(KMAland) -- Clarinda survived Red Oak, LC took down Harlan, Underwood moved past Treynor, Lenox stopped Nodaway Valley, Riverside outscored Griswold and more from the Tuesday in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Glenwood 6 Shenandoah 2
Trent Patton tripled and drove in three, and Kayden Anderson added two hits and scored twice for Glenwood. Nolan Little pitched in two hits behind Risto Lappala, who struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings to get the win.
Cain Lorimor and Camden Lorimor each had hits and drove in one run each for Shenandoah. Hunter Dukes hit safely for the Mustangs. Carter Ruzek threw six innings, struck out five and gave up just three earned runs.
H-10: Clarinda 14 Red Oak 13 — 8 inn
Jarod McNeese had a team-high three hits and drove in two for Clarinda in the win. Wyatt Schmitt added two hits and two RBI, and Jon McCall and Isaac Jones posted two hits and one RBI each, combining to score five runs.
Chase Roeder led the way for Red Oak with four hits, three RBI and three runs scored, and Garrett Couse posted two hits, two runs and two RBI. Landon Couse, Dawson Bond and Chase Sandholm also had two hits apiece for the Tigers.
H-10: Lewis Central 6 Harlan 1
Casey Clair scattered eight hits and struck out five in five innings, and Luke Wortman threw the final two frames with four Ks for Lewis Central. Cael Malskeit had two hits and two RBI, and Devin Nailor pitched in two hits, an RBI and three runs scored. JC Dermody and Aron Harrington also tallied two hits for LC.
Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Alex Monson and Ben Muenchrath all had two hits each for Harlan in the loss.
H-10: St. Albert 10 Denison-Schleswig 3
St. Albert scored five runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the win.
Braiden Heiden had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Carter Wessel posted two hits and scored two runs for the Monarchs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 4 Atlantic 1
Trevor Rial had two hits and an RBI, and Austin Tigges threw seven innings with four strikeouts to get the Kuemper win.
Gunner Kirchhoff’s home run accounted for Atlantic’s only run of the night. Kirchhoff and Grant Sturm finished with two hits each.
NC: Riverside 19 Griswold 9
Eddie Vlcek led a 10-hit night for Riverside with three base hits, including a double and a triple, and scored four times. Grady Jeppesen pitched in two hits, two RBI and four runs, and Ethan Reicks and Dalton Smith had two hits, two RBI and two runs each. Kyler Rieken also had a hit, walked three times and scored four times for the Bulldogs. Jeppesen struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
Colton Turner had three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Cale Swain smashed a home run, doubled and drove in four for Griswold. Kamron Brownlee pitched in there hits and scored three runs for the Tigers.
WIC: Audubon 9 IKM-Manning 3
Teddy DuVall topped Audubon with a single, a double and a triple with three runs scored, and Aiden Alt finished with two hits and three RBI. Gavin Larsen and Cooper Nielsen also had two hits.
Max Nielsen had a double among two hits and drove in a run for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 10 AHSTW 1
Logan-Magnolia scored four in the third and three in the fourth on their way to the win. Evan Roden had two hits and two RBI to lead the Panthers offense. Jacob Fetter also went deep for the first time this season behind Joe Hedger, who threw five innings and struck out six while giving up one unearned run on four hits. Tre Melby had seven strikeouts in two innings to finish.
Brayden Lund had two triples and an RBI for AHSTW in the defeat.
WIC: Underwood 11 Treynor 4
Underwood’s Jack Vanfossan posted two hits and two RBI at the plate and struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound. Tyler Boothby had a hit and two RBI, and Coby Fink posted a single, two RBI and two runs scored.
Kaden Snyder led Treynor with three hits, and AJ Schiltz finished with a double and two RBI.
WIC: Tri-Center 11 Missouri Valley 1
Mason Rohatsch, Justice Weers and Jaxon Johnson all blasted home runs, and Brett McGee had a double among three hits for Tri-Center in the win. Trent Kozeal chipped in a double and a triple, and Rohatsch threw six innings with just one run allowed.
Eli Fouts led Missouri Valley with two hits, and Alex Murray and Alec Fichter both doubled.
POI: Bedford 3 Southwest Valley 1
Klemit Olney threw five innings to get the win, and Tristen Cummings tossed the final two for the save in leading Bedford. Cummings, Klemit and Dylan Swaney all had two hits, and Swaney drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.
Isaac Currin and Brad Grantz led Southwest Valley with two hits each while Owen Wilkinson, Blake Thomas and Kade Hutchings also had one hit.
POI: Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1
Danny Ramirez and Chase Johnston had two hits each for Lenox in the win. Trenton Beck threw six innings and allowed zero earned runs while striking out three for the Tigers.
POI: Central Decatur 13 Wayne 12
Keaton Adams had a team-high three hits and scored twice for Central Decatur in the win. Tyke Hullinger, Matthew Boothe, Kale Rockhold and Spencer Smith all had two hits, and Rockhold, TJ Fallis and Devin Adams drove in two each. Fallis hit his second home run of the season, and Hullinger scored four runs. Adams threw four innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits to get the win.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Tylar Lutgen had two hits, three RBI and three runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the victory. Cole Conlon added a hit and two RBI for the Warriors.
Ricardo Peacock had two hits, and Garrett Denman, Tyler Huey, Hunter Ryba, Hunter Kennedy and Peyton Steinspring all had one hit each for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Bryce Click and Tylar Lutgen had two hits apiece to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Click threw all five innings, struck out five and allowed one run on three hits.
Tyler Huey and Hunter Ryba had one hit each with Ryba driving in the only run of the night for the Yellow Jackets.
BLUE: Lamoni 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Landon McKillip tossed a four-inning perfect game for Lamoni in the dominant win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Southeast Warren
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 10 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian (DH)
Orient-Macksburg 14 Seymour 7
Moravia at Twin Cedars PPD/WEATHER
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger CCLD/WEATHER
Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun SUSPENDED/WEATHER
ACGC 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4