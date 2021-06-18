(KMAland) -- St. Albert takes down Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig stays hot, F-M gets a sweep, Tri-Center keeps rolling, MSTM survives Lenox and much more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: St. Albert 10 Shenandoah 6
St. Albert scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to the win.
Hunter Dukes had three hits and scored twice, and Couper Gile pitched in two hits and an RBI to lead Shenandoah in the loss. Carter Ruzek tallied a hit and two RBI.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 12 Atlantic 2
Nathan Gallup had a home run among two hits and drove in five to lead Denison-Schleswig. Carter Wessel added three hits, scored twice and threw five innings for the complete game. Braiden Heiden also went deep, drove in three and scored three times.
NC: Clear Lake 4 Red Oak 3
Chase Roeder and Adam Baier had two hits each, and Landon Couse scored twice for Red Oak in the loss. Garrett Couse had a hit and an RBI and threw 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 2 Essex 1 (Game 1)
Tyler Johnson struck out 11 in seven innings for Fremont-Mills. Levi Wright added two hits and scored a run for the Knights.
Tucker Hadden threw six innings and struck out five for Essex.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 7 Essex 4 (Game 2)
Fremont-Mills scored three in the sixth to make up the difference in the win. Tyler Johnson had two hits, and Levi Wright and JT Mahaney pitched in one hit and two RBI each for the Knights.
Tucker Hadden walked twice and scored twice, and Philip Franks, Nash English and Payton Ashlock had one hit each fro the Trojans.
CORNER: Sidney 5 East Mills 2
Leighton Whipple was the winning pitcher for Sidney, allowing two hits and striking out 14.
CORNER: Stanton 6 Griswold 0
Colby Royal fired a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts while Quentin Thornburg added a hit and two RBI for Stanton.
WIC: Missouri Valley 7 Audubon 3
Missouri Valley had a three-run fourth inning and scored twice each in the third and seventh frames.
Gavin Larsen had two hits for Audubon, and Gavin Smith and Ethan Klocke each drove in a run.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 18 IKM-Manning 5
Tre Melby went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored, and Evan Roden and Tru Melby also had three hits apiece. Jacob Fetter and Jarrett Armstrong added two hits each with Armstrong bashing a home run and driving in three. Joe Hedger also went deep for the Panthers, driving in two.
Hayden McLaughlin had a home run, a double and two RBI, and Max Nielsen finished with two hits for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Tri-Center 11 Underwood 1
Leyton Nelson went six innings, struck out eight and gave up zero earned runs. Jaxon Johnson went deep and drove in three, and Mason Rohatsch and Kaden McDermott added two hits each for the Trojans. Trent Kozeal tallied a hit and two RBI.
Blake Hall had a pair of hits for Underwood in the defeat.
WIC: Treynor 16 Riverside 7
Brock Poland had two doubles among three hits and drove in four, and Jaxon Schumacher pitched in a double, a grand slam and five RBI on the evening. AJ Schiltz also went deep among two hits and scored four times, and Kaden Snyder pitched in two hits and two RBI.
Eddie Vlcek had three hits and three runs, and Wyatt Hough picked up two hits and two RBI for Riverside. Kyler Rieken had two hits and scored two runs for the Bulldogs.
POI: Bedford 7 East Union 6
Silas Walton had three hits and two RBI, including a walk-off single in the seventh. Tristen Cummings tossed five shutout innings to get the win and went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Ethan Mitchell had a pair of hits and threw six innings for East Union.
POI: Central Decatur 12 Southwest Valley 7
Caleb Pearson and Brendan Knapp had three hits each for Southwest Valley in the loss. Owen Wilkinson and Kate Hutchings added two hits and one RBI each. Blake Thomas and Brad Grantz tallied two hits of their own.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Lenox 4 — 8 inn
Keegan Christensen threw seven innings for Lenox in the defeat. Cullen Wood and Brad Larson had two hits apiece for the Tigers.
POI: Mount Ayr 7 Southeast Warren 2
Jadyon Knight threw five innings and struck out 10 to get the win. Jaixen Frost threw the final two innings and struck out four. Frost and Trae Ehlen also led the Raiders offense with two hits.
POI: Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2
Boston DeVault had three hits and an RBI, and Mathew Weber, Mason Menefee, Evan Forcht and Toby Bower all added two hits. Forcht and Caelen and Boston DeVault combined on a five-hitter and struck out 11.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Preston McAlister went five innings and Kolby Culbertson threw the final two, and the two combined on 10 strikeouts and just four hits sallowed. Easton Hays added an RBI triple and a single, and Gabe Obert had two singles for CRB.
RVC: CAM 14 West Harrison 3
Lane Spieker struck out 13 while Joe Kauffman had two doubles, a single and three RBI for CAM. Cade Ticknor added a triple, a single and three RBI, and Colby Rich doubled twice and drove in two.
RVC: Woodbine 16 Whiting 0
Cody Dickinson threw a complete game shutout with three strikeouts for Woodbine. Gavin Kelley had a triple among two hits and drove in five, and Erik Gau pitched in two hits and three RBI of his own. Landon Bendgen doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Cody Brunow pitched in a pair of hits.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 17 Orient-Macksburg 2
Brett Sedlock had four hits and drove in five, and Dallas Clark went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Twin Cedars. Mason Sanders added two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Kasey Clark drove in two on two hits.
BLUE: Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 4
Landon Gilliland led Lamoni with two home runs, six RBI and two runs scored. Jaiden Rivera added two hits and two RBI, and Javin Stevenson posted two hits, an RBI and scored three times.
Gabe Stripe, Remington Newton and Triton Gwinn all had RBI hits for Mormon Trail.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Matthew Welshhons went four shutout innings and struck out three, and Malachi Johnson had two triples and two RBI for ACA. Welshhons had one hit and drove in three, and Cale Leever and Brdy Hoefle pitched in two hits apiece.
BLUE: Seymour 12 Murray 10
Seymour scored 11 of the first 14 runs and held off a late comeback attempt from Murray.
Andrew Roe smashed a home run and drove in four, and Blake Richman had three hit sand two RBI for Murray. Wyatt Gannon added two hits and two RBI on the night.
