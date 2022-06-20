(KMAland) -- Shenandoah gained a rare win over Kuemper in a split, LC swept Clarinda, Underwood got a big one over T-C, Audubon outscored Mo Valley, CRB edged Ar-We-Va and plenty more from a big Monday in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 5 Shenandoah 0
Carter Putney struck out seven in a three-hit shutout for Kuemper Catholic. Jared Hausman doubled in a run, and Putney and Logan Sibenaller also had RBI for the Knights.
Jade Spangler had two hits, and Cole Scamman and Logan Twyman finished with one hit each for Shenandoah in the defeat. Logan Dickerson struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.
Shenandoah 6 Kuemper Catholic 1
Shenandoah beat Kuemper for the first time since 2014 behind a strong pitching performance from Camden Lorimor, who struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. Jade Spangler and Logan Twyman had two hits and an RBI each, and Dalton Athen tallied one hit and two RBI for the Mustangs. Lorimor also had a hit and an RBI, and Hunter Dukes posted a hit and scored a run of his own.
Trevor Rial had the only hit of the game for Kuemper Catholic, which took eight walks.
Lewis Central 15 Clarinda 4
Payton Fort doubled among three hits and drove in six runs to send Lewis Central to the win. Aron Harrington chipped in two hits and three runs, and Devin Nailor had two hits and two RBI. JC Dermody and Britton Bond posted one hit and three runs each.
Cole Baumgart had a double among two hits, and Wyatt Schmitt collected two hits and two runs for Clarinda in the loss.
Lewis Central 20 Clarinda 1
Luke Woltmann led a 14-hit attack with four hits, an RBI and two runs, and Devin Nailor tripled, homered and had four RBI. Britton Bond added two hits and two RBI, Payton Fort had two RBI and three runs, Gavin Harrington drove in two on one hit and JC Dermody finished with a hit, an RBI and three runs. JC Dermody struck out six and gave up just one run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings for the Titans.
Tadyn Brown topped Clarinda with two hits, and James McCall had a hit and an RBI.
Harlan 14 Red Oak 0
Alex Monson twirled a three-hit shutout and struck out seven for Harlan in the win. Joey Moser, Monson and Luke Musich all had two hits each with Quinn Koesters, Cade Sears, Teagon Kasperbauer, Monson and Musich all driving in two runs each.
Braden Woods had two hits for Red Oak.
Harlan 21 Red Oak 3
Harlan had 14 hits, including two each from Cade Sears, Teagon Kasperbauer, Hayden Soma and Luke Musich. Brett Heese went deep and drove in three, and Sears also had three RBI. Quinn Koesters and Kasperbauer pitched in two RBI apiece.
Landon Couse had a hit and scored twice, and Dawson Bond and AJ Schmid each had one RBI for Red Oak.
Atlantic 3 Glenwood 1
Lane Nelson threw a complete game gem with seven strikeouts and one run allowed on seven scattered hits for Atlantic. Easton O’Brien led the offense with two hits while Wyatt Redinbaugh had a hit and an RBI and Garrett McLaren finished with one hit and two runs.
Kayden Anderson had two hits and scored the only Glenwood run. Caleb Dressel also had two hits in the defeat.
Glenwood 12 Atlantic 0
Kayden Anderson tossed a 46-pitch perfect game in five innings to send Glenwood to the dominant win. Anderson also led the offense with two doubles, a single and three RBI, and Jayme Fritts doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times. Caleb Dressel added a hit and two RBI, and Trent Patton finished with two hits, an RBI and a run.
Creston 6 St. Albert 4
Sam Henry had three hits and two RBI, and Dylan Hoepker and Gannon Greenwalt posted two hits apiece for Creston in the win. Kyle Strider added a hit and two RBI.
Jeremiah Sherrill had three hits and drove in a run, and DJ Weilage also had a hit, an RBI and a run for St. Albert.
Creston 14 St. Albert 4
Gannon Greenwalt doubled among three hits and scored three runs, and Sam Henry bashed a home run among three hits of his own while driving in four for Creston. Avery Fuller also homered, singled and drove in two, and Dylan Calvin had a three-run double. Dylan Hoepker pitched in two hits and two RBI.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 16 Griswold 1
Braden Turpin struck out nine and allowed just one run on two hits in four innings to get the win on the mound. Brady Owen went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and JT Mahaney posted three hits and an RBI for the Knights. Ike Lemonds and Kyler Owen also had a hit and two RBI each with Owen scoring three times.
Zane Johnson led Griswold with an RBI hit in the loss.
Stanton 13 East Mills 7
Quentin Thornburg had three hits and five RBI and was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts for Stanton. Levi Martin added four hits, and Jacob Martin tallied three hits, including a double, for the Vikings.
Other Corner Conference
Sidney 28 Essex 0
Sidney 31 Essex 0
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 7 Tri-Center 3
Kaiden Rodenburg had a double among two hits and drove in two to lead Underwood in the win. Jack Vanfossan threw six innings, struck out four and gave up just three unearned runs on six hits. Mason Boothby and Jake Reimer also had RBI for the Eagles.
Tri-Center’s Jaxon Johnson had two hits and an RBI, and Carter Kunze posted two hits and scored once for the Trojans. Cael Corrin threw 3 2/3 innings of strong relief with three strikeouts and just one run on one hit allowed.
Treynor 11 Riverside 0
Brady Coffman smacked his first career grand slam among two hits and drove in six to lead Treynor to the win. Holden Minahan added a two-run single, and Mason Yochum finished with four walks, an RBI and three runs scored. Ryan Bach tossed four innings, struck out nine and gave up just four hits.
Grady Jeppesen, Garrett Hough, Aiden Bell and Kyler Rieken all had one hit each for Riverside.
Audubon 15 Missouri Valley 14
Cooper Nielsen had four hits, including a double, and drove in three runs, and Braden Wessel posted three hits and three RBI of his own for Audubon. Gavin Smith pitched in two singles, a double and three RBI, and Jay Remsburg, Alex Foran and Carson Meaike also had three hits each. Evan Alt added two doubles and two runs.
Cody Gilpin had three hits, including a home run, drove in five runs and scored four times for Missouri Valley in the defeat. Will Gutzmer added three hits, two RBI, two runs and four stolen bases, and Kevin Wilson had two hits for the Big Reds.
Other Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 10 IKM-Manning 7
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 13 Wayne 10
Jaixen Frost of Mount Ayr went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI, and Jaydon Knight and Tyler Martin had two RBI each. Drew Ehlen added a double among two hits and drove in one for the Raiders, which got six scoreless innings combined from Knight and Frost.
Wayne’s Strait Jacobsen hit a three-run home run of his own.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Cory Bantam threw a complete game shutout, striking out 19 and allowing just three hits and three walks for Woodbine. Bantam also hit a three-run home run, and Cody Dickinson, Gavin Kelley and Kylon Reisz all had two hits for the Tigers.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Ar-We-Va 4
Preston McAlister had a two-run single and a sacrifice fly and went seven innings with six strikeouts to get the win for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Lance Clayburg added two hits, and Cal Heydon had a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Cooper Kock hit a three-run home run, Conner Kirsch added two hits and Will Ragaller was hit by a pitch twice and scored twice for Ar-We-Va. Braeden Kirsch threw six innings and struck out five for the Rockets.
West Harrison 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Brady Melby finished with two hits, two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases for West Harrison in the win. Mason King added a triple and two RBI, Koleson Evans had three runs and three steals and Sage Evans drove in two runs and stole three bags. Sage Evans was the winning pitcher, giving up one run on two hits while striking out 10.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bryce Click led a 10-hit Sergeant Bluff-Luton attack with three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Aidan Sieperda posted two hits and one RBI. Tylar Lutgen tallied two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Brayden Kerr and Drake Van Meter each hit home runs, combining to drive in three and score three runs. Kerr went all four innings, struck out five and gave up one unearned run on four hits.
Kyle Komor led the way for Thomas Jefferson with a hit, a walk and an RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 2
Bryce Click tallied three doubles and a triple, drove in four and scored twice to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the rout. Aidan Sieperda added two hits and four RBI, and Tylar Lutgen finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Drake Van Meter drove in two runs on one hit, and Tanner Kleene was the winning pitcher with four innings on the mound.
Kyle Komor had two hits and two RBI for Thomas Jefferson.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bedford 12 Seymour 1
Logan Bucher tripled, drove in three and scored twice for Bedford in the dominant win. Shay Purdy, Micah Nally and Logan Moyer combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Moyer had two hits at the plate. Quentin King drove in two runs, and Purdy had a hit and two runs.
Lenox 8 Grand View Christian 2
Samson Adams had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and Trenton Beck added two hits and two RBI for Lenox in the win. Gabe Funk went 6 1/3 innings and gave up just two runs on three hits to pick up the win.
East Union 16 Melcher-Dallas 15
Kameron Wethington hit a three-run home run and drove in four, and Josh Lopez had two hits, two runs and an RBI for East Union in the wild win. Wyatt Mariet added a hit, three runs, one RBI and four stolen bases at the plate and struck out seven on the mound. Terrian Islas and Jake Akers both had two RBI for the Eagles.
Moravia 6 Southeast Warren 3
Matthew Seals had two hits and four RBI, and Wyatt Throckmorton posted two hits and scored three times for Moravia in the win. Gage Hanes went five innings and gave up just one earned run on four hits.
Cade Nelson led Southeast Warren with two hits, including a double, and Caden Crow doubled and scored twice.
Central Decatur 19 Murray 8
Spencer Smith had five hits and four RBI, and Devin Adams added a double among three hits and scored four times for Central Decatur. Kale Rockhold, Ty Rasmussen and Dean Layton all had two hits each, and Champ Walker doubled, drove in two and scored three times for the Cardinals. Rasmussen had 4 1/3 innings on the mound with two strikeouts.
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 11
Kalvin Brown had four hits and drove in three, and Kade Nowlin had three hits, including two triples, and drove in six for Lamoni in the high-scoring loss. Landon McKillip finished with two hits and three runs, and Cannon Rivera had two hits and three runs for the Demons.
Other Non-Conference
MOC-Floyd Valley 15 LeMars 9