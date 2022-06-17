(KMAland) -- East Mills and F-M rolled, Rivesride grabbed a tight win, Lenox rallied for a sweep, Ar-We-Va nudged past G-R, Lamoni picked up a shutout and more from KMAland baseball on Friday.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 15 Essex 0
Ryan Sayers had a hit, four RBI and two runs, and Jack Gordon added two hits and three RBI. Kyler Williams also had a strong night with a hit and two RBI, and Davis McGrew, Zach Tornburg, Mason Crouse, Peyton Embree and Sylas Allen all scored twice for the Wolverines. Gordon struck out 10 in four innings to get the win.
Fremont-Mills 13 Stanton 1
Braden Turpin had a big four-hit game with three runs and an RBI, and Brady Owen posted two doubles, three RBI and two runs for Fremont-Mills. Levi Wright had two hits and two RBI, and Owen Thornton singled in two runs. Kyler Owen went all five innings on the mound with six strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
12 had the only hit of the night for Stanton. 10 threw three innings and struck out eight.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 7 IKM-Manning 5
Aiden Bell and Garrett Hough had two hits, an RBI and one run each to lead Riverside in the win. Kaeden Pleas threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight to get the win, and Pleas, Kyler Rieken and Keaton Rieken also added one RBI each.
Treyton Barry led IKM-Manning with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Lane Sims had two hits for the Wolves. Bryce Summerfield pitched in a hit and two RBI. Sams had a strong night on the mound with five innings of one-hit relief, striking out five.
Underwood 12 AHSTW 2
Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer had three hits and two RBI each, and Mason Boothby pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI for Underwood in the rout. Gus Bashore (3 IP) and Ryker Adair (2 IP) combined on seven strikeouts in the win.
Caleb Hatch and Brayden Lund both had run-scoring hits for AHSTW in the loss.
Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 2
Justin Reed had two hits, scored once, stole a bag and posted a sacrifice bunt to lift Missouri Valley in the win. Cody Gilpin added a hit, three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases behind Gage Clausen, who threw seven innings, struck out seven and gave up just five hits for the Big Reds.
Treynor 10 Tri-Center 4
Treynor proved impressive in a Western Iowa Conference win on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 9 Bedford 3
Gabe Funk posted a double among three hits and drove in five to lead Lenox in the win. Johnathan Weaver had two hits and two runs, and Samson Adams had a single and scored three times for the Tigers. Adams threw seven innings, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs while striking out four.
Shay Purdy had a hit and two runs scored for Bedford in the defeat. Klemit Olney threw 6 1/3 innings for the Bulldogs and struck out seven.
Lenox 11 Bedford 10
Lenox scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh and overcame an early-game 10-1 deficit to walk-off a winner. Xavier Adamson scored the game-winning run on a passed ball. Caeden David led the Lenox offense with two hits, two RBI and two runs
Bedford’s Logan Moyer had two RBI and two runs, and Shay Purdy had a hit, two walks and scored twice in the loss.
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 2
Adler Shay and Jaydon Knight had three hits each and combined to drive in four. Shay scored three times while Jaixen Forst hit a home run, drove in two and scored three times. Jace Grose also had two hits for the Raiders in the win. Grose threw four innings and struck out three.
Brendan Knapp, Beau Johnston and Dalton Calkins all had one hit each, and Caleb Pearson posted an RBI single for Southwest Valley.
Nodaway Valley 12 East Union 2
Boston DeVault struck out nine in six innings and hit a two-run home run, and Caelen DeVault went 3-for-4 with a triple for Nodaway Valley in the win. Matthew Weber pitched in a single, triple and two RBI.
Wyatt Mairet and Josh Lpez had two hits each for East Union in the loss.
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Southeast Warren 1
Martensdale-St. Marys scored one run in each of the first three innings on their way to the win.
Southeast Warren’s Caden Crow had a double among two hits, and Tate Dierking drove in the only Warhawks run in the loss.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 12 Wayne 8
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 13 Exira/EHK 5
Sage Evans had a home run among three hits, drove in three and scored three times for West Harrison. Koleson Evans and Gabe Gilgen added two hits each, including one home run apiece. Koleson Evans drove in two, Mason King added two hits and scored four runs and Mason McIntosh had two hits and two RBI. Nelson Clark also drove in three runs for the Hawkeyes.
Woodbine 16 Whiting 6
Xander Johnson made his first career varsity start, throwing four innings and striking out five while allowing just three hits. Cory Bantam added a home run among three hits, drove in four and scored three times, and Cameron Cline was 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs. Landon Bendgen, Gavin Kelley and Austin Fitchhorn also had two hits each with Bendgen driving in three.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Boyer Valley 2
Lance Clayburg threw four innings and struck out four while Easton Hays had four hits to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Jacob Estrada collected two hits and two RBI, and Kolby Culbertson finished with two hits and an RBI. Parker Hays also had a two-run single for the Crusaders.
Ar-We-Va 6 Glidden-Ralston 5
Conner Kirsch had two hits, including a double, and drove in two, and Cooper Kock posted a single and scored twice. Wyatt Ragaller had a team-high three hits and drove in one run. Kock and Kirsch combined on a one-hitter, striking out seven each.
Jonathan Bergmeier had the only hit of the game for Glidden-Ralston, driving in a run.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 8 Thomas Jefferson 4
Steven Kling had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Dayton Harrell finished with three hits and an RBI for Sioux City North in the win. Parker Peterson went 5 1/3 innings on the mound, giving up just one earned run on two hits while striking out three.
Tyler Huey was 1-for-1 with an RBI, two walks and a run scored for Thomas Jefferson. Sam Shanno scored two runs.
Sioux City North 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Aiden Timmons and Steven Kling combined on a six-hit shutout and struck out a combined six batters for North in the win. Carter Pinney posted two hits, and Frankie Cedillo had a hit and an RBI.
Kyle Komor led Thomas Jefferson with two hits, and Nate Anderson, Peyton Steinspring and Tyler Huey all had one hit for the Yellow Jackets. Jacob Lesley tossed a strong 5 1/3 innings with two runs allowed on five hits and a walk.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 11 Melcher-Dallas 6
Moravia used a six-run top of the seventh inning to rally for the win.
Melcher-Dallas lost despite two hits each from Mason Delong, Logan Godfrey and Cole Metz. Metz hit a home run and drove in two runs in the defeat.
Lamoni 6 Mormon Trail 0
Javin Stevenson tossed 6 2/3 shutout innings for Lamoni in the win. Odin Rivera had two hits, including a double, and drove in one.
Ankeny Christian 18 Moulton-Udell 3
Ethan Jacobs had three hits and four RBI to lead Ankeny Christian in the rout. Austin Minarich and Gabe Worsham both had two hits, and Brock Parks drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles. Logan Fincham was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings and three strikeouts.
Asa Mellaway had two hits and two RBI for Moulton-Udell in the loss.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 10 Murray 8
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 1 Clear Lake 0
Dawson Bond threw a two-hit complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts for Red Oak in the win. The lone run fo the game came in the third on an RBI hit from Chase Roeder, who scored Braden Woods. Woods had reached on a double. Adam Baier also had a knock for the Tigers.
Other Non-Conference
Mid-Prairie 9 Denison-Schleswig 1
Dowling Catholic 7 Sioux City East 2
Dowling Catholic 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Dowling Catholic 7 LeMars 3