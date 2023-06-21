(KMAland) -- Harlan knocked off LC, Stanton shutout Sidney, AHSTW rallied for a win, Bedford edged MSTM, W. Harrison & CR-B split & Glenwood, Clarinda, SA, D-S, Kuemper, Underwood, Lo-Ma, Treynor, Lenox, CD, Mt Ayr, E. Union, AL, LeMars, SBL, SCN, SCE, Moravia & M-D were also winners in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 8 Shenandoah 6
JD Colpitts had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Nolan Clark added a hit and two runs scored for Glenwood in the win. Nolan Allmon struck out five in four innings, and Colpitts struck out six in three one-hit innings to get the win.
Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor doubled among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Joey O’Rourke also had a two-hit game with one run scored. Dalton Athen drove in one run, Gage Herron added one hit and Jade Spangler scored two runs. Cole Scamman pitched four innings with three strikeouts, and Herron went the final three frames with three strikeouts of his own.
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 1
Karsten Beckel threw another gem, tossing all seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits in the complete game performance for Clarinda. Andrew Jones had a team-best two hits for the Cardinals.
Dawson Bond struck out seven in five innings and had a hit and scored once for Red Oak. Find the complete recap linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/fast-start-allows-clarinda-to-avenge-prior-loss-to-red-oak/article_fb694524-0fe1-11ee-a4b0-7f15789b53ad.html
St. Albert 18 Denison-Schleswig 3
Brendan Monahan homered twice, doubled, drove in six and scored four runs to lead the St. Albert rout. Cole Pekny added a home run among three hits, drove in five and had three runs, and Cael Hobbs also had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Jeremiah Sherrill pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Parker Heisterkamp was the winning pitcher with three Ks in four innings.
Jaxon Wessel and Owen Galvin had one hit and one RBI for Denison-Schleswig.
Denison-Schleswig 13 St. Albert 11
Cody Schulte had two hits, four RBI and three runs, and Ryan Slechta pitched in two hits and three RBI for Denison-Schleswig. Derek Scheuring also had a hit and two RBI, and Ty Fink, Jake Fink and Jaxon Wessel scored two runs each for the Monarchs.
Brendan Monahan hit two more home runs and added two more doubles, driving in four runs and scoring four times for St. Albert. Owen Marshall had a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Falcons.
Harlan 16 Lewis Central 6
Matthew Sorfonden had three hits while Cade Sears, Jozef Reisz, Hayden Soma and Cael Goshorn had two hits each for Harlan in the win. Sears tripled and drove in three, and Quinn Koesters had a double and drove in three of his own in the win. Caleb Schleis struck out three and allowed zero earned runs in 4 2/3 innings to get the win.
The Titans were led by Payton Fort, who had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Luke Woltmann pitched in a double and scored two runs of his own.
Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 3
Benicio Lujano had two doubles and drove in three while Carter Putney had two hits, two RBI and two runs for Kuemper Catholic. Ethan Loew pitched in two hits and tossed six innings for the Knights.
Easton O’Brien and Brock Goodrich both had one RBI for Atlantic. Jayden Proehl pitched six strong innings for the Trojans.
Kuemper Catholic 12 Atlantic 5
Trevor Rial had a three-RBI game while Koby Lampman had one hit, two RBI and two runs to lead Kuemper Catholic. Logan Sibenaller struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits for the Knights.
Sawyer Tarrell had three hits, drove in one run and scored once. Tanner O’Brien also drove in a run for the Trojans.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 3 Sidney 0
Gavin Ford struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing just three hits. Brody Holmes got the final five outs with four of them via strikeout. Nolan Grebin tripled, and Josh Martin, Kywin Tibben, Dylan Reynolds and Logan French added one hit each for the Vikings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 10 Riverside 6
Ryker Adair tripled among two hits and drove in four, and Garrett Luett had a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run game for Underwood in the win. Easton Robertson added two hits and drove in one run, and Jack Vanfossan had one hit, two RBI and two runs. Vanfossan went 5 1/3 innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen had two hits and scored three times, and Keaten Rieken had a hit and two RBI for the Bulldogs. Cole Jeppesen went four innings on the mound.
Logan-Magnolia 7 Audubon 0
Wes Vana struck out eight and threw a four-hit complete game shutout to lead Logan-Magnolia. Drake Geith had one hit, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the offense.
Jay Remsburg had two hits, and Aaron Olsen and Gavin Larsen both had one hit for Audubon. Olsen struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.
AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 4
AHSTW scored three runs in the sixth inning to spark the win.
Hayden Kocour had a hit, a run and an RBI for Missouri Valley. Brayden Neill, Cam Rolli and Eli Fouts posted one hit of their own.
Treynor 8 IKM-Manning 6
Holden Minahan had two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Mason Yochum and Charlie Schrage had two hits apiece for Treynor in the win. Ryan Bach also drove in two runs, and Brody Wallace had a hit and an RBI. Andrew Kellar struck out eight in six innings on the mound before Schrage pitched a clean seventh for the save.
Reed Hinners, Cooper Perdew and Lane Sams all had two hits each, and Hinners, Perdew and Jace Starman had one RBI apiece. Zander Richards struck out four in six innings.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Klemit Olney struck out seven and gave up just one unearned run to get the complete game win for Bedford. Graham Godsey had two hits and scored once, and Garrison Motsinger had a hit and drove in one run.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Travis White and Jason Fugate had two hits each in the loss. Alex Martin drove in one run on one hit. Jaxson Bowlin had 10 strikeouts in six innings for the Blue Devils.
Lenox 16 Wayne 4
Samson Adams had three hits, two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases, and Trenton Beck added a two-hit game with a double and two RBI for Lenox. Caeden David tossed two scoreless innings with five strikeouts for the Tigers.
Kenton Prunty led Wayne with two hits and an RBI, and Fischer Buckingham, Hunter Taylor and Braden Werts all had one RBI apiece for the Falcons.
Central Decatur 12 Nodaway Valley 2
Landon McKillip struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings to get the win for Central Decatur.
Paul Berg had a double and scored once, and Tyson Ross and Boston DeVault added one hit for Nodaway Valley.
Mount Ayr 11 Southeast Warren 7
Adler Reed went 5-for-6 with two doubles, drove in two and scored three times, and Jaixen Frost had a home run among three hits, drove in one and scored four times for Mount Ayr. Tate Dugan also had a three-hit, three-RBI game for the Raiders. Drew Graham struck out five in 5 1/3 innings to get the win.
Drake Steil led Southeast Warren with one hit, one RBI and two runs.
East Union 7 Southwest Valley 2
East Union’s Seth Hudson struck out eight in seven innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and a walk. Kameron Wethington went deep among two hits and drove in two, and Paul McNeill had two hits and two RBI.
Owen Paul posted two hits and Roman Keefe had a double among two hits and drove in one for Southwest Valley. Brayden Maeder struck out six in 5 1/3 innings for the Timberwolves.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Ty Heydon had a single and two RBI, and Jacob Estrada also singled for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Kolby Culbertson struck out six in 3 2/3 innings.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 West Harrison 1
Lance Clayburg struck out six to get the win on the mound while also doubling and driving in a run on a sacrifice fly. Parker Hays drove in one run, Cal Heydon had an RBI double and Jacob Estrada singled in a run on a squeeze bunt for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 8 LeMars 6
Braydon Lincoln and Clayton Smith had two hits and one RBI apiece to lead Abraham Lincoln in the win. Lincoln struck out three in five innings, allowing three unearned runs. Aidan Martin pitched the seventh to earn the save.
Ayden Hoag and Brayden Dreckman had two hits each for LeMars.
LeMars 12 Abraham Lincoln 10
Ayden Hoag had two doubles, one single, two RBI and two runs to lead LeMars in the wild win. Evan Jalas added a hit and three RBI, Sy Bixenmann had two hits and two runs and Teagen Kasel had a hit, two RBI and three runs.
Zach Lincoln, Bennett Olsen, Braydon Lincoln, Greyson Clark, Owen Wilcoxen and Clayton Smith had two hits apiece for Abraham Lincoln, which finished with 13 as a team. Cooper Smith also had a triple and drove in two, and Clayton Smith had a team-best three RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21 Thomas Jefferson 1
Scott Kroll led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Easton Wheeler and Tylar Lutgen posted three hits apiece, combining to drive in three runs and scored six. Brayden Kerr also had a two-hit game with an RBI and three runs, and Will Larimer posted two hits and two RBI. Brody Blake was the winning pitcher for the Warriors with five innings on the mound.
Tyler Huey had two hits, and Kyle Komor posted one hit, one RBI and one run for Thomas Jefferson.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22 Thomas Jefferson 1
Brayden Kerr went 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs while Tylar Lutgen added two hits, three RBI and two runs and Parker Lutgen posted two hits, an RBI and a run. Scott Kroll drove in four runs, and Tanner Kleene had a two-RBI game. Kroll threw 3 2/3 innings and struck out three.
Andrew Peacock had two hits, and Jacob Lesley had one hit and one RBI for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 13 Sioux City West 2
Sioux City East pulled away with a big eight-run seventh inning in the win. Quinton Ashcroft had three hits and scored three runs while Cal Jepsen also had three hits, drove in two and scored twice. Blake Patino, Kelynn Jacobsen and Brecken Schossow tallied two hits each with Jacobsen and Schossow driving in two runs each. Jacob Denker went five innings and struck out seven to get the win, and Ashcroft picked up the save with two scoreless frames.
Charlie Lane had one hit and one RBI for Sioux City West in the loss. Cael Kilberg struck out four in four innings for West.
Sioux City East 6 Sioux City West 0
Lincoln Colling threw a complete game one-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Sioux City East. Cal Jepsen doubled among two hits, Blake Patino tallied two hits and three RBI and Kason Clayborne finished with two hits and three runs.
Cael Kilberg had the only hit of the game for Sioux City West. Chance Riley worked 6 2/3 innings and struck out five for the Wolverines.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 8 Mormon Trail 0
Jackson McDanel had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Matthew Seals blasted a two-run home run for Moravia in the win. Seals struck out six in 3 2/3 innings and Shane Helmick went the final 3 1/3 with four strikeouts to combine for a two-hit shutout.
Gavin Dixson and Logan Evans each had one hit for Mormon Trail.
Melcher-Dallas 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Reece Chiabotta and Leo Schrader combined on a four-inning no-hitter with Chiabotta striking out four in three innings. Logan Godfrey homered among two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Max Enfield had two hits, three runs and one RBI. Chiabotta also drove in two runs on one hit, and Austin Remster had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
NON-CONFERENCE
ACGC 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Easton Nelson, Josh Nelson and Trey Petersen all had one hit each for Exira/EHK. Derrek Kommes tossed six innings and struck out four for the Spartans.
West Central Valley 14 Glidden-Ralston 1
Ethan Olberding and Waylon Hein had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
Grand View Christian 11 CAM 4
Chase Spieker had two hits while Makade Paulsen added a hit and two RBI for CAM in the loss. Spieker struck out two in four innings, and Collin Bower tossed three frames and had four strikeouts.