(KMAland) -- Shutout wins for Clarinda and LC, St. Albert scored another 20 runs, Ar-We-Va stayed unbeaten, Woodbine got a huge win over CRB and more from the night in KMAland baseball. Check out the full Wednesday recap below.
H-10: Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Kayden Anderson went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Jayme Fritts added two hits and two RBI for Glenwood in the win. Austin Patton chipped in a pair of hits and two RBI, and Grant Von Essen and Nolan Little added two hits each. Risto Lappala tossed five innings to get the win.
H-10: Lewis Central 4 Harlan 0
Lewis Central got a combined two-hit shutout performance from JC Dermody, Britton Bond and Cael Malskeit. Dermody struck out nine in four innings to get the win.
Dermody also had three hits and an RBI, and Aron Harrington, Ty Thomson and Devin Nailor also drove in a run for the Titans. Harlan’s only hits were from Cade Seras and Austin Schumacher.
NC: CAM 9 Logan-Magnolia 5
Joe Kauffmann had 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched while Connor McKee had a triple among two hits and scored three times.
NC: Des Moines Christian 11 Treynor 1
Jaxon Schumacher tripled for Treynor, which had just three hits on the night. Kaden Snyder and Payton Chapman had the other two, and Snyder drove in the lone run of the night.
NC: Missouri Valley 4 MVAOCOU 3
Cody Gilpin had a hit and two RBI and struck out four on the mound for Missouri Valley in the victory. Alec Fichter added two hits for the Big Reds.
NC: Southwest Valley 11 Grand View Christian 1
Brendan Knapp had two hits and three stolen bases while Caleb Pearson doubled twice and drove in a run for Southwest Valley. Robbie Barnes added a pair of doubles and two RBI for the Timberwolves.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Madrid 1
Kasey Carter blasted his second home run of the season, driving in a pair, to lead the Blue Devils offense.
NC: Southeast Warren 7 Earlham 6
Southeast Warren scored two in the seventh to walk-off a winner. Tate Dierking led the Warhawks with two hit sand two RBI while Jeffrey Oakley and Austin Clendenen added two hits apiece. Cade Nelson doubled in a pair of runs and threw 5 2/3 innings of relief, finishing with 12 strikeouts.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Conner Kirsch threw a complete game, allowing just one hit and zero earned runs while striking out 10 and walking three for Ar-We-Va. Will Ragaller had a pair of hits, and Damon Ehlers had a big two-run single for the Rockets in the win.
RVC: CAM 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
Chase Spieker threw a complete game with seven strikeouts while Lane Spieker doubled twice, singled twice and drove in four. Colby Rich added a single, double and three RBI, and Jack Follmann pitched in three hits.
Mark Lensch, Caden Smith and Jackson Sklenar had two hits each for Glidden-Ralston. Smith drove in a pair of runs and had four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings on the mound.
RVC: Woodbine 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Cory Bantam threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and helped himself with a double among three hits. Landon Bendgen added wo hits and two RBI, Kael Smith posted two hits and an RBI and Caleb Wakehouse drove in two on one hit.
Josh Ramirez had two hits and an RBI and threw four innings for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
NC: Pleasantville 5 Melcher-Dallas 3
Ryan Krpan, Owen Mann and Mason Dejong all drove in one run for Melcher-Dallas in the defeat. Owen Suntken gave up just one hit in six innings, struck out six and allowed two earned runs.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 4 Harlan 0
St. Albert 20 Denison-Schleswig 10
Kuemper Catholic 8 Atlantic 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
CAM 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
West Harrison 18 Whiting 3
Woodbine 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 0
Non-Conference
Interstate 35 3 Creston 0
CAM 9 Logan-Magnolia 5
Des Moines Christian 11 Treynor 1
Missouri Valley 4 MVAOCOU 3
Southwest Valley 11 Grand View Christian 1
Central Decatur 8 Clarke 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Madrid 1
Southeast Warren 7 Earlham 6
Pleasantville 5 Melcher-Dallas 3
Missouri State Tournament
Class 3 Semifinal: St. Pius X 4 Jefferson (Festus) 1
Class 3 Semifinal: Linn 10 Elsberry 0
Class 4 Semifinal: Kennett 11 Lafayette 4
Class 4 Semifinal: Blair Oaks 3 Hollister 2