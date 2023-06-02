(KMAland) -- Creston got a nice H10 win, Mo Valley walked off a winner, Mount Ayr won in 8, CAM edged G-R, LC won their 9th straight and Sidney, F-M, Treynor, Underwood, CD, Lenox, SEW, Wayne, W. Harrison, MT, ACA, TJ, SBL, SC East, Heelan & Moravia were other winners in KMAland baseball.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown from Friday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 9 Glenwood 3
Thomas Mikkelsen had three hits and scored three times, and Milo Staver added a double among two hits and drove in three for Creston in the victory. Kyle Strider also had two hits behind Parker Varner, who went 6 1/3 innings and struck out three while allowing one run on five hits.
Kayden Anderson went deep among two hits and drove in two, and Jason Colpitts added two hits and an RBI of his own for Glenwood. Ryan Turner pitched well with nine strikeouts in five innings for the Rams.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 17 Essex 1 — 3 inn
Weather came in the third inning, and Sidney was declared the winner.
Stanton at East Mills
The game was suspended in the top of the fourth with Stanton leading 3-1.
Fremont-Mills 9 Griswold 2
Brady Owen had a triple among three hits and drove in two, and Braden Turpin finished with a double among two hits and scored twice to lead Fremont-Mills. Kyler Owen struck out nine in three innings, and Turpin worked the final four with nine strikeouts of his own.
Bode Wyman went all six innings for Griswold, striking out eight batters. Wyman also had a double and scored once. Nollan Smith added an RBI, Zane Johnson drove in a run and Holden Jensen picked up a hit and scored a run for the Tigers.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 6 Audubon 5
Taeler Glennie had two hits, drove in a run and scored once, Brayden Neill added three hits, including a double, and drove in three and Justin Reed delivered a walk-off hit for Missouri Valley.
Treynor 13 Riverside 10
Holden Minahan doubled twice among three hits and drove in four, and Andrew Kellar had two hits, three RBI and two runs for the Cardinals in the win. Brady Wallace added two hits and two runs, and Charlie Schrage also had a hit, drove in one, walked twice and scored twice. Loeck Helvie struck out seven and allowed just two runs in four innings to get the win. Will Parrott posted a clean ninth for the save.
Dalton Smith and Aaron Smith-Haven both had one hit and two RBI to lead Riverside, which also got run-scoring hits from Kyler Rieken, Garrett Hough, Cole Jeppesen, Owen Fenner and Mason McCready.
Underwood 5 Tri-Center 0
Garrett Luett threw a complete game shutout and struck out 10 to lead Underwood in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 2 East Union 1 — 6 inn
Central Decatur scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning just before the game was called due to weather. Spencer Smith doubled in both runs, finishing with two hits while Kale Rockhold also had a hit and scored once. Jaxson Cornett threw six innings and struck out 13 for the Cardinals.
Austin Lack threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine for East Union in the tough loss. Lack also had a hit along with Josh Lopez, who drove in a run, and Kameron Wethington.
Mount Ayr 8 Bedford 4 — 8 inn
Jaixen Frost was 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBI, four intentional walks and three runs scored to lead Mount Ayr in the extra-inning win. Rowan Sackett added two hits and two RBI, and Drew Ehlen posted two hits of his own for the Raiders. Trevin Victor tossed four innings and allowed three runs while striking out two. Frost pitched 3 1/3 hitless relief innings, striking out nine to get the win.
Bedford’s Quentin King doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Asher Nally also had a hit and drove in a run. Tristen Cummings went 4 2/3 innings, and Brody King struck out three in 2 1/3 frames.
Lenox 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Carter Reed had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Aiden Eggert added two hits, including a double, and drove in three for Lenox in the win. Samson Adams struck out 11 in six innings to get the win for the Tigers.
Boston DeVault had two hits for Nodaway Valley. Tyson Ross doubled and scored, and Jase Davidson and Paul Berg both singled for the Wolverines.
Southeast Warren 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Austin Ledlie won the pitcher’s duel with a complete game shutout, striking out five and scattering six hits. Caden Crow drove in the only run, bringing in Tate Dierking on a single. Dierking and Drake Steil also had hits for the Warhawks.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Jaxson Bowlin went all six innings and struck out seven, allowing one run on three hits. Logan Wearmouth and Luke Frost had two hits each, and Alex Martin and Charlie Tiano had one apiece for the Blue Devils.
Wayne 16 Southwest Valley 5
Kenton Prunty went 3-for-4 with six RBI and two runs, and Strait Jacobsen hit a home run, drove in three and scored four runs for Wayne in the win. Fischer Buckingham pitched in a hit and two RBI, and Nash Buckingham also had one hit and two RBI. Jacobsen pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, and Prunty followed with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 frames.
Owen Paul doubled among two hits and drove in two for Southwest Valley.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 5 Glidden-Ralston 4
CAM scored four runs in the first inning on their way to the win. Ryan Bower had two hits and two runs, and Chase Spieker, Brayden Chester, Lukas James, Makade Paulsen and Collin Bower drove in one run each. Brody Paulsen struck out five in four two-run innings, and Chester put down six in three innings without allowing a hit.
Ethan Olberding had a hit and two runs, and Jackson Sklenar, Daniel Thooft and Mark Lensch all drove in one run for the Wildcats. Colby Wallace went six innings and struck out seven.
West Harrison 8 Boyer Valley 2
Koleson Evans had two hits, scored twice and drove in two for West Harrison in the win. Sage Evans added two hits and an RBI, and Brady Melby went six innings, scattering three hits and giving up just one run while striking out 11 for the Hawkeyes.
Logan Miller and Robert Brasel had two hits each for Boyer Valley in the loss. Logan Thomsen went five innings for the Bulldogs.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 12 Moulton-Udell 3
Gavin Dixson and Caden Crawford had three hits each while Triton Gwinn pitched in two hits and scored three times for Mormon Trail. Ty Hysell added a single and two RBI, and Dixson also scored three runs. Gwinn tossed the first 3 2/3 innings, struck out six and gave up just one earned run, and Fulton Flesher struck out six in the next 2 1/3 innings.
Cameron Swarts had an RBI double and scored a run for Moulton-Udell. Swarts also threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out three.
Ankeny Christian Academy 6 Twin Cedars 4
Landon Curtis and Brody Hoefle had two hits and an RBI, and Tyler Mahoney posted one hit, one RBI and two runs for Ankeny Christian in the tight Bluegrass Conference win. Matthew Welshhons struck out six in four innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits.
Kasey Clark blasted a three-run home run for Twin Cedars. Dallas Smith pitched in a single and scored twice for the Sabers. Blake Micetich pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out two in the defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Thomas Jefferson 11 St. Albert 7
Nate Anderson went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs, and Peyton Steinspring and Garrett Denman had one hit and two RBI each for the Yellow Jackets. Tyler Huey also had two hits, three runs and an RBI. Denman struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings on the mount.
Owen Marshall had three hits to lead St. Albert in the loss. Jaxson Lehnen, Matthew Holiday and Sawyer Sheffield also had one RBI each for the Falcons.
Lewis Central 4 Abraham Lincoln 3
Ty Thomson had a two-hit game, including a double, and drove in a run for Lewis Central in the win. Jack Doolittle and Casey Clair also drove in one run each, and Parker Heller posted two hits of his own. Brady Hetzel went five innings and struck out four before Thomson came on to strike out the side in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Abraham Lincoln’s Greyson Clark and Zach Lincoln drove in one run each, and Braydon Lincoln doubled. Braydon Lincoln went all seven innings on the mound and struck out seven.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Will Larimer had two hits and three RBI, and Carter Brown posted two hits, two runs and two RBI of his own for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Tylar Lutgen had two hits and two runs, and Drake Van Meter had a three-hit night while driving in one run for the Warriors. Scott Kroll tossed a one-hitter in five innings of work, striking out eight.
Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery had the only hit of the night for the Monarchs.
Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 3
Kelynn Jacobsen and Brecken Schossow had two hits apiece, and Jacobsen and Kason Clayborne both drove in one run each to lead Sioux City East. Jacob Denker went six innings and gave up just two earned runs on six hits while striking out two for the Black Raiders.
Fort Dodge 3 Sioux City West 1
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 14 Mason City 5 — 5 inn (called due to weather)
Brecken Schossow went 4-for-4 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs, and Logan Cherkas added two hits and two RBI for Sioux City East. Kelynn Jacobsen also had a big night with two hits and three runs, and Lincoln Colling helped himself with a hit and two RBI. Colling pitched all five innings and struck out six.
Sioux City West vs. Mason City (at Sioux City East)
Nothing reported.
Storm Lake at LeMars
Nothing reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 2
No stats reported.
Moravia 6 Fairfield 5
Shane Helmick had two hits and two RBI, and Caleb Cook also had two hits for Moravia in the win. Cook threw the first six innings and struck out two before Wyatt Throckmorton tossed the seventh to earn the save.
MISSOURI STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 5 Semifinal: Festus 2 Ft. Zumwalt South 0
Class 5 Semifinal: St. Francis Borgia 4 Webb City 0
Class 6 Semifinal: Francis Howell 9 Jackson 83
Class 6 Semifinal: Liberty North 2 Nixa 1