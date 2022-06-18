(KMAland) -- Clarinda used a strong pitching performance from Levi Wise to win on Baseball Day, Lewis Central shined in the Battle of the Bluffs, West Harrison won their home tournament and Woodbine went 2-0 on Saturday.
BATTLE OF THE BLUFFS
Lewis Central 13 Winterset 3
Aron Harrington continued his impressive week with two hits, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Harrington also tossed three no-hit innings with four strikeouts. Payton Fort went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Devin Nailor had two hits, tripled and plated two, and JC Dermody drove in three runs on one hit. Britton Bond tripled and scratched across a run, and Ty Thomson doubled.
Lewis Central 6 Waukee 5
The Titans posted an impressive win over 4A No. 2 Waukee. Britton Bond doubled twice and drove in two, Luke Woltmann had two hits and two RBI, and Aron Harrington added an RBI. Peyton Fort lasered a doubled while Ty Thomson got the win in the circle after striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.
Solon 13 St. Albert 5
Owen Marshall had two RBI off one hit for St. Albert while DJ Weilage tripled, stole two bases and had an RBI, and Cael Hobbs added an RBI and a double. Dan McGrath bopped two doubles and Cole Pekny added a two-base knock.
Des Moines Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 6
Nate Anderson had two RBI off one hit while Sam Shanno had two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Lesley had two hits. Aaron Grell had one hit and one RBI, and Grant Nuzum tallied one RBI. Grell, Shanno and Kendall Bell each doubled.
ADM 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Aiden Sieperda had one hit and an RBI while Cole Conlon and Brayden Kerr had two knocks each, and Bryce Click had an RBI and scored a run in the loss.
North Polk 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Easton Wheeler and Cole Conlon were responsible for Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s only two hits while Brody Blake took the loss after scattering eight hits on two earned runs in six innings.
Sioux City East 3 Bettendorf 1
Brecken Schossow homered and had two RBI while Aidan Haukap had three hits, Kellynn Jacobsen added two hits, and Lincoln Colling doubled while also picking up the win on the bump with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Waukee Northwest 11 Sioux City East 1
Aidan Haukap had two hits and doubled while Cole Johnson went 3-for-3.
Other Battle of the Bluffs Scores
North Polk 7 Glenwood 1
ADM 5 Glenwood 3
Waukee Northwest 16 Abraham Lincoln 1
Abraham Lincoln 9 Bettendorf 8
Bishop Heelan 8 Waukee 5
Winterset 6 Bishop Heelan 0
Sioux City North vs. Des Moines Lincoln (MISSING)
WEST HARRISON TOURNAMENT
West Harrison 8 Whiting 2
Brady Melby, Gabe Gilgen and Mason McIntosh had one RBI each for West Harrison while McIntosh doubled, and Gilgen had two hits and stole two bases. Sage Evans added a hit, two runs scored and stole three bases. Melby was the winning pitcher after striking out eight batters on one hit in six innings.
Hunter Latimer drove in a run for Whiting.
West Harrison 11 Sidney 0
Koleson Evans had two hits and three RBI while Mason King doubled and drove in a run. Sage Evans, Landon Carritt, Mason McIntosh and Tyler Knauss each had one hit and one RBI. Nelson Clark joined the fun with two hits. Mason King got the dub on the mound with nine strikeouts on hit in six innings.
Whiting 6 Sidney 3
Nolan Porter had a single and an RBI for Whiting while Jacob Wells added an RBI. Ethan Ball struck out 11 on six hits and one earned run in the win.
Boyer Valley Tournament
Westwood 9 Logan-Magnolia 7
Boyer Valley 13 Logan-Magnolia 3
Westwood at Boyer Valley (MISSING)
Ridge View Tournament
Sioux City West 9 Ridge View 3
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 14 Twin Cedars 4
Kalvin Brown had six RBI on four hits and two doubles. Brown also stole two bases and was the winning pitcher for Lamoni. Javin Stevenson contributed three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Odin Rivera and Creyton Ogier had one hit and one RBI apiece. Tyson McDole and Brayden Olson also accounted for runs. Brandon McKillip had two hits, doubled and stole two bases while Stevenson swiped three bases.
Ankeny Christian 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Malachi Johnson had a 2-for-3 game with three RBI and a triple while Eli Christensen had two RBI off one hit. Gabe Worsham tripled, and Daniel Schoening had one hit and scored twice. Matthew Welshhons and Brock Parks each chipped in a double and an RBI, and Tyler Mahoney got the dub on the mound after tossing four innings of no-hit action with four strikeouts.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 10 East Mills 0
Levi Wise threw five innings of one-hit shutout baseball for Clarinda. Jarod McNeese had two hits and three RBI while Cole Baumgart had two RBI off one hit. Cooper Neal added three smacks, and James McCall and Isaac Jones had one RBI apiece off one hit. Neal and Tadyn Brown scored two runs in the Cardinals’ dominant win.
Ryan Sayers recorded East Mills’ only hit.
Southeast Warren 4 Interstate 35 3
Tate Dierking had two hits, tripled and sent in three runs for Southeast Warren. Brock Manser collected the win after striking out seven on five hits on two earned runs in seven innings.
Woodbine 10 OABCIG 9
Landon Bendgen went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored while Cory Bantam finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Kylon Reisz added two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Brody Pryor posted two hits and scored twice, Xander Johnson totaled two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Gunner Wagner had one hit and two RBI. Cody Dickinson tossed five innings to get the win.
Woodbine 5 ACGC 3
Kylon Reisz tossed 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts on four hits while Cory Bantam tossed 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Landon Bendgen sparked the offense with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Gavin Kelley had a hit, two RBI and a run scored. Xander Johnson contributed one hit and one RBI, and Cameron Cline posted a smack.
Colo-Nesco 19 Melcher-Dallas 4
Owen Suntken and Trevor Raab each had an RBI for Melcher-Dallas while Suntken had a hit. Logan Godfrey also managed a hit while Godfrey, Mason Dejong, Cole Metz and Suntken each scored a run.
Moravia 11 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
Gage Hanes had a big game with four RBI of three hits, two of which were doubles. Carson Seals had two hits and two RBI while Wyatt Throckmorton had two hits, scored three times and doubled. Jackson McDanel and Kaleb Templeton each accounted for two hits while McDanel also had an RBI and stole three bases. Declan DeJong had an RBI and a hit. Shane Helmick got the win on the mound after striking out four on two hits in four innings.
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Moravia 1
Jackson McDanel and Gage Hanes had Moravia’s only hits in the defeat.