(KMAland) -- A big split for Clarinda and huge sweep for Glenwood, a no-hitter for Mo Valley, a high-scoring win for Ar-We-Va and much more from the Monday night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Clarinda 6 Lewis Central 4 (Game 1)
Wyatt Schmitt tripled in three runs, and Michael Shull, Logan Green and Cole Baumgart had two hits each for Clarinda in the win. Shull threw six innings and struck out four to get the win while Cooper Neal threw a clean seventh for the save.
Cael Malskeit had two hits and an RBI for Lewis Central. Aron Harrington and Casey Clair also drove in a run on one hit.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Cael Malskeit threw a five-inning two-hit shutout for Lewis Central to earn the split. Malskeit also had two hits and an RBI at the plate while Ty Thompson went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Aron Harrington pitched in a hit and two RBI, and JC Dermody had two hits and a run scored.
Tadyn Brown and Jarod McNeese hit safely for Clarinda in the loss.
H-10: Harlan 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Thomas Ernst threw six shutout innings and allowed just two hits for Harlan in the win. Quinn Koesters posted two hits, and Isaiah Ahrenholtz and Kelby Lahser had a hit and two RBI each.
Garrett Couse and Adam Baier led Red Oak with one hit apiece.
H-10: Harlan 13 Red Oak 3 (Game 2)
Kelby Lasher had two hits and three RBI, and Teagan Kasperbauer posted two hits, two RBI and two runs for Harlan in the win. Joey Moser tallied a pair of hits, scored twice and driven a run, and Quinn Koesters had a two-run, two-RBI evening. Cael Goshorn threw five innings and struck out four to get the win.
Chase Roeder led the way for Red Oak with a two-run hit, and Dawson Bond added a hit and an RBI.
H-10: Glenwood 5 Atlantic 4 (Game 1)
Trent Patton had a home run among two hits and drove in two for Glenwood in the win. Kayden Anderson added two hits of his own, and Chase Rounds posted a hit and two RBI. Jayme Fritts struck out six in five innings to get the win, and Patton went the final two for the save.
H-10: Glenwood 6 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)
Kayden Anderson had three hits, and Risto Lappala added two hits and three RBI for Glenwood in the win. Jayme Fritts pitched in two hits, and Anderson threw 4 2/3 no-hit innings with five strikeouts to get the win.
CORNER: Sidney 9 Griswold 8
Sidney held off a five-run rally in the seventh inning for Griswold to hang on for the victory.
Aiden Kennedy and Zane Johnson had two hits each for Griswold while Lane Mueller, Colton Turner, Cale Swain, Kennedy and Cash Turner all had an RBI.
CORNER: East Mills 12 Essex 0
Ethan Meier threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts in the win for East Mills.
CORNER: Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 2
Carter Johnson led Stanton with two hits and two RBI while Josh Martin had two hits and an RBI at the plate. Quentin Thornburg also had a double among two hits. Martin also threw 4 1/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed one earned run on two hits. Johnson tossed the final 2 2/3 innings, gave up just one hit and struck out six.
Tyler Johnson had a hit and an RBI for Fremont-Mills while Levi Wright added a hit and scored a run.
WIC: Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0
Jacob Meade struck out 10 and tossed a no-hitter for Missouri Valley in the win. Gage Clausen had a two-run single to lead the Big Reds offense.
WIC: Treynor 9 IKM-Manning 2
AJ Schiltz doubled twice, homered and drove in three to lead Treynor in teh victory. Mason Yochum added a two-hit, two-run night, and Kaden Snyder had two hits and three RBI. Ashton Lander had a big night in relief with 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball.
Max Nielsen cranked a home run for IKM-Manning. Conner Richards also had a hit and an RBI, and Brody Blom had a hit and scored once.
WIC: Underwood 11 Riverside 1
Mason Boothby had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Underwood while Clayton Luett added a double and two RBI. Kaiden Rodenburg hit his first home run of the season behind Easton Eledge, who struck out five in four two-hit innings.
Eddie Vlcek, Ethan Reicks, Wyatt Hough and Nate Messerschmidt all had one hit each for Riverside.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 6 Audubon 0
Jacob Fetter threw six one-hit innings and struck out five for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Tre Melby added two hits and two runs, and Evan Roden had two hits and two RBI. Ryder Harkleroad pitched in a hit and drove in two for the Panthers.
Gavin Larsen had the lone hit of the night for Audubon.
POI: Nodaway Valley 10 Southwest Valley 4
Mason Mather and Boston DeVault combined to strike out six and scatter seven hits while Mathew Weber added a triple among three hits and drove in two. Dax Kintigh posted two hits and an RBI, and Evan Forcht had a hit that drove in two. Mason Menefee pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Wolverines.
NC: Central Decatur 17 Murray 7
Central Decatur scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised on to the win.
Brycen Wookey had a double among tow hits and drove in a run, and Wyatt Gannon had a two-hit single for the Mustangs.
NC: Melcher-Dallas 4 East Union 3
Cole Metz singled in a pair of runs behind Owen Suntken, who struck out five in six innings of two-run ball for Melcher-Dallas.
Wyatt Carlson went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and two runs scored for East Union. Milo Staver added a hit and two RBI in the loss. Seth Hudson threw six innings and struck out four for the Eagles.
NC: Southeast Warren 3 Moravia 2
Brock Manser and Ben Crall had RBI hits for Southeast Warren in the tight win. Mason Merfeld struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings, and Cade Nelson threw 2 1/3 shutout relief with six Ks.
NC: Lamoni 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Landon Gilliland threw five innings and gave up one run before Brayden Olson came on in the sixth and seventh innings to close it out for Lamoni. Kade Nowlin added a two-run single for the Demons offense.
RVC: CAM 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Joe Kauffman struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in five innings, and Lane Spieker hit a home run and drove in three for CAM in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 10
Cooper Kock went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Will Ragaller posted two hits and two runs. Conner Kirsch had a two-run double in the victory.
RVC: Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2
Gavin Kelley had three hits and drove in four runs for Woodbine in the victory. Cory Bantam struck out seven and gave up just four hits to get the win on the mound. Bantam also had a pair of hits, including a double, and three RBI. Landon Bendgen pitched in two hits, and Cody Brunow and Erik Gau drove in a run on one hit each.
NC: Ankeny Christian 4 Grand View Christian 0
Keenan Jacobs struck out seven and allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson, Eli Christensen and Gabe Worsham all had two hits each for the Eagles.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 10 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)
Clarinda 6 Lewis Central 4 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 13 Red Oak 3 (Game 2)
Glenwood 5 Atlantic 4 (Game 1)
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)
St. Albert 5 Creston 2 (Game 1)
Creston 9 St. Albert 5 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 2
Sidney 9 Griswold 8
East Mills 12 Essex 0
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0
Treynor 9 IKM-Manning 2
Underwood 11 Riverside 1
Logan-Magnolia 6 Audubon 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 10 Southwest Valley 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Glidden-Ralston 1
CAM 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 10
Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Central Decatur 17 Murray 7
Melcher-Dallas 4 East Union 3
Lamoni 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Southeast Warren 3 Moravia 2
LeMars 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Ankeny Christian 4 Grand View Christian 0