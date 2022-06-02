(KMAland) -- Harlan, Fremont-Mills, Tri-Center and Central Decatur posted crucial conference wins while the offenses exploded in wins for St. Albert, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley and CAM Thursday night.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 6 Shenandoah 5
Brett Erickson drove in the game-winning run for the Tigers. Adam Kiesel has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
Creston 10 Glenwood 9
Cael Turner, Kyle Strider and Gannon Greenwalt each had two RBI in Creston’s thrilling win while Turner and Avery Fuller did so on two hits. Parker Varner went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jack Walter scored two for the Panthers.
Trent Patton hit a two-run homer for Glenwood in the loss. The dinger was one of Patton’s two hits. Nolan Little also had two hits while Kayden Anderson and Jason Colpitts had two RBI each. Colpitts also posted two hits and scored three times.
Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 1
The Cyclones used five runs in the first to post the win. Stephen Leinen had two hits, doubled and drove in a run while Luke Musich, Alex Monson and Teagon Kasperbauer had one RBI apiece. Monson, Kasperbauer, Joey Moser, Quinn Koesters and Cade Sears scored the runs for Harlan.
Braydon Ernst accrued the win after striking out six on three hits and one earned run in six innings.
Jaxon Wessel, Trey Brotherton, Harrison Dahm and Wyatt Johnson had hits for Denison, and Wessel doubled.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
St. Albert 24 Atlantic 1
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2
Brody Owen drove in five runs on one hit while Levi Wright plated two runners, and Braden Turpin scored three times. Kyler Owen struck out 10 in five innings of no-hit action.
Cole Stenzel and Seth Ettleman sent in the runs for Sidney.
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 12 Logan-Magnolia 4
Kadin Bonham homered as one of his two hits and drove in two while Hayden Kocour sent in two runs. Carson Wendt had three hits, doubled and plated one run, and Eli Fouts had two hits, one RBI and scored twice.
Justin Reed also had two hits and pushed in one runner while Gage Clausen doubled. Will Gutzmer recorded the win after striking out five on six hits and four earned runs in five innings.
Underwood 13 AHSTW 2
Jack Vanfossan had a big night with four hits, a double, a homer and four RBI while Mason Boothby also went yard as one of his two hits, drove in two and scored three times. Jake Reimer managed three hits and drove in three while doubling, and Clayton Luett had two hits, including a double.
Kaiden Rodenburg sent in two runs, as did Garrett Luett. Gus Bashore was the winning pitcher after striking out five on three hits.
Caleb Hatch and Blake Akers drove in runs for AHSTW.
IKM-Manning 13 Riverside 2
Reed Hinners was brilliant for IKM-Manning with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate and three RBI. He also struck out six in the win.
Dalton Smith wrangled a pair of singles for the Bulldogs while Grady Jeppesen, Rhett Bentley, Nathan Messerschmidt and Kaeden Pleas also recorded hits. Bentley struck out four for Riverside.
Tri-Center 12 Treynor 6
Michael Turner blasted a homer as one of his two hits and drove in three while Jaxon Johnson and Justice Weers smacked doubles. Johnson had two hits while Weers had one and drove in a run. Cael Corrin and Cael Witt had two hits and drove in a run while Weers was the winning pitcher.
Jaxon Schumacher, Loeck Helvie, Kaden Snyder and Brady Coffman drove in runs for Treynor, and Coffman and Snyder did so on two hits. Ryan Bach struck out five.
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 16 Southwest Valley 6
Darin Drake was the winning pitcher after striking out four on two hits in three innings. Mount Ayr’s offense totaled 13 hits and was led by 3-for-3 performance from Tyler Martin, who also tripled.
Ryce Reynolds, Adler Shay, Drew Ehlen and Jaixen Frost accounted for two hits each.
Southeast Warren 5 Lenox 0
Jeffery Oakley and Tate Dierking pushed in runs and had hits for Southeast Warren while Caden Crow and Cade Nelson also had hits. Brody Crow was the winning pitcher after striking out nine on four hits in five innings.
Carter Reed led Lenox with a 2-for-3 outing, and Johnathan Weaver managed two hits and stole two bases. Dawson Evans struck out two for the Tigers while Trenton Beck fanned seven in the loss.
Wayne 8 East Union 2
Strait Jacobsen took the victory after striking out seven on two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
Jacobsen, Tysn Fogle, Paxton Davis and Boudyn White had multi-hit games, and Fogle and Jacobsen each doubled.
Central Decatur 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Kale Rockhold had two hits and doubled while Devin Adams doubled and drove in two, and Champ Walker also doubled. Jaydan Broich and Joe Sheetz each accounted for two runs and had a pair of singles for Central Decatur in the crucial conference win.
Jaxson Cornett struck out seven on five hits and one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Nodaway Valley at Bedford (Suspended with Bedford leading 2-0 after 3)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK 2 Ar-We-Va 0
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Aidan Martin and Joey Podraza homered and each drove in two runs in AL’s win. Carson Schaa also had two RBI off two hits, and Zach Lincoln and Griff Rardin each chipped in two smacks.
Gaven Goldsberry led the Lynx’s scoring efforts with three runs while Martin, Rardin, Schaa and Owen Wilcoxen each scored twice.
Braydon Lincoln took the dub after striking out four on eight hits in seven innings.
Bryce Click and Aidan Sieperda each homered for Sergeant Bluff-Luton and drove in two while Chick also doubled, and Drake Van Meter had two hits, drove in two and doubled.
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Abraham Lincoln 2
Aidan Sieperda had three hits, drove in three and doubled. Carter Brown also drove in three, doing so off a home run. Easton Wheeler sent in two runs, as did Tylar Lutgen. Sieperda was the winning pitcher thanks to his seven-strikeout outing.
Bennett Olsen and Gaven Goldsberry were responsible for pushing in AL’s runs, and Aidan Martin doubled.
Game 1: Bishop Heelan 15 Thomas Jefferson 0
Ian Gill homered in the win as one of his two hits while driving in three and scoring twice. Brady Baker doubled, tallied three hits and drove in four, and Carter Ritz and Kaleb Gengler each pushed in two runners. Jackson Freebern doubled, drove in two and scored three times, and Sean Schaefer had two hits and scored three runs.
Lochlin Jackson got the win after striking out four on one hit in four innings.
Tyler Huey had TJ’s only hit.
Game 2: Bishop Heelan 13 Thomas Jefferson 2
Jackson Freebern scratched in four runs on two hits and scored twice while Jaron Bleeker tripled and drove in three on two hits. Jake McGowan muscled two knocks and got the win on the mound after striking out four on two hits in 4 1/3 innings of duty.
Garrett Denman drove in a run for the Yellow Jackets.
Game 1: Sioux City West 8 LeMars 7
Brady Larson homered for Sioux City West with a three-run blast while Evan Jalas hit a solo shot for LeMars.
Game 2: LeMars 8 Sioux City West 7 – 8 innings
Brayden Dreckman sent in the game-winning bases-loaded single to walk the Bulldogs off a win. Evan Pratt earned the win for LeMars.
Brady Larson launched a solo homer for Sioux City West in the defeat.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Game 1: Sioux City North 7 Sioux City East 3
Game 2: Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 6
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 6 Mormon Trail 0
Wyatt Throckmorton tossed a complete-game gem with 16 strikeouts and no hits. Carson Seals had two RBI for Moravia while Gage Hanes had two hits and drove in a run. Matthew Seals plated one and scored twice, and Shane Helmick had one RBI. -0
Lamoni 12 Murray 0
Javin Stevenson threw five innings of shutout baseball with eight strikeouts on two hits in the win. Stevenson also had one hit, scored three times and stole two bags.
Landon McKilip aided Lamoni’s efforts by going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and two stolen bases while Kade Nowlin bopped a grand slam.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Twin Cedars at Seymour (MISSING)
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 6 Ridge View 4
Cal Wanninger had two hits, drove in one and tripled while Logan Sibenaller and Carter Putney also tripled, and Sibenaller scratched in a run. Cooper Pottebaum and Max Irlmeier also drove in runs.
Putney was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts on six hits and three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
CAM 10 Stanton 0
Cade Ticknor paced CAM’s pitching efforts with nine strikeouts and two hits while Colby Rich had two hits and doubled, and Lane Spieker scored three times.
Jacob Martin paced Stanton with a 2-for-2 night with two stolen bases. Devon Taylor also chipped in a single.
Ankeny Christian 8 Collins-Maxwell 1
Malachi Johnson threw a complete game with four hits and eight strikeouts. Johnson also shined at the plate with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Eli Christensen also chipped in a pair of singles and three RBIs. Daniel Schoening drove in two and doubled, and Tyler Mahone scored twice.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Audubon 7