(KMAland) -- Treynor’s bats stayed hot, Lenox nipped Clarke, CRB handled BV and more from the Wednesday in KMAland baseball.
NC: St. Albert 19 Fremont-Mills 0
Jaxson Lehnen had two hits and three RBI, and Colton Brennan and Eric Matthai posted two hits and two RBI each for St. Albert in the dominant win. Carter White also had two hits, and Gabriel Evezic added a hit and two RBI. Brandon McCall and Brett Klusman combined on a two-hit, seven-strikeout shutout for the Falcons.
Levi Wright and Ike Lemonds had one hit each for Fremont-Mills.
NC: Orient-Macksburg 7 East Mills 4
Wiley Ray struck out 12 in a complete game effort on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page linked here.
WIC: Treynor 19 Audubon 5
Jaxon Schumacher doubled, homered and drove in four, and AJ Schiltz hit a grand slam and drove in six to lead Treynor in the win. Mason Yochuam was 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs, and Charlie Schrage added two hits, three RBI and two runs. Brock Wallace put up two hits, scored twice and drove in one.
Braden Wessel led Audubon with a pair of hits and scored once, and Gavin Smith, Ethan Klocke, Gavin Larsen and Cooper Nielsen all drove in one run apiece.
NC: Lenox 4 Clarke 3
Trenton Beck threw 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts to get the win for Lenox. Samson Adams followed with 2 2/3 shutout innings with four more Ks. Cullen Wood had two hits and scored once, and Brad Larson had a hit, two runs and an RBI to lead the Tigers offense.
NC: Nodaway Valley 13 West Central Valley 1
Caelen DeVault went 5-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI, and Matt Weber posted three hits. Mason Menefee tallied two hits and two RBI, and Boston DeVault had a triple and two RBI.
NC: Des Moines Christian 15 Central Decatur 2
TJ Fallis had an RBI single and scored a run, and Matthew Boothe doubled and scored for Central Decatur in the loss.
NC: Southeast Warren 6 Melcher-Dallas 0
Brock Manser threw a complete game two-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Southeast Warren. Mason Merfeld and Cade Nelson added two hits and two RBI each, and Ben Crall had two hits and scored twice to lead the offense.
Ryan Krpan and Owen Mann had one hit each for Melcher-Dallas.
RVC: CAM 18 Whiting 3 (Game 1)
CAM’s Colby Rich bashed his seventh home run of the season and drove in three behind Seth Hensley, who tossed a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts. Joe Kauffman added a triple among two hits.
RVC: CAM 20 Whiting 5 (Game 2)
Colby Rich had two hits and two RBI, Brody Paulsen added a double and a single and two RBI of his own and Connor McKee posted two singles for CAM in the win.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Boyer Valley 3
Quentin Culbertson struck out nine in seven innings, allowing just three runs on three hits. Lance Clayburg topped the CRB offense with two singles, a double and a triple and three RBI. Preston McAlister pitched in three hits and two RBI, Culbertson added two hits and Gabe Obert had two RBI on one hit.
Robert Brasel led Boyer Valley with two hits and scored twice, and Hayden Soma added a hit and two RBI.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 13 Glidden-Ralston 0
Will Ragaller threw a perfect game for Ar-We-Va, striking out 12 of the 15 batters he faced in the win. Ragaller also had two singles, a double, three RBI and two runs scored, and Blayne Smith pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Jeffrey Molina had a hit, two RBI and a run for the Rockets.
