(KMAland) -- St. Albert capped off a busy week with a win over Treynor, Underwood stayed perfect and Clarinda put 12 runs on the board again to highlight Saturday's high school baseball action in KMAland.
NC: St. Albert 5 Treynor 1
Isaac Sherrill and Lance Wright each had two hits. Sherrill drove in two runs while Jeff Miller also added a run for St. Albert -- who won their sixth game in as many days. Will Halverson paced Treynor with two hits.
NC: Clarinda 12 East Mills 2
Clarinda scored 12 runs for the third consecutive game. Cooper Neal had three hits, two RBI. Jarod McNeese and Logan Green also drove in two runs each. Wyatt Schmitt scored four times, drew two walks and drove in a run. Jon McCall struck out five while McNeese retired four and Schmitt had three strikeouts.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 3 Audubon 0
Jack Mendlik tossed a shutout and the offense scored three runs in the fifth inning to win a pitcher's duel between Mendlik and Audubon's Jackson Jensen. Both pitchers struck out eight batters. Audubon could only muster two hits, which came from Derek Porsch and Aiden Alt while Denison received hits from Carter Wessel, Evan Turin, Charlie Wiebers and Hunter Emery. Emery, Logan Dahm and Wessell drove in one run apiece.
ACGC TOURNEY: Underwood 6 ACGC 2
Nick Ravlin had two hits and drove in two. Zach Teten had three RBI. Landon Nelson was credited with the win on the mound tossing two innings and striking out five.
ACGC TOURNEY: Underwood 13 Des Moines Christian 3
Blake Hall tallied three hits and plated four runs. Nelson drove in three and homered. Tyler Boothby earned the win with two strikeouts and two earned runs on five hits.
