in Cody Dorscher for a walk-off Griswold win. Wyman went 3-for-4 with two hits, three RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Calden Turner accounted for three hits, doubled and drove in two. Dorscher drove in three, and Kolbe Klindt had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases. Zane Johnson had a hit, drew two walks, scored four times and stole six bags. Alex Nelson got in on the fun with a hit and RBI while Wyatt Silk added a double and two RBI. Wyman was the winning pitcher. He struck out four.
East Mills 15 Essex 0
Sylas Allen had a big game for East Mills with a single, double and four RBI. Lincoln Palmer had a single, a double and two RBI. Allen threw four innings, allowing only three hits.
Fremont-Mills 2 Stanton 0
Brady Owen had two doubles and drove in a run for Fremont-Mills while Tyler Johnson also had a hit. Kyler Owen got the win on the mound. He tossed seven innings, striking out 13 while allowing only three hits.
Stanton’s hits came from Brody Holmes, Gavin Ford and Josh Martin. Holmes doubled, and Ford tossed a gem in the tough-luck loss. He struck out five while allowing only three hits and one walk.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 8 AHSTW 0
Ryker Adair had two hits, doubled and drove in three for Underwood while Garrett Luett had three hits, doubled, muscled three RBI and scored twice. Jack Vanfossan added two hits and scored twice, and Gus Bashore and Easton Robertson both had one hit and one RBI. Mason Boothby had one hit and scored twice. Vanfossan got the win on the bump. He threw seven innings, striking out nine on five hits in seven innings.
Brayden Lund had two hits for AHSTW while Nick Denning, Jacob Coon and Blake Akers had one hit each. David Madill struck out four in the loss.
Logan-Magnolia 8 Missouri Valley 1
Kalab Kuhl doubled twice among his four hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Logan-Magnolia. Gavin Kiger had two hits and scored a run while Evan Roden had two hits and two RBI and Rex Meeker managed a double, two RBI and scored once. Ethan Evans added one hit and one RBI for the Panthers. Kuhl was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven on two hits in six innings.
Eli Fouts had a double for Missouri Valley
Riverside 4 IKM-Manning 1
Lane Sams went 5 1/3 innings for IKM-Manning with five strikeouts while allowing seven hits and two walks. Jace Starman had two hits for the Wolves while Bryc Summerfield, Ross Kusel and Cooper Perdew also had hits.
Treynor 11 Tri-Center 8
Jaxon Schumacher doubled twice and plated two runs for Treynor while Ethan Hill had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Holden Minahan added a hit, an RBI and scored once while Brady Phelps had two hits and scored once. Charlie Schrage had one hit and scored twice, and Mason Yochum accounted for one hit and one RBI. Andrew Kellar struck out three in 3 1/3 innings while Loeck Helvie struck out two in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Michael Turner had four hits, two RBI and scored three times for Tri-Center while Isaac Wohlhuter posted two hits and three RBI. Carter Kunze doubled among his three hits, plated a run and scored once while Tristin Gunderson had two hits and an RBI. Cael Corrin and Lincoln Thomas each doubled in the defeat, and Revin Bruck contributed a hit and scored once.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 4 Lenox 3 – 8 innings
Garrison Motsinger drew a bases-loaded walk to score Bedford’s winning run in extras. Motsinger also had one hit and scored twice. Silas Walston had two hits, an RBI and scored once while Graham Godsey tacked on two knocks. Tristen Cummings had one hit and scored once. Klemit Olney threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out five on five hits with three earned runs and three walks. Logan Moyer struck out four.
Walon Cook doubled and plated a run for Lenox while Keigan Kitzman had a triple, one RBI and scored once. Dawson Evans had one hit and scored once. Gabe Funk had a hit and stole two bags. Carter Reed threw six innings, striking out six on nine hits with one earned run.
Southwest Valley 19 Mount Ayr 16
Wyatt Mendenhall had two hits, three RBI and scored three times for Southwest Valley while Walker Bissell had three hits, two RBI and scored three times. Gavin Wetzel sent in two runs while Roman Keefe had two hits, one RBI and scored twice. Isaac Currin did his part with a hit, one RBI and two runs scored, and Ethan Bruce had one hit and two RBI. Owen Paul aided the offensive explosion with an RBI and three runs scored while Beau Johnson managed one hit and scored twice.
Jaixen Frost homered for Mount Ayr among his two hits while Drew Ehlen had three hits, two RBI and scored twice. Conlee Stark had two hits, one RBI and scored twice while Tate Dugan had two hits, one RBI and scored three times. Adler Reed did a little bit of everything with three hits, one RBI and one run scored, and Dyson Thompson contributed one hit, one RBI and scored four times. Rowan Sackett had two hits and scored once, and Riley Stark doubled and sent in two runs.
Nodaway Valley 6 East Union 4
Boston DeVault tossed six innings, striking out 10 on two hits while also hitting a double and driving in two runs at the plate for Nodaway Valley. Tyson Ross went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Paul Berg doubled.
Josh Lopez homered for East Union while Fischer Buffington added an RBI. Austin Lack struck out 11 on four hits in the tough-luck loss.
Central Decatur 11 Wayne 1
Kale Rockhold had one hit, two RBI and scored twice for Central Decatur while Lane Leeper doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice. Creyton Ogier sent in a run and scored twice while Kalvin Brown had one hit and scored twice. Landon McKillip had an RBI and scored a run. Jaydan Broich twirled five innings, striking out three while allowing two walks and five hits in five innings. Leeper and Spencer Smith each stole two bases.
Rayce Snyder doubled for Wayne while Nash Buckingham, Kenton Prunty and Dalton Couchman also had hits.
Southeast Warren 24 Martensdale-St. Marys 7
Caden Carruthers had two hits and three RBI for Southeast Warren while Tate Dierking accounted for one hit and three RBI. Trey Fisher had three hits, doubled and sent in two runs, and Caden Crow had two hits, two RBI, scored three times and stole three bases. Ben Crall plated three runs, scored two more and added a double. Drake Steil connected on two hits, sent across two runs and stole two bags, Austin Ledlie bopped a pair of singles, sent in two runs and scored once and Dalton Spear had two hits, scored twice and contributed one RBI. Spear also struck out five in four innings on the mound.
Luke Frost had two hits, doubled and managed two RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys. Cooper Oberbroeckling had one hit, one RBI and scored twice, and Travis White had two hits and scored twice. Jaxson Bowlin had two RBI, and Logan Wearmouth managed two RBI. William Denny tacked on one hit and one RBI for the Blue Devils, and Frost struck out five and allowed six hits in six innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Boyer Valley 2
Cal Heydon stayed hot with two homers. Heydon had three hits, drove in five runs and scored three times. Kolby Culbertson also homered for CRB. Culbertson added a double, drove in three and scored four times. Cade Behrens had two hits, doubled, sent in three runs and scored twice. Ty Heydon got in on the fun with one hit, one RBI and two runs scored, and Jacob Estrada contributed one hit, one RBI and scored one run. Cal Heydon was also the winning pitcher. He tossed 4 2/3 innings, striking out five on only one hit while walking none.
Boyer Valley’s offense had three hits. Ben Lantz and Cooper Petersen doubled for the Bulldogs while Ethan Hanigan also had a hit.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 West Harrison 3
Alex Hansen led Exira-EHK with two hits, two RBI and stole a base while Jameson Kilworth managed two hits, doubled and stole a bag. Gavin Bengard had a hit and two RBI. Hansen tossed seven strong innings, allowing six hits while striking out three and walking only one.
Koleson Evans had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bags for West Harrison while Mason King had two hits and scored twice. Mason McIntosh contributed an RBI. Sage Evans struck out five in the defeat.
Glidden-Ralston 16 Ar-We-Va 12
Jackson Sklenar drove in five runs on four hits and doubled twice for Glidden-Ralston while Alex Daniel chipped in two RBI on three hits and stole three bags. Daniel Thooft had four hits and one RBI while Colby Wallace muscled two hits and plated two runs. Ethan Olberding had two hits, doubled, scored a run and swiped two bases while Dawson Majerus managed two hits, including a double. Mark Lensch tripled in Glidden Ralston’s offensive explosion. Wallace struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Wade Ragaller sparked Ar-We-Va’s bats with three hits and two RBI while Devon Ehlers had two hits and an RBI. Blayne Smith and Johnathan Riesselman added one hit and one RBI each. Wyatt Ragaller and Wade Ragaller were aggressive on the bases with three stolen bags apiece. Wyatt used those stolen bases to ultimately score four runs.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Blake Higgins had two hits, two RBI and doubled for Abraham Lincoln. Aidan Martin recorded three hits and scored once, and Greysen Clark had a double and scored a run. Zach Lincoln homered and scored three times, and Owen Wilcoxen added one hit and one RBI. Lincoln tossed six innings, striking out three, walking two and surrendering two earned runs.
Drake Van Meter drove in both of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s runs while Parker Lutgen doubled in the defeat. Easton Wheeler and Brayden Kerr each had a hit and scored a run, and Brody Blake struck out four on eight hits in five innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 0
Carter Brown had three hits, doubled, drove in four runs and scored once. Brayden Kerr doubled twice, drove in three and scored twice for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Scott Kroll had one hit and two RBI while Tanner Kleene accounted for two hits and scored twice. One of Kleene’s hits was a double while Easton Wheeler doubled and scored three times. Will Larimer and Parker Lutgen had one RBI apiece. Kroll got the win. He tossed five innings, allowing two hits and walking three while striking out two.
AL’s two hits came from Bennett Olsen and Greysen Clark. Mason Garreans tossed four innings, allowing five hits, seven earned runs and walking four.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 5 Melcher-Dallas 4
Lane Flesher had one hit and two RBI while Gavin Dixson tacked on two hits and scored twice for Mormon Trail. Degin Dixson had one hit and scored twice. Triton Gwinn tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out six while walking five on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Mason Dejong had three hits for Melcher-Dallas. Logan Godfrey had one hit and scored once while Trevor Hoch had one RBI and scored once. Tristan Bennett struck out nine on four hits with three earned runs across five innings in the tough-luck loss.
Moravia 11 Twin Cedars 0
Gage Hanes had two hits and three RBI for Moravia while Jackson McDanel and Wyatt Throckmorton had one hit apiece. Throckmorton also scored three times. Declan DeJong had three hits, doubled and scored three times. Throckmorton struck out five on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Holden Roberts had two hits for Twin Cedars, including a double. Kasey Clark also had a hit.
Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 3
Tyler Mahoney, Landon Curtis, Dylan Quick and Landon Nehring each had two RBI for Ankeny Christian. Curtis had two hits and doubled while Nehring managed two singles. Quick and Mahoney had one hit apiece. Brody Hoefle had one hit and one RBI while Creighton Maschka had one RBI and scored once. Mahoney struck out four in two innings to collect the win.
Kace Patton drove in a run for Murray while Caden Page doubled and scored a run.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 3 Clear Lake 0
Landon Couse doubled as his lone hit and drove in a run while Chase Roeder had one hit, one RBI and scored once. AJ Schmid also added a hit and an RBI, and Brody Bond had one hit and scored once. Roeder threw four innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing three hits. Schmid tossed three innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Woodbine 4 St. Albert 3
Gavin Kelley had two hits and one RBI while Gunner Wagner doubled and drove in a run for Woodbine. Brody Pryor also doubled for the Tigers and scored a run. Kylon Reisz added a hit and a run scored. Reisz tossed five innings, allowing six hits, walking three and striking out one. Carter Gruver picked up the save on the mound.
Cole Pekny had two hits and doubled for St. Albert while Colton Brennan and Brendan Monahan each contributed a hit and an RBI. Pekny struck out six for St. Albert. He also surrendered six hits and four earned runs while walking one.
Harlan 5 Solon 4 – 9 innings
Stephen Leinen hit a walk-off single for the Cyclones. Leinen finished the game with two hits and two RBI. Cade Sears doubled twice among his three hits and scored three times while Hayden Soma had one hit and two RBI. Quinn Koesters had two hits, Jozef Reisz tacked on one hit and one RBI and Brett Heese doubled and scored a run. Braydon Ernst threw 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout on six hits with three walks and four earned runs.
Creston 3 West Central Valley 2
Tom Mikkelsen had three hits and two RBI for Creston while McCoy Haines had one hit and scored once. Milo Staver drove in a run for Creston in the win. Kyle Strider spun 4 1/3 innings, striking out three on four hits. Parker Varner fanned two in 2 2/3 innings.
Sioux City West 17 Denison-Schleswig 14 – 10 innings
Sioux City West scored five runs in the top of the 10th to win the marathon game that lasted nearly four hours. Cody Mattes doubled twice among his three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Sioux City West while Michael Geary doubled as one of his three hits and plated three runs. Tristin Risner accounted for two hits, three RBI and scored three times, and Collin Mayo had one hit, scored once and drove in three runs. Christian Lane had two hits and scored four times, and Hunter McHugh had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Ivan Fuhrer struck out 12 while allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings.
Cody Schulte had four hits and four RBI for Denison-Schleswig while Jaxon Wessel had three hits, two RBI and scored three times. Ryan Slechta had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, Jake Fink doubled, drove in a run and scored four times. Lance Arkfeld doubled, drove in a run and scored another. Cole Kastner contributed two hits and an RBI. Gavin Hipnar struck out five while Camdyn Nemitz fanned four.