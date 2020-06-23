(KMAland) -- Glenwood out-dueled Red Oak, St. Albert edged Atlantic while Harlan and Tri-Center won pitcher duels to highlight Monday's baseball action in KMAland.
H10: Clarinda 10 Creston 0
Michael Shull drove in three runs off two hits. Jon McCall also drove in two. Cooper Neal had two hits. Wyatt Schmitt picked up the win on the mound by tossing five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.
H10: Glenwood 13 Red Oak 12
Jayme Fritts walked the Rams off a winner in a wild battle. Austin Patton was 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Chad Fisher drove in five runs. Garrett Couse paced Red Oak with three RBI. Garrett Couse, Landon Couse, Austin Bond and Braden Woods had two hits apiece for the Tigers.
H10: Harlan 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Evan Turin and Alex Monson engaged in a pitcher's duel. Turin struck out nine to Monson's three in six innings, but Harlan received run support with RBIs from Cade Sears and Joey Moser to prevail.
H10: Lewis Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 4 -- 8 inn
The Titans scored four in the top of the eighth and held on for the victory. Bryson Sharon drove in three runs on two hits. Jordan Wardlow had two RBIs. Sharon also struck out seven batters.
CC: Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 1
Colby Royal got the win on the mound by tossing 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits. Royal also had a triple. Easton Hultman managed three hits for the Vikings. Levi Martin added two hits. Seth Malcom had two hits for F-M.
CC: Sidney 22 Griswold 12
Derek Mueller had three hits for Griswold. Colton Turner had two.
CC: East Mills 11 Essex 1
Nic Duysen kept his hot start rolling with a 3-for-4 night and four RBIs. Michael Schafer drove in three. Eight different East Mills batters recorded at least one hit.
WIC: Tri-Center 3 Underwood 2
Tri-Center took control of the WIC by holding off Underwood. You can view the complete recap here.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 16 IKM-Manning 15 -- 8 inn
Lo-Ma strung together 16 hits and won it in extra innings. Colton Hanlon had three hits and drove in five runs. Joe Hedger drove in three on two hits. Brody West tallied three hits, two of which were doubles.
WIC: Audubon 4 Missouri Valley 2
Joel Klocke, Skyler Schultes and Gavin Smith had two hits apiece. Klocke tossed 103 pitches, striking out six and allowing just four hits in the victory.
WIC: Treynor 12 Riverside 1
Sophomore Kaden Snyder earned his first career victory on the mound by tossing a complete game four-hitter. Jaxon Schumacher homered for the Cardinals. Ryan Bach had two hits while AJ Schiltz drove in two.
POI: Southwest Valley 12 Nodaway Valley 9
Southwest Valley claimed a wild one for Josh Lucken's first win. Blake Thomas had three hits and three RBIs and Kade Hutchings was a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish.
NC: East Union 5 Melcher-Dallas 4
Ethan Mitchell plated two for East Union and strikeout nine on the mound.
NC: Central Decatur 17 Murray 1
Michael Evertsen had three hits and drove in four runs. Dakota Reed plated five on two hits. Isaac Hall drove in three runs and TJ Fallis added two RBIs. Keaton Adams earned the victory.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Lamoni 1
Carson Elbert had three hits for the top-ranked Blue Devils. Trey Baker and Jack Franey each drove in two while Sean Miklus and Matt Hughes held Lamoni to just one hit on four hits and combined to strike out nine.
RVC: Boyer Valley 3 Ar-We-Va 2
Jaidan TenEyck and Jesse Soma had two hits each for Boyer Valley. Will Ragaller was responsible for three of Ar-We-Va's five hits. Kyle Hast struck out nine for Boyer Valley while Ar-We-Va's Ragaller and Cooper Kock fanned six and seven respectively.
RVC: CAM 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Lane Spieker paced CAM with two hits and an RBI while Cade Ticknor struck out seven and allowed just four hits in a complete game. Kade Schlepp also pitched a complete game and fanned seven.
RVC: West Harrison 15 Woodbine 2
Nick Clark had three hits and drove in three runs. Nick Rife and Cody Radil also had two RBIs each. Mason King got the win on the mound, striking out eight in five innings and allowing four hits.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Non-Conference
LeMars 7 MOC-Floyd Valley 2