(KMAland) -- Creston won a pitcher’s duel with Shenandoah, Woodbine beat CR-B among two wins, CD kept on rolling and Kuemper, Exira/EHK, CAM, F-M & SEW were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Wednesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 2 Shenandoah 1
Parker Varner threw all seven innings, striking out six and allowing just one run on four hits for Creston. Cael Turner led the Panthers offense with three hits and two RBI, and Dylan Hoepker also had a two-hit game.
Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler pitched six innings, struck out five and gave up two runs on eight hits and a walk. Hunter Dukes went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Spangler added a double and scored for the Mustangs.
Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 5
Evan Loew doubled twice and drove in four runs, and Carter Putney and Cooper Pottebaum added two hits and two RBI each for Kuemper. Ethan Loew posted two hits and two runs behind Mason Knerl, who struck out six in six innings to get the win.
Denison-Schleswig’s Cody Schulte had two hits and two RBI, and Jake Fink and Jaxon Wessel also had two hits and an RBI. Fink also scored a team-best two runs.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 14 Ar-We-Va 0
Carson Kelley and Cal Pryor combined on a two-hit shutout with Kelley working the first four and Pryor finishing the final frame for Woodbine. Carter Gruver, Gunner Wagner and Cody Dickinson all had two hits, and Kylon Reisz, Dickinson and Kelley all drove in two runs each.
Devon Ehlers and Timothy Dose both had one hit for Ar-We-Va.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston 6
Alex Hansen, Easton Nelson and Gavin Bengard all had two hits for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Chase Schwab added a double and two runs, and Bengard also scored twice behind Trey Petersen, who pitched five innings and struck out eight. Hansen went two innings and struck out five of his own.
Waylon Hein had two hits and two RBI for Glidden-Ralston in the loss. Alex Daniel went 4 2/3 innings and had two strikeouts for the Wildcats.
Woodbine 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Gavin Kelley had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Kylon Reisz pitched in a hit and two RBI for Woodbine in the win. Carter Gruver struck out seven in seven innings to get the win.
Kolby Culbertson had two hits and an RBI, and Tyler Mohr drove in one run on a single for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
CAM 13 Boyer Valley 3
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Western Dubuque 8 St. Albert 2
Owen Marshall had three hits, and Brendan Monahan stayed hot with two hits and two RBI for St. Albert in the loss. Matthew Holiday pitched all six innings for the Falcons.
Western Dubuque 14 St. Albert 1
Colton Brennan, Cael Hobbs, Cole Pekny and Jaxson Lehnen all hit safely for St. Albert. Jeremiah Sherrill and Brennan each tossed two innings for the Falcons.
Fremont-Mills 6 Lenox 5
Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton delivered a walk-off RBI hit to send the Knights to the win. Find the complete recap linked here.
Central Decatur 12 Melcher-Dallas 1
Central Decatur’s Jaydan Broich, Kalvin Brown and Dean Layton all had two hits while Kale Rockhold and Spencer Smith posted one hit and three RBI each and Brown drove in two. Layton pitched five strong innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run while striking out five for the Cardinals.
Logan Godfrey had a hit and a run scored for Melcher-Dallas.
Southeast Warren 12 Keota 3
Tate Dierking singled, doubled and drove in three, and Ben Crall had three hits, two RBI and two runs. Drake Steil tallied three hits, two RBI and two runs, Brody Crow and Dalton Spear had two hits and Caden Carruthers drove in two on two hits of his own for the Warhawks. Dalton Spear went 3 1/3 innings and struck out three to get the win.
Grand View Christian 8 Nodaway Valley 3
Nodaway Valley’s Jase Davidson went all six innings on the mound and led at the plate with a double, a triple and two RBI. Tyson Ross, Boston DeVault, Paul Berg and Keyin Steeve all singled for the Wolverines.
Earlham 9 Mount Ayr 6
Adler Reed had three hits and two RBI, and Dyson Thompson posted two hits and an RBI for Mount Ayr in the loss. Riley Stark pitched a team-high 4 1/3 innings and struck out three in the defeat.
West Delaware 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Tylar Lutgen had two hits and scored once, and Will Larimer added a double and drove in two for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the loss. Lutgen struck out three in five innings for the Warriors.
Clarke 14 Murray 0
Aydan Wallace and Nolan Gannon had one hit each to lead Murray in the loss. Caden Page struck out three in 4 2/3 innings for the Mustangs.
Ogden 12 Twin Cedars 1
Gavin Clark had two hits while Braxton Davis posted one hit and one run to lead Twin Cedars in the loss.