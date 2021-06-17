(KMAland) -- Clarinda shut out Shenandoah, Kuemper edged past Harlan, Tri-Center was dominant over Treynor, AL swept TJ, Stanton rallied past Bedford and more from the Thursday in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Clarinda 12 Shenandoah 0
Cooper Neal had two doubles and six RBI at the plate and tossed a complete game shutout on the mound for Clarinda. Tadyn Brown added two hits and scored three times, and Jarod McNeese doubled in a pair of runs for the Cardinals.
H-10: Creston 10 Red Oak 4
Avery Fuller had two hits and three RBI, and Gannon Greenwalt and Cael Turner pitched in two hits apiece for Creston. Cole Strider added one hit and scored three times.
Dawson Bond posted two hits and scored a run, and AJ Schmid added a hit and drove in two for the Tigers.
H-10: St. Albert 14 Lewis Central 5
Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill both hit home runs, combined on five hits and five RBI and scored two runs each for St. Albert in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 0
The Monarchs scored two in the second, three in the fifth and four in the seventh on their way to the shutout win.
Garrett McLaren and Colin Mullenix had the only hits of the night for the Trojans.
NC: Stanton 4 Bedford 3
Stanton scored three runs in the seventh to lift the Vikings to the win. Carter Johnson pitched six innings to get the win and had the go-ahead hit in the seventh. Levi Martin added two singles, a double and an RBI for Stanton.
NC: Woodbine 9 East Mills 0
Cody Brunow threw a seven-strikeout, two-hit shutout for Woodbine in the win. Brunow also helped his cause with a double and two RBI. Landon Bendgen added one hit and two RBI of his own in the win.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 11 Missouri Valley 0
Tre Melby went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI to lead Logan-Magnolia. Joe Hedger added a double and three RBI, and Jacob Fetter doubled and scored three times for Lo-Ma. Melby threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight to get the win.
Ryan Russman had the only Missouri Valley hit of the night.
WIC: IKM-Manning 8 Riverside 5
Max Nielsen struck out eight in six innings to get the win for IKM-Manning. Conner Richards added two hits and two walks, and Cooper Perdew posted a triple among two hits.
WIC: Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2
Brett McGee and Justice Weers had three hits each with Weers driving in three runs. Trent Kozeal had a triple among two hits, drove in three of his own and scored twice, and Ethan Alfers added two hits. Kaden McDermott also had a single and two RBI behind Mason Rohatsch, who struck out nine in six innings.
AJ Schiltz led Treynor with two hits and an RBI. Brock Wallace also drove in a run for the Cardinals.
WIC: Underwood 15 AHSTW 3
Jack Vanfossan had a big night with three hits, six RBI and three runs scored, and Tyler Boothby added two hits, two RBI and three runs scored. Coby Fink pitched in two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Fink also tossed 3 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit to get the win.
Nick Denning, Brayden Lund and Jacob Coon all hit safely for AHSTW.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Audubon 4
Gabe Obert had a big night for Coon Rapids-Bayard with two singles, a grand slam home run and six RBI. Josh Ramirez and Preston McAlister had two hits and an RBI each, and Easton Hays added two hits. Jacob Estrada (3 IP) and Ramirez (2 IP) combined on the mound for the strong performance.
Audubon’s Braden Wessel had a double, an RBI and scored twice. Joel Klocke went 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs for the Wheelers in the loss. Ethan Klocke and Aiden Alt also drove in one run each.
NC: CAM 19 East Union 6
Colby Rich hit a grand slam, doubled and singled twice while driving in seven runs to lead the Cougars. Lane Spieker also homered, singled, drove in four and scored four times.
NC: Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 9
Strait Jacobsen had a pair of triples for Wayne in the high-scoring win.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 18 Thomas Jefferson 8 (Game 1)
Jaden Reiss led Abraham Lincoln with three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Miguel Olivares added two hits, two RBI and three runs for the Lynx. Bennett Olsen added a two-RBI game.
Tyler Huey tripled and drove in three runs for Thomas Jefferson. Garrett Denman and Hunter Kennedy added two hits, and Peyton Steinspring pitched in a hit and two RBI.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
Gaven Goldsberry topped Abraham Lincoln with a two-hit, four-RBI night while Carson Schaa had three hits, two RBI and three runs in the win. Zach Lincoln pitched in two hits, three runs and two RBI, and Aidan Martin posted two hits.
Garrett Denman had another two hits for the Yellow Jackets, and Tyler Huey added a hit and two RBI.
MRC: Sioux City East 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)
Kelynn Jacobsen had three hits, including two doubles, to lead a big offensive performance from Sioux City East. Kolby Thiesen had two hits and two RBI, and Easton Voigt added two doubles and two RBI of his own. Kaleb Nutt and Cam Riemer also posted a pair of hits, and Cael Boever went deep for the Black Raiders.
MRC: Sioux City East 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Cam Riemer stays hot with a double, a triple and two RBI, and Kelynn Jacobsen posted three more hits, including a double. Cole Johnson went deep and drove in two, and Cael Boever and Bennett Vanderloo had two hits apiece. Boever also threw seven innings, striking out 16 and allowing just two hits.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Brett Sitzmann led Heelan with two hits and two RBI, and Sean Schaefer added two hits and an RBI. Kaleb Gengler threw a complete game with seven strikeouts in the win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Shane Sanderson had three hits and an RBI, and Jaron Bleeker pitched in two hits and two RBI for Heelan. Kaleb Gengler, Brayden Pratt and Ian Gill added two hits each, and Sean Schaefer added two RBI. Brett Sitzmann went all seven innings, struck out three and allowed just five hits in seven shutout innings.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 5 Mormon Trail 0
Eli Christensen struck out 12 in a six-hit shutout for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson had two hits and scored twice, and Brody Hoefle added two hits and two RBI for ACA.
Gabe Stripe posted two hits for Mormon Trail in the defeat. Remington Newton threw six innings and gave up four runs while striking out three.
BLUE: Murray 11 Orient-Macksburg 1 (Game 1)
Gauge Mongar had a single, a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Murray in the dominant win. Kace Patton added a double among two hits, drove in one and scored three times. Tivon Spurgeon pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Jadyn Patton had two hits and an RBI. Jadyn Patton tossed all five innings, struck out five and picked up the win.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Twin Cedars scored four runs in both the first and second innings on their way to the win.
Steven Krpan led Melcher-Dallas with two hits and three runs, and Logan Godfrey and Cole Metz added a hit and two RBI each.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 12 Shenandoah 0
Creston 10 Red Oak 4
St. Albert 14 Lewis Central 5
Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 6
Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 0
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 11 Missouri Valley 0
IKM-Manning 8 Riverside 5
Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2
Underwood 15 AHSTW 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 18 Thomas Jefferson 8 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
LeMars 11 Sioux City North 1 (Game 1)
LeMars 13 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 5 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 3 Moravia 2
Murray 11 Orient-Macksburg 1 (Game 1)
Murray 16 Orient-Macksburg 0 (Game 2)
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Non-Conference
Stanton 4 Bedford 3
Woodbine 9 East Mills 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Audubon 4
CAM 19 East Union 6
Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 9