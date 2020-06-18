(KMAland) -- St. Albert stayed hot, Harlan took down Glenwood, a big win for CR-B, Underwood stayed undefeated and more in KMAland baseball from Thursday.
H-10: St. Albert 17 Red Oak 1
Eric Matthai and Cy Patterson had two hits each and combined to drive in seven runs for St. Albert. Isaac Sherrill added two hits and an RBI, and Ryan Genereux chipped in one hit, two RBI and two runs scored.
Luke Hubbard was the winning pitcher for the Falcons with three innings of four-hit ball. He allowed one run and struck out two.
Landon Couse had three hits and drove in one run for Red Oak in the defeat.
H-10: Harlan 11 Glenwood 5
Connor Bruck and Joey Moser had three hits each and combined to drive in three and scored five times to lead Harlan. Trey Gross gave four strong innings in relief and finished with five strikeouts.
Brenden Bartley chipped in two hits and an RBI, and Luke Musich drove in a pair of runs for the Harlan offense.
Jayme Fritts, Zach Carr, Nolan Little, Kayden Anderson and Michael Mulkerrin all had one RBI each for Glenwood.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Kade Schlepp struck out eight and allowed one earned run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings to get the win for the Crusaders. He also had two hits and scored twice at the plate.
Quentin Culbertson had one hit and drove in two, and Aaron McAlister and Josue Ramirez added a hit and an RBI each.
Austin Tigges topped the Kuemper offense with two hits and an RBI.
WIC: Underwood 2 Audubon 1 — 5 inn
Blake Hall struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on one hit and a walk for Underwood in the victory. Nick Ravlin doubled and scored once, Hall drove in a run and Coby Fink had a hit and an RBI.
Marcus Olsen and Joel Klocke had hits for the Wheelers. Skyler Schultes struck out four and gave up two hits in four innings.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Nodaway Valley 3
Cole Cassady had two hits and three runs scored, and Jack Franey drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Devils. Carson Elbert threw six innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 14 Orient-Macksburg 4
Brycen Wookey hit a three-run home run to spark Murray to their first win of the season.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 22 Mormon Trail 8
Ankeny Christian scored 10 in the second and nine in the fifth to take a dominant win.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 13 Moravia 1
Lamoni piled on 11 hits behind a combined three-hitter from Brayden Olson and Kade Nowlin.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central PPD to July 1st
Clarinda 12 Atlantic 3
St. Albert 17 Red Oak 1
Harlan 11 Glenwood 5
Creston at Denison-Schleswig Suspended
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley PPD to Friday
Tri-Center at Riverside PPD to June 24th
Underwood 2 Audubon 1 — 5 inn
AHSTW at Treynor PPD to Friday
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Nodaway Valley 3
Central Decatur 10 Lenox 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 10 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sioux City West 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City West 2
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH) PPD to Friday
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 7 Melcher-Dallas 4
Lamoni 13 Moravia 1
Ankeny Christian 22 Mormon Trail 8
Seymour 5 Moulton-Udell 2
Murray 14 Orient-Macksburg 4
Non-Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Bedford at Stanton
CAM 20 East Union 0