(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian and West Harrison won tournaments while Clarinda, Martensdale-St. Marys and Denison-Schleswig dominated in non-conference play on Saturday.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 13 Audubon 1
Audubon had four hits, which came from Aiden Alt, Cooper Nielsen, Gavin Larsen and Braden Wessel. Larsen doubled. Wessel and Nielsen struck out two apiece.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Moravia 0 (Game 1)
Matt Hughes had three hits and two RBI while Troy Holt, Kasey Carter and Gavin Stott managed two hits apiece. Carson Elbert plated two runs with one hit. Cael Cassidy, Jack Franey, Chase Boeling and Hogan Franey also managed to drive in runs while Carter scored three times. Hogan Franey struck out five in five innings of one-hit baseball.
Martensdale-St. Marys 16 Moravia 1 (Game 2)
Kasey Carter had three hits, scored three time and drove in four on two singles and a double. Carson Elbert, Matt Hughes and Troy Holt both doubled and drove in two while Chase Boelling and Cael Cassady scored three runs each. Carter and Boelling were strong on the bases with two steals apiece. Logan Wearmouth struck out three on two hits and one earned run.
BATTLE OF THE BLUFFS
Abraham Lincoln went 1-1 while Glenwood and Lewis Central went 0-2 in the Battle of the Bluffs. Check out statistics that were submitted to KMA Sports below.
ADM 14 Glenwood 12
Caleb Dressel moved four runs across with a pair of singles while Grant Von Essen plated two. Jayme Fritts, Kayden Anderson, Austin Patton, Trent Patton and Risto Lappala each had an RBI. Lappalla had three hits while Fritts and Patton had two knocks each. Chase Rounds threw 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, scattering four hits and walking five.
Waukee 11 Lewis Central 0
Cael Malskeit recorded LC’s only hit while Bryce Wilcox struck out five on five hits. JC Dermody retired one.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Lewis Central 6
Casey Clair drove in two runs on one hit — a double. JC Dermody and Aron Harrington also sent runs across. Dermody, Clair, Luke Meyer and Logan Manz were patient at the plate, drawing two walks each.
Ian Gill drove in three off two hits and doubled. Sean Schaefer and Shane Sanderson had two RBI each. Brayden Pratt scored two runs. Beau Chamberlain, Grant Hegarty and Brady Baker combined to strike out seven LC batters.
ACGC TOURNAMENT
Ankeny Christian won the tournament while Central Decatur was second and Lenox took third.
Ankeny Christian 9 Lenox 1
Cale Leever struck out seven in the win and added two hits and three RBI at the plate. Matthew Welshhons and Brody Hoefle contributed two hits apiece. Samson Adams went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double and a triple. Brad Larson also went 2-for-3 and doubled.
Ankeny Christian 3 Central Decatur 1
Cale Leever’s eighth-inning single put the Eagles on top. Leever finished the night with a double and an RBI, too. Eli Christensen tallied three hits and Matt Welshhons had two. Malachi Johnson earned the win on the bump and Keenan Jacobs earned the save.
Lenox 11 ACGC 6
Cullen Wood homered as one of his two hits and drove in three runs. Chase Johnston accumulated two doubles, scored twice, drove in two runs and had two hits. Keigan Kitzman earned the win on the hill.
WEST HARRISON TOURNAMENT
West Harrison won their own tournament with a one-run over Sidney in the championships. The Hawkeyes beat West Monona in the semis. Check out the info below.
West Harrison 18 West Monona 0
The Hawkeyes scored 11 in the first and seven in the second. Chantz Cleaver doubled twice and drove in two, Sage Evans tripled and sent three across and Grant Gilgen had two hits and three RBI. Mason King plated two on two hits and Koleson Evans contributed three hits. Brady Melby earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 in a four-inning no-hitter.
West Harrison 5 Sidney 4
Gabe Gilgen doubled, drove in two runs, drew two walks and stole two bases.. Koleson Evans managed three hits and an RBI while Sage Evans contributed two knocks and plated a run. Mason McIntosh retired eight Sidney batters in five innings and allowed only three hits.
