(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Clarinda & Atlantic added H10 wins, Stanton put up 17 in a win, Treynor & Underwood kept rolling, Lenox & SE Warren picked up close wins, AL nabbed a sweep & more in KMAland baseball from Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Jason Colpitts bashed a two-run home run, finishing with two hits and three RBI for Glenwood. Trent Patton added two hits and two RBI, and Caleb Dressel struck out six in four innings. Ryan Turner also had four strikeouts for the Rams in two innings.
Hunter Dukes singled and drove in two, and Jade Spangler and Camden Lorimor both added singles for Shenandoah. Cole Scamman threw 3 1/3 strong innings in relief and gave up just two runs on three hits.
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6
Cooper Neal had two hits, drove in a run and threw all seven innings with four strikeouts for Clarinda in the win. Jarod McNeese had two hits and drove in one, and Cole Baumgart smacked a double and drove in two. Ronnie Weidman also had one hit and scored three times.
Red Oak’s Landon Couse singled and drove in a run, and Dawson Bond had an RBI and two runs for the Tigers.
St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 4
Cael Hobbs had two hits and two RBI, and Dan McGrath added two hits and an RBI for St. Albert. Carter White pitched in one hit and two RBI, and Matt Holiday threw five strong innings with five strikeouts.
Trey Brotherton led Denison-Schleswig with two doubles and a single, driving in one run, and Jaxon Wessel, Devin Fink and Wyatt Johnson all had two hits. Brotherton tossed five innings with three strikeouts.
Denison-Schleswig 7 St. Albert 4
Jaxon Wessel had two doubles, singled and drove in three, and Harrison Dahm and Devin Fink both had two hits for Denison-Schleswig in the victory. Wessel threw all seven innings and struck out three to get the win.
Carter White led St. Albert with three hits and two RBI, and Cael Hobbs also had two hits and two RBI. Dan McGrath and Owen Marshall posted two hits each for the Falcons. Marshall went 4 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Lewis Central 2 Harlan 1
Aron Harrington struck out 11 in a Lewis Central win. Check out the complete recap linked here.
Atlantic 9 Kuemper Catholic 6
Garrett McLaren and Tanner O’Brien each doubled for Atlantic in the victory. O’Brien drove in three, and Carter Pellett scored twice for the Trojans.
Logan Sibenaller had a double among two hits for Kuemper Catholic. Trevor Rial added two hits and an RBI, and Koby Lampman had two RBI on one hit. Cooper Pottebaum added two hits, and John Boes scored twice for the Knights.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 17 Sidney 8
Carter Johnson had two hits and two RBI at the plate and gave up just one hit in 3 1/3 innings, finishing with six strikeouts, for Stanton. Ransom Mascher singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four, and Levi Martin, Quentin Thornburg and Gavin Ford all had two hits for the Vikings.
Gabe Johnson had two hits for Sidney in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2
AJ Schiltz had three hits and scored twice, and Jaxon Schumacher and Brady Wallace each hit home runs and drove in two for Treynor in the win. Kaden Snyder added two hits and two RBI, and Charlie Schrage struck out seven in six innings on the mound.
Max Nielsen, Reed Hinners and Jackson Woebke had one hit each for IKM-Manning.
Underwood 12 Riverside 2
Garrett Luett had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Jack Vanfossan also had two hits with two runs and two RBI. Kaiden Rodenburg picked up two hits and two RBI, and Mason Boothby finished with one hit, two RBI and two runs. Clayton Luett drove in two on one hit, and Gus Bashore went four innings, struck out five and gave up just two earned runs.
Aiden Bell had two hits for Riverside in the defeat. Kyler and Keaten Rieken drove in one run each.
AHSTW 10 Missouri Valley 5
Carson Wendt had two hits, including a double, and Cameron Rolli had a hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley in the loss.
Audubon 12 Logan-Magnolia 8
Gavin Smith homered, singled and drove in four runs, and Braden Wessel and Jay Remsburg added three hits each for Audubon int he win. Alex Foran pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Caron Meaike tallied two RBI of his own.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Bedford 3
Hogan Franey had two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Cooper Oberbroeckling posted two hits and two runs of his own for Martensdale-St. Marys. Travis White had a hit and three RBI, and Cole Keller also had one hit, two walks and two RBI. Luke Frost tossed six innings and struck out three to get the win for the Blue Devils.
Logan Moyer singled, doubled and drove in a run to lead Bedford.
Lenox 5 Wayne 2
Keigan Kitzman and Johnathan Weaver both had two hits with Kitzman driving in two and scoring once. Weaver drove in one, scored twice and stole two bags, and Carter Reed tossed 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
Nodaway Valley 14 Central Decatur 3
Boston DeVault struck out 11 in six innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, for Nodaway Valley in the win. DeVault also had two hits and three RBI, and Caelen DeVault pitched in two home runs and five RBI. Mathew Weber added two hits and three RBI, and Chase Walker added two hits and an RBI.
Ty Rasmussen and Champ Walker had one hit and one run each for Central Decatur.
Southwest Valley 18 East Union 2
Brendan Knapp led the Timberwolves with two doubles among four hits and drove in five, and he stole eight bases for Southwest Valley. Beau Johnston and Owen Wilkinson had two hits and three RBI each, and Blake Thomas struck out five in a no-hit effort on the mound.
Austin Lack singled and doubled, and Fischer Buffington had a hit and drove in one for East Union.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 3 Mount Ayr 2
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 12 Ar-We-Va 5
Jaidan TenEyck went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, and Carsan Wood pitched in two hits and three RBI for Boyer Valley. Logan Miller added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Cael Beam posted a hit, two RBI and two runs. TenEyck had five strikeouts in five innings for the Bulldogs.
Cooper Kock had two hits and drove in two, and Damon E helps finished with two RBI of his own for Ar-We-Va. Will Ragaller pitched in a hit and scored twice.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 West Harrison 3
Kolby Culbertson went six innings and struck out nine to pick up the win for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Preston McAlister led the offense with two hits and two RBI, and Cal Heydon added two hits and an RBI. Lance Clayburg ripped an RBI double among two hits.
Koleson Evans doubled, tripled and drove in one run for West Harrison. Walker Rife added two hits with an RBI and stole two bags, and Sage Evans finished with a double among two hits for the Hawkeyes.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 0
Aidan Martin had three hits and scored twice, and Braydon Lincoln tallied a single, double and two RBI for Abraham Lincoln in the shutout victory. Zach Lincoln went all seven innings, struck out nine and gave up just two hits.
Abraham Lincoln 6 LeMars 0
Bennett Olsen threw a complete game two-hit shutout with three strikeouts for Abraham Lincoln. Gaven Goldsberry had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Aidan Martin pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Lynx.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Thomas Jefferson 1
Easton Wheeler, Aidan Sieperda, Tylar Lutgen, Drake VanMeter, Cole Conlon and Brayden Kerr all had two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Kerr and Wheeler drove in three, and Sieperda had two RBI for the Warriors. Lutgen and Carter Brown both threw two innings, combining on a two-hitter.
Jacob Lesley had one hit, one walk and one RBI for Thomas Jefferson in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Aidan Sieperda was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, and Carter Brown added wo hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Bryce Click went deep and scored twice, and Scott Kroll threw four innings with six strikeouts.
Sam Shanno had two hits to lead the way for Thomas Jefferson.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City North 6
Shane Sanderson had two singles and scored three runs, and Brady Baker had two hits for Bishop Heelan in the win. Jackson Freebern added a hit and two RBI.
Steven Kling led Sioux City North with two hit and two RBI, and Eli Cedillo singled in two runs. Cael Walrod also had two hits, and Carter Pinney doubled, scored twice and had one RBI.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City North 0
Shane Sanderson had three hits and two RBI, and Brady Baker, Kaleb Gengler and Jaron Bleeker also had two hits each for the Crusaders. Gengler and Bleeker drove in two runs each.
Steven Kling and Cael Miller led the way for Sioux City North with one hit apiece.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City East 5 Sioux City West 1
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 7
Tyler Mahoney doubled, singled twice, drove in one run and scored four times, and Brody Hoefle posted two hits and five RBI for Ankeny Christian in the win. Landon Curtis also had two hits, and Matthew Welshhons had two RBI for the Eagles.
Brycen Wookey doubled among three hits, and Tivon Spurgin had two hits and an RBI for Murray in the loss.
Mormon Trail 2 Melcher-Dallas 0
Remington Newton pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Mormon Trail. Newton and Owen Anderson drove in one run each, and Triton Gwinn scored both runs.
Melcher-Dallas got hits from Mason Delong and Cole Metz. Owen Suntken struck out four and gave up just four hits.
Moravia 10 Twin Cedars 0
Wyatt Throckmorton and Shane Helmick struck out five each in a three-hit shutout for Moravia. Jackson McDanel added two hits and two RBI, and Helmick drove in three runs. Gage Hanes also had one hit and two RBI.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
ADM 9 Creston 1
Cael Turner doubled twice and drove in a run, and McCoy Haines singled and scored for Creston int he loss. Gannon Greenwalt threw five innings, striking out six and giving up just one earned run for the Panthers.
CAM 6 Grand View Christian 5
CAM’s Seth Hensley went deep and had two singles for CAM in the victory.
West Central Valley 17 Glidden-Ralston 1
Tyler Brant finished with a double among two hits and drove in one for Glidden-Ralston.
Other Non-Conference
West Delaware 7 CAM 0
ACGC 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5