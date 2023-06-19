(KMAland) -- LC, Kuemper, Harlan, Glenwood & SA got sweeps, F-M clinched the Corner, Riverside shocked Treynor & Sidney, Stanton, IKM-M, Audubon, Underwood, CR-B, WH, Woodbine, Moravia, CD, Lenox, EU & LeMars were other area winners in KMAland baseball.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Monday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 11 Shenandoah 1
Carter Putney and Koby Lampman had one hit and three RBI each, and Logan Sibenaller added a hit, two RBI and two runs for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Evan Loew tossed four innings and struck out six.
Jade Spangler, Camden Lorimor and Dalton Athen all posted one hit for Shenandoah. Cole Graham drove in the Mustangs only run. Lorimor went four innings with six strikeouts on the mound in the defeat.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Shenandoah 0
Carter Putney went six innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. Ryan Sundrup finished the shutout with a scoreless seventh. Logan Sibenaller had two hits, an RBI and three runs, and Putney and Ethan Loew pitched in one hit and two RBI.
Cole Graham and Logan Twyman had one hit each for Shenandoah. Seth Zwickel threw 3 2/3 innings for the Mustangs.
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4
Ty Thomson’s walk-off RBI single completed a three-run bottom of the seventh for Lewis Central, which stayed unbeaten in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Brady Hetzel and Luke Woltmann also drove in one run, Parker Heller pitched in two hits and three runs and Woltmann tossed six innings with 10 strikeouts.
James McCall pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out five, allowing just one earned run on four hits. McCall doubled and drove in two, and Levi Wise added an RBI hit for the Cardinals.
Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 2
Lewis Central’s Logan Manz went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, and Payton Fort added a single, an RBI and a run scored of his own. Brady Hetzel was dominant in six innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Clarinda’s Justus Fine and Cole Baumgart had hits. Baumgart drove in a run and scored once for the Cardinals. Cooper Phillips threw 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Harlan 21 Red Oak 6
Harlan pounded out 15 hits, including two each from Cade Sears, Quinn Koesters, Jozef Reisz, Cael Goshorn, Weston Reisz and Landon Kaufman. Goshorn and Weston Reisz drove in three runs each, and Jozef Reisz pitched in two RBI. Sears, Jozef Reisz and Keegan Ring scored three runs apiece, and Koesters, Matthew Sorfonden, Brett Heese and Kaufman scored twice. Goshorn pitched four innings and struck out three for the Cyclones.
Chase Roeder, Landon Couse and AJ Schmid both had two hits, and Dawson Bond singled in two runs. Braden Woods also had a two-run single.
Harlan 9 Red Oak 3
Harlan had another big offensive game with Matthew Sorfonden smacking a three-run home run to lead the onslaught. Jozef Reisz, Brett Heese and Franz Reisz added two hits each, and Quinn Koesters posted a single and two RBI. Franz Reisz threw the complete game with two strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks.
Dawson Bond had another one-hit, two-RBI game, and Landon Couse and Cale Hall singled and scored for the Tigers. Adam Baier went five innings and struck out two for Red Oak.
Glenwood 14 Atlantic 0
Ryan Turner pitched a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts for Glenwood.
Glenwood 27 Atlantic 0
Risto Lappala smashed a two-run home run as part of an offensive onslaught from Glenwood.
St. Albert 7 Creston 3
Owen Marshall had seven strikeouts in five innings to grab the win for St. Albert. Colton Brennan and Brendan Monahan both had two hits, and Parker Heisterkamp doubled and drove in two for the Falcons.
Dylan Hoepker had two hits, and Tom Mikkelsen drove in two runs for Creston in the loss. Tyler Riley had a hit and an RBI of his own. Cael Turner pitched five innings with five strikeouts.
St. Albert 3 Creston 2
Colton Brennan had a double among two hits, drove in a run and scored once to lead the St. Albert offense. Cael Hobbs tossed six strong innings with four strikeouts, giving up just two unearned runs on four hits and five walks. Jaxson Lehnen pitched the seventh and struck out the side to earn the save.
Creston’s Kyle Strider had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Dylan Hoepker went 4 2/3 innings on the mound. Parker Varner tossed the final 2 1/3 innings for the Panthers.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 22 Essex 3
Sidney scored 12 runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second on their way to the win. Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson each scored four runs, and Kolt Payne posted three hits with three runs scored for the Cowboys.
Stanton 7 East Mills 4
Nolan Grebin went three innings and struck out five for Stanton in the win. Josh Martin added three innings and seven strikeouts of his own. Logan French and Grebin had two hits each with Grebin driving in three runs. Jacob Martin added a double among two hits, and Kywin Tibben, Brody Holmes, Gavin Ford and Max Yeager all had one hit for the Vikings.
Fremont-Mills 14 Griswold 1
Kyler Owen doubled, tripled, drove in one run and scored three times for Fremont-Mills in the rout. Brady Owen also doubled among two hits, drove in three and scored twice for the Knights. Mason Reed pitched in a hit and two RBI behind Tyler Johnson (2 IP, 4 K) and Luke Madison (3 IP, 4 K). The win clinched an outright conference championship for F-M.
Brayden Lockwood, Zane Johnson and Holden Jensen all had one hit for the Tigers. Lockwood drove in the only run, driving in Jensen. Lockwood pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out six.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 11 Logan-Magnolia 5
IKM-Manning put up seven runs in the seventh inning to snag the Western Iowa Conference win. Reed Hinners had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored two runs, and Zander Richards had three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Wolves. Hinners went all seven innings and struck out four to get the win.
Kalab Kuhl had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Evan Roden hit a solo home run for IKM-Manning.
Logan-Magnolia 7 IKM-Manning 3
Gavin Kiger had four hits, including a double, drove in one run and scored twice to lead Logan-Magnolia. Drake Geith also had a big game with a triple among two hits and drove in three. Ethan Evans, Evan Roden and Wes Vana all had two hits for the Panthers. Gage Shook struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Cooper Irlmeier and Ross Kusel had two hits each for IKM-Manning in the game. Ben Ramsey went 4 2/3 innings on the mound and struck out five.
Audubon 2 Missouri Valley 1 — 8 inn
Evan Alt and Brody Schultes drove in runs for Audubon while Carson Meaike struck out three and threw all eight innings, allowing just four hits and zero earned runs to get the win.
Eli Fouts had two of the three hits for Missouri Valley in the loss. Cam Rollihad a hit and an RBI, and Hayden Kocour went 7 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts for the Big Reds.
Riverside 9 Treynor 7
Dalton Smith had two hits and four RBI, and Cole Jeppesen and Grady Jeppesen added two hits each and combined to drive in three and score four runs for the Bulldogs in the win. Kaeden Pleas struck out six in seven innings and gave up just four earned runs.
Holden Minahan had a four-hit game, driving in one run and scoring three times to lead Treynor. Jaxon Schumacher doubled and drove in two, and Charlie Schrage had one hit and three runs scored. Ethan Hill went four innings of relief for Treynor, finishing with seven strikeouts and just one run and one hit allowed.
Underwood 9 Tri-Center 0
Garrett Luett was dominant on the mound with 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in a shutout performance for Underwood. Luett also helped himself with two hits, four RBI and two runs, and Nick Hackett added a single and two runs scored.
Isaac Wohlhuter was 2-for-3 with a double, and Sean McGee and Cael Corrin also hit safely for Tri-Center. McGee went five innings and struck out 10 in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 19 Ar-We-Va 1
Wyatt Oswald had two hits and four RBI, Jacob Estrada doubled, singled and drove in two and Ty Heydon had two singles and an RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. The Crusaders threw four different pitchers, including winning pitcher Mason Culbertson, and they gave up just two hits and struck out three.
Ar-We-Va’s Wyatt Ragaller had a hit, a walk and a run scored, and Derek Thomsen posted one hit for the Rockets. Timothy Dose struck out a team-high three in two innings.
West Harrison 14 Glidden-Ralston 1
Sage Evans went all five innings, struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in the game.
Glidden-Ralston’s Blayce Nelson went 3 2/3 innings on the mound.
Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Landon Bendgen worked 6 2/3 innings and struck out 12 for Woodbine in the win. Bendgen also had two hits, Gunner Wagner added a hit and an RBI and Cody Dickinson pitched in a hit and a run scored for the Tigers. Xander Johnson, Carter Gruver and Brody Pryor also hit safely.
Jameson Kilworth went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Josh Nelson pitched in two hits and a run. Kilworth pitched a six-inning complete game with five strikeouts for the Spartans.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 10 Ankeny Christian 8
Gage Hanes and Jackson McDanel both hit home runs and had two hits each, driving in a combined six runs and scoring four times for Moravia. Wyatt Throckmorton doubled twice among three hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Declan Dejong had two hits and three RBI each. Throckmorton pitched five innings and struck out eight to get the win for the Mohawks.
Landon Curtis, Brody Hoefle, Daniel Schoening and Ethan Jacobs all had two hits each for Ankeny Christian. Eli Christensen and Hoefle drove in two runs each, and Christensen worked five innings with seven strikeouts.
NON-CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 9 Murray 4
Landon McKillip and Kale Rockhold had two hits and two RBI each while Kalvin Brown doubled, tripled and drove in one run. Cannon Rivera pitched in a hit and two runs, and Jaydan Broich also had one hit and two runs scored. Joe Sheetz struck out five in 5 2/3 innings for CD.
East Union 17 Melcher-Dallas 11
Josh Lopez, Kameron Wethington and Logan Findley had three hits each, and Ronnie Brown posted two hits, including a triple, and drove in two. Lopez and Findley also had two RBI, and Terrian Islas went 3 1/3 innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out three.
Lenox 12 Grand View Christian 8
Carter Reed had two hits, three runs and a walk, and Samson Adams posted a double among two hits, drove in three and stole a base for Lenox. Adams was also the winning pitcher with two strikeouts in two shutout innings.
LeMars 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 5 — 10 inn
Tate Murphy delivered an RBI walk-off single for LeMars in the marathon win.