Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.