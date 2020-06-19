(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills and Stanton dominated in conference battles, AHSTW shut out Treynor and Lewis Central edged AL to highlight Friday's baseball action in KMAland.
H-10: St. Albert 9 Glenwood 4
Jeff Miller tossed a complete game, striking out 11. Lance Wright had two hits, three steals and three runs. Brett Klusman & Isaac Sherrill added three RBIs apiece.
Jayme Fritts and Kayden Anderson had two hits each, and Michael Mulkerrin added two RBI for Glenwood. The complete recap can be found at our local sports page.
NC: Lewis Central 10 Abraham Lincoln 5
Jordan Wardlow struck out seven and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work for the Titans. Nolan Miller drove in two while JC Dermody, Colbey Roth, Bryson Sharon and Easton Dermody had hits.
Zane Olsen paced AL with two hits and drove home three.
NC: Bishop Heelan 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Jared Sitzmann had three singles and scored twice while Max Venne added a pair of hits, and Ian Gill and Camden Smith each drove in two. Archer Smith threw six innings and struck out eight to get the win.
CORNER: Stanton 16 Griswold 1
Easton Hultman allowed just one earned run and claimed the victory on the bump. Keygan Day, Levi Martin and Quentin Thornburg had two hits apiece, and Colton Thornburg added a triple for the Vikings.
Derek Mueller doubled and tripled, and Colton Turner drove in a run for Griswold in the defeat.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 1
Seth Malcom had two hits and three RBI to lead Fremont-Mills. Brady Owen drove in two on one hit, and Kyler Owen had two hits.
Brock Hetzel allowed just one hit and struck out six to claim the victory.
CORNER: Sidney 6 East Mills 3
Leighton Whipple scored three times, recorded one hit and struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings of work. Garett and Cale Phillips each had a hit for the Cowboys.
Michael Schafer, Jackson Wray, Nic Duysen, Ethan Yoshida and Jack Anderson all had hits for the Wolverines.
WIC: AHSTW 2 Treynor 0
AHSTW scored two runs in the fifth inning, and that was all the scoring they would need behind superb pitching.
Treynor's Jaxon Schumacher had a triple among just six hits for the Cardinals.
NC: Tri-Center 10 Thomas Jefferson 5
T-C relied on a six-run fifth inning in the victoroy. Zach Elliott earned the win in relief while Mason Rohatsch struck out six and had three hits on offense.
Jaxon Johnson hit a three-run homer and had two hits. Trevor Carlson notched two hits, including a double.
Grant Merk finished with two doubles for TJ and fanned five on the bump, and Tucker Rowe managed two hits and an RBI.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 11 West Monona 1
Logan-Magnolia jumped out to a seven-run lead with a huge first inning. Dylan Cunard and Barret Pitt had two hits and two RBI each while Eli Pickle, Jacob Fetter and Cunard all scored twice. Cunard struck out five in three innings to get the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2
Caelen DeVault blasted a home run, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Nodaway Valley in the victory. Mason Mather added two hits to help his own cause as he threw six innings, struck out eight and gave up just two runs on five hits.
Mason Menefee chipped in two hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Michael Britten had two hits and scored twice.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1
Isaac Gavin, Sean Miklus and Trey Baker combined to allow zero earned runs on seven hits for the Devils. Troy Holt, Brooks Trom and Kacey Carter had two hits each, and Baker drove in two runs.
Keegan Christensen had two hits for Lenox while Colton Gordon, Brad Larson, Cullen Wood, Johnathan Weaver and Conner Fitzgerald had one hit apiece.
POI: Central Decatur 8 Southwest Valley 1
Devin Adams had two hits and scored twice, and Haden Leymaster singled, doubled, drove in one and scored two runs of his own for Central Decatur.David Walker struck out seven in six innings, allowing one run on four hits.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 1
Gabe Obert homered among two hits and drove in four runs, and Kade Schlepp added two hits and two RBI for Coon Rapids-bayard in the win. Quentin Culbertson was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings and striking out five.
RVC: Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 2
Nathan Brant and Caden Smith had two hits, and Grant Borkowski drove in a run for the Wildcats in the defeat.
RVC: CAM 11 West Harrison 0
Joe Kauffman had another big night at the plate with three hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs for CAM. Cad Ticknor added two hits and two RBI, and he gave up just two hits in five innings to get the win.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 12 Moulton-Udell 4
Logan Fincham singled and drove in three, and Nic Worsham and Jacob Garcia had two RBI apiece. Cale Leever also had two hits for ACA in the win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 9 Glenwood 4
Corner Conference
Stanton 16 Griswold 1
Sidney 6 East Mills 3
Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 2 Treynor 0
IKM-Manning 2 Missouri Valley 0 -- 8 in
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1
Central Decatur 8 Southwest Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 1
Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 2
CAM 11 West Harrison 0
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 9 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 12 Moulton-Udell 4
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 10 Abraham Lincoln 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Logan-Magnolia 11 West Monona 1
Tri-Center 10 Thomas Jefferson 5