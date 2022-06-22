(KMAland) -- Creston outscored Shenandoah, Woodbine, CRB, Exira/EHK and CAM also won in the RVC, St. Albert took down AL, Kuemper out-slugged T-C, Lenox rolled to a win and more from Wednesday in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 12 Shenandoah 7
Avery Fuller homered twice and drove in three runs, and Cael Turner and Sam Henry posted two hits each for Creston in the win. Dylan Calvin went five innings to get the win.
Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman had three hits and two RBI, and Jade Spangler tallied two hits and two RBI. Logan Dickerson finished with two hits, and Hunter Dukes had a hit and scored twice. Spangler threw 5 1/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 14 Ar-We-Va 4
Gavin Kelley hit two home runs, drove in five and had three runs scored, and Cory Bantam smashed a home run of his own, doubled, drove in two and scored three times for the Tigers. Landon Bendgen tripled among two hits and drove in two and threw six innings with nine strikeouts.
Connor Kirsch and Wade Ragaller had a hit and an RBI for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Whiting 2
Cade Behrens struck out nine and picked up the win on the mound for the Crusaders. Lance Clayburg led the offense with a single, double and four RBI, and Tanner Oswald posted a two-run single and Easton Hays had a two-run double.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Whiting 0
Jacob Estrada went three innings and joined with Cal Heydon, who went one frame, in striking out eight batters. Gabe Obert had four hits and five RBI, and Heydon pitched in four hits and four RBI. Easton Hays had two doubles, a single and four RBI in the rout for the Crusaders.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Glidden-Ralston 3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton put up seven runs in the second inning and four each in the third and fourth innings to pick up the dominant win.
Mark Lensch led Glidden-Ralston with a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
CAM 13 Boyer Valley 2
CAM kept rolling behind a pair of Lane Spieker home runs while Ethan Follmann and Brody Paulsen added two hits each. Cade Ticknor nabbed the win on the mound for the Cougars.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 8 Abraham Lincoln 6
Aidan Martin and Braydon Lincoln had two hits apiece for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat. Joey Podraza tripled and drove in two for the Lynx.
Kuemper Catholic 21 Tri-Center 8
Logan Sibenaller had a home run among two hits, drove in three and walked twice, and Cal Wanninger added four hits and four RBI for Kuemper. Koby Lampman had a triple and drove in two, and John Boes had two hits and two RBI.
Michael Turner hit a pair of home runs for Tri-Center, driving in four, in the loss. Justice Weers added three hits, including a three-run shot, and Jaxon Johnson also went deep for the Trojans.
Lenox 15 Fremont-Mills 1
Keigan Kitzman threw five innings and struck out five on the mound, and he had two doubles and six RBI at the plate for Lenox. Johnathan Weaver added three hits, three RBI and two runs.
Brady Owen had a hit and scored one run for Fremont-Mills. JT Mahaney drove in a run for the Knights.
Woodbury Central 8 Underwood 7
Clayton Luett singled and drove in two to lead Underwood, which overcame a seven-run deficit in the fifth before Woodbury Central answered with the winning run in the sixth. Mason Boothby and Gus Bashore added a hit and an RBI.
Mount Ayr 19 Earlham 8
Jaydon Knight went 3-for-4, tripled, homered and drove in two for Mount Ayr in the victory. Adler Shay added three hits, and Jaixen Frost, Ryce Reynolds, Riley Stark and Darin Drake all posted two hits apiece for the Raiders.
Central Decatur 18 Melcher-Dallas 6
Central Decatur had a nine-run fourth inning in the non-conference victory.
Mason Dejong, Cole Metz, Owen Suntken, Trevor Raab and Max Enfield all had an RBI each for Melcher-Dallas in the loss.
Ankeny Christian 4 Cardinal 0
Ankeny Christian moved to 22-0 behind a two-hit, three-RBI game from Eli Christensen. Malachi Johnson threw all seven innings, struck out 10 and gave up just four hits in a game played at Principal Park in Des Moines.