(KMAland) -- Nic Duysen hit for the cycle, Clarinda bounce back, St. Albert stayed hot and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Clarinda 12 Southwest Valley 2
Clarinda scored four in the first, three in the second and five in the fifth to pull away in a dominant win.
NC: St. Albert 16 Fremont-Mills 1
Isaac Sherrill homered twice and drove in five runs, and Cy Patterson homered among two hits, drove in four and scored twice to lead St. Albert.
Kyler Owen led Fremont-Mills with two hits on the night.
NC: East Mills 28 Orient-Macksburg 0
Nic Duysen hit for the cycle in just three innings, and Jackson Wray also homered for the Wolverines in the win.
NC: Audubon 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Joel Klocke threw five innings and struck out nine while allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk. Aiden Alt tossed the final two frames to get the save. Skyler Schultes led the offense with a triple and a run scored. Braden Wessel drove in a run.
NC: Woodward-Granger 11 IKM-Manning 3
Hayden McLaughlin had two hits and drove in a run, and Nolan Ramsey and Conner Richards also had one RBI apiece in the IKM-Manning loss.
NC: Southeast Warren 21 Melcher-Dallas 3
Mason Merfeld doubled among three hits, drove in three and scored three times to lead Southeast Warren. Bryce Hall, Jeffrey Oakley and Tanner Dierking all added three RBI apiece, and Austin Clendenen and Cade Nelson drove in two.
Oakley and Dierking had two hits each, and Brock Manser went 3 1/3 innings, struck out six and allowed just one run on one hit to get the win.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 20 Albia 3
Troy Holt had two hits and drove in five runs, and Trey Baker added a double, a single, three RBI and two runs scored for MSTM. Isaac Gavin and Brooks Trom chipped in two hits and two Rbi apiece, and Jack Franey finished with two hits and three runs scored.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 6 Ar-We-Va 1
Grant Borkowski went six innings, struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run on three hits for the Wildcats. Jared Free led the offense with two hits and two RBI.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 6 Ar-We-Va 1
West Harrison 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Non-Conference
Clarinda 12 Southwest Valley 2
St. Albert 16 Fremont-Mills 1
East Mills 28 Orient-Macksburg 0
Audubon 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Woodward-Granger 11 IKM-Manning 3
Southeast Warren 21 Melcher-Dallas 3
Central Decatur 9 Des Moines Christian 6
Nodaway Valley 13 West Central Valley 0
Clarke 7 Lenox 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 20 Albia 3
Twin Cedars 6 Collins-Maxwell 4