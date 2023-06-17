(KMAland) -- Clarinda downed Bedford, Underwood walked off a winner, LC had a big two-win day, West Harrison won their home tourney & Lo-Ma, BV, MSTM, Moravia, SBL, TJ, SC East & F-M were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 9 Bedford 3
Cole Baumgart tripled among two hits, drove in one run and scored twice, and Creighton Tuzzio had two hits and three RBI for Clarinda in the win. Andrew Jones pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Levi Wise pitched four innings in relief to get the win for the Cardinals.
Brody King posted two hits and two RBI, and Graham Godsey had a triple and scored once for Bedford. Tristen Cummings struck out seven in six innings for the Bulldogs.
Underwood 5 Woodbury Central 4
Nick Hackett hit a walk-off double and drove in two to lift Underwood. Mason Boothby ended up with two hits and an RBI and threw 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Mid-Prairie 16 Treynor 2
Mason Yochum posted two hits for Treynor in the defeat. Brock Wallace added a hit and an RBI, and Jaxon Schumacher tallied one hit and one run for the Cardinals.
Logan-Magnolia 9 Westwood 8
Drake Geith had three hits and three runs, and Rex Meeker tallied a triple among two hits and drove in five. Kalab Kuhl and Gavin Kiger also had two hits and one RBI each, and Brodie Davis tossed two innings.
Boyer Valley 9 Logan-Magnolia 4
Bobby Gross doubled twice among three hits and drove in three, and Logan Miller had two hits and three runs for Boyer Valley. Cael Beam also had a two-hit game for the Bulldogs. Ben Lantz went seven innings on the mound for BV.
Kalab Kuhl had a two-hit, two-run game, and Gavin Kiger added a double and drove in two for Logan-Magnolia. Ethan Evans struck out three in five innings.
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Moravia 4
Jackson McDanel, Declan DeJong, Caleb Cook and Lincoln Albertson all doubled for Moravia with Wyatt Throckmorton, Gage Hanes, DeJong and Cook driving in one run each. Cook tossed 4 2/3 innings and struck out two for the Mohawks. (No other stats reported.)
Moravia 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 6
Carson Seals had a hit and four RBI, and Jackson McDanel, Cameron Nicoletto, Gage Hanes and Shane Helmick all had two hits each for Moravia. Carson Seals pitched a team-best three innings and struck out four.
TONY NUNEZ INVITATIONAL (AT WEST HARRISON)
Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 1
Fremont-Mills’ Landon Baker went all seven innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and struck out 11. Kyler Owen had three hits, including a double and a triple, and Brady Owen had a double among two hits drove in two and scored twice.
Michael Hensley doubled and drove in a run for Sidney. He also tossed six innings and struck out just one.
West Harrison 7 Whiting 0
Mason McIntosh had three hits and drove in one, and Sage Evans added two hits, three runs and one RBI for West Harrison. Koleson Evans also had a hit, an RBI and scored twice, and Nolan Birdsall had the complete game shutout on the mound.
3rd Place: Whiting 9 Sidney 8
No stats reported.
Championship: West Harrison 10 Fremont-Mills 3
Koleson Evans and Brady Melby had three hits, three RBI and two runs each, and Nolan Birdsall posted two hits and two runs for West Harrison. Mason King scored three times, and Sage Evans dropped a three-run home run. King pitched four innings and gave up one unearned run to get the win.
Fremont-Mills’ Braden Turpin had his team’s only hit of the game, driving in one run run and scoring Ike Lemonds.
BATTLE OF THE BLUFFS
ADM 4 Glenwood 0
The Rams finished with just three hits, getting a double from Jason Colpitts and singles from Nolan Allmon and Brody Taylor. Ryan Turner (2.1 IP, 2 K), Korbin Pelzer (2.2 IP, 3 K) and Allmon (2 IP, 2 K) combined on a strong pitching performance for Glenwood.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Glenwood 0
Parker Lutgen struck out five in a three-hit five-inning shutout for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Easton Wheeler doubled, drove in one and scored once, and Wo;; Larimer also had one hit and one RBI. Tanner Kleene drove in two, walked twice and scored three times.
JD Colpitts had a two-hit game for Glenwood.
Maquoketa 6 St. Albert 0
Colton Brennan doubled among two hits, and Jeremiah Sherrill had one hit for St. Albert. Parker Heisterkamp went four innings and struck out two for the Falcons.
Lewis Central 5 Independence 4
Ty Thomson led Lewis Central with two hits and two runs, and Payton Fort, Jack Doolittle and Logan Manz all drove in one run each for the Titans. Eathan Achenbach went five innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out one. Gaven Goldsberry pitched the final two innings and earned the win with the Titans scoring two in the seventh.
Lewis Central 5 Waukee 3
Logan Manz and Casey Clair delivered run-scoring hits in the sixth inning to break a 3-all tie. Jack Doolittle and Manz had two hits each while Payton Fort had a hit, an RBI and three runs scored in the LC win. TJ Nettles pitched six strong innings with two strikeouts before Gaven Goldsberry finished the game with a clean seventh and two strikeouts to get the save.
Thomas Jefferson 15 Des Moines Lincoln 3
Tyler Huey went 2-for-3 with a grand slam home run, a double, five RBI and three runs scored, and Kendall Bell pitched in three hits and two RBI for Thomas Jefferson. Garrett Denman also went deep and drove in three. Andrew Peacock had the five-inning complete game for the Yellow Jackets.
Bettendorf 15 Thomas Jefferson 3
Garrett Denman had a two-hit game for Thomas Jefferson, driving in one run in the loss. Kendall Bell also had an RBI. Jacob Lesley pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out one.
ADM 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Scott Kroll had two hits and one RBI, and Will Larimer added one hit, one run and two walks for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Tylar Lutgen went five innings, struck out five and gave up just one earned run.
Bettendorf 8 Abraham Lincoln 1
Abraham Lincoln had just two hits with Bennett Olsen and Blake Higgins posting one each. Higgins scored once, and Clayton Smith drove in one run. Olsen struck out six in 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the Lynx.
Waukee Northwest 8 Abraham Lincoln 3
Braydon Lincoln had a single and two RBI, and Bennett Olsen posted an RBI single of his own for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat. Owen Wilcoxen had a team-high three innings in relief, allowing just one run on three hits.
Sioux City East 15 Des Moines Lincoln 5
Kason Clayborne doubled and drove in three, Cal Jepsen added two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Blake Patino posted two hits and an RBI for Sioux City East. Bohdy Colling finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Logan Cherkas had two hits and two RBI for the Black Raiders.
Waukee Northwest 8 Sioux City East 4
Lincoln Colling doubled among two hits and drove in two while Quinton Ashcraft had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Sioux City East in the loss. Bohdy Colling tossed 4 2/3 innings and struck out four.