(KMAland) -- Harlan won a wild one with Atlantic, F-M & Stanton will meet in the Corner final, Underwood downed Treynor, Murray got a sweep & Creston, Glenwood, LC, Sidney, EM, Lo-Ma, Audubon, TC, Bedford, Lenox, MSTM, CD, SEW, BV, WH, SCE, LeMars, SBL, SCN, Moravia & TC were also winners in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Thursday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 12 Clarinda 7
Sam Henry went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Cael Turner added two hits, three runs and four RBI in the Creston win. Kyle Strider pitched in two hits, Milo Staver drove in two runs, and Dylan Hoepker struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.
Cole Baumgart posted three hits and drove in one, Tadyn Brown had two hits and three RBI and Levi Wise tallied a two-hit, two-RBI game. Ronnie Weidman also went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Creighton Tuzzio had six strikeouts in four innings on the mound for the Cardinals.
Glenwood 9 Red Oak 6
Trent Patton went deep, singled and scored twice, and Evan Soergel added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Glenwood in the win. Nolan Allmon tripled and drove in three, and JD Colpitts singled and scored twice. Risto Lappala had five strikeouts in five shutout innings for the Rams.
Red Oak’s Adam Baier had a double among two hits and drove in two, and AJ Schmid posted two hits and an RBI for the Tigers. Cale Hall and Dawson Bond also had one hit and one run each, and Brett Erickson went four innings of relief with three strikeouts.
Harlan 15 Atlantic 12 — 9 inn
Stephen Leinen and Jozef Reisz had three hits each, and Quinn Koesters posted two hits and four RBI in the wild Harlan win. Cade Sears added two hits, two RBI and four runs, and Weston Reisz had a hit and three runs scored. Braydon Ernst went the first 4 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run on the night while striking out three.
Atlantic’s Easton O’Brien had a four-hit night, drove in two and scored three times, and Carter Pellett posted two hits and three RBI for the Trojans. Jayden Proehl added one hit, one RBI and three runs, and Pellett struck out six in six innings.
Lewis Central 5 Denison-Schleswig 3
Ethan Achenbach struck out 10 and threw 6 1/3 two-hit innings for Lewis Central in the win. Payton Fort doubled in a run while Luke Woltmann and Casey Clair also had RBI in the Titans victory.
Denison-Schleswig’s Jake Fink had a hit and an RBI, and Easton Emery went 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI of his own. Camdyn Nemitz pitched well with just four earned runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the Monarchs.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Sidney 7 Griswold 3
Seth Ettleman had two hits and two runs while Michael Hensley doubled in two runs to lead the way for Sidney in the win.
Bode Wyman struck out six in a complete game while adding a single, a stolen base and a run scored for Griswold. Zane Johnson added two hits and scored once, and Brayden Lockwood scored and stole two bags. Alex Nelson also had a hit for the Tigers.
Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2
Kyler Owen, Mason Reed and Owen Thornton all had two hits for Fremont-Mills. Braden Turpin and Reed drove in two runs each, and Ike Lemonds had a team-high three runs scored. Kyler Owen, Brady Owen, JT Mahaney and Landon Baker all scored twice. Baker pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out six, and Kyler Owen followed with the final four outs on the mound.
Sidney’s Gabe Johnson and Nik Peters had one hit each, and Michael Hensley drove in one run. Johnson struck out four in five innings for the Cowboys.
East Mills 17 Essex 1
No stats reported.
Stanton 8 East Mills 5
Nolan Grebin was the winning pitcher for Stanton with 5 1/3 innings and four strikeouts. Dylan Reynolds hit a two-run home run, Josh Martin doubled and scored and Jacob Martin had a single, double and two runs. Brody Holmes also had two hits and two RBI for the Vikings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 9 Treynor 7
Garrett Luett tripled twice and singled once, scoring two runs, to lead the Underwood offense. Easton Robertson also had a three-hit, two-run game, and Ryker Adair doubled among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Gus Bashore tallied two hits and two RBI, and Mason Boothby struck out four in six innings to get the win.
Mason Yochum and Holden Minahan had two hits apiece for Treynor. Minahan scored twice, and Jaxon Schumacher, Minahan, Ryan Bach and Ethan Hill drove in one run each for the Cardinals. Both Bach and Loeck Helvie struck out four on the mound for the Cardinals.
Logan-Magnolia 5 AHSTW 0
Kalab Kuhl struck out eight in seven shutout innings for Logan-Magnolia. Evan Roden had three doubles, drove in two and scored twice, and Wes Vana and Rex Meeker had two hits each. Ethan Evans added a double and drove in two for the Panthers.
Blake Akers had two hits to lead the AHSTW offense. Aiden Akers struck out seven in seven innings on the mound for the Vikings.
Audubon 7 IKM-Manning 5
Audubon’s Gavin Larsen had two hits while Cooper Nielsen pitched in a hit and two RBI in the Wheelers win. Larsen struck out three and gave up just one hit in three innings, and Brody Schultes struck out three in four innings of his own.
IKM-Manning’s Ben Ramsey had a double among three hits and scored twice, and Reed Hinners posted two hits with two stolen bases. Cooper Irlmeier added five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Wolves.
Tri-Center 8 Missouri Valley 5
Carter Kunze tripled, singled and stole two bases, and Sean McGee had a single and two RBI for Tri-Center in the win. Michael Turner doubled among two hits, Cameron Hoden tallied a hit and two RBI and Cael Witt had one hit and one RBI. Lincoln Thomas struck out four in 3 2/3 innings, and Isaac Wohlhuter had seven strikeouts of his own in 3 1/3.
Eli Fouts led Missouri Valley with a double among two hits, driving in three runs, and Hayden Kocour posted two hits and stole two bags. Jordan Doiel and Cam Rolli also had one hit each for the Big Reds.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 8 Southwest Valley 6
Quentin King doubled twice among three hits, drove in two and scored four runs for Bedford in the win. Tristen Cummings added two hits, and Peyton Kreps had a single and two runs. Cummings went 4 1/3 innings on the mound to get the win.
Owen Paul had two hits, including a double, and Isaac Currin added a hit with three RBI for Southwest Valley. Ethan Bruce also doubled for the Timberwolves.
Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3
Keigan Kitzman had three hits, including a double, drove in three and scored twice, and Xavier Adamson added two hits, three runs and two RBI for Lenox. Carter Reed struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
Nodaway Valley had three hits while Jase Davidson posted an RBI double. Tyson Ross and Boston DeVault also had a double apiece, and Parker Foster drove in a run on a single. Dax Kintigh also hit safely for the Wolverines.
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Mount Ayr 2
Travis White was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Cooper Oberbroeckling homered and scored two runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Jaxson Bowlin added two hits and three runs, and Cole Keller had two hits and three RBI. Luke Frost struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Jaixen Frost had a double among two hits for Mount Ayr.
Central Decatur 9 East Union 0
Jaydan Broich struck out nine in 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just two hits for Central Decatur. Offensively, Kalvin Brown had two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Lane Leeper had two hits and three RBI for the Cardinals.
Josh Lopez threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out five, and Austin Lack had two hits for East Union in the loss.
Southeast Warren 17 Wayne 4
Tate Dierking was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, and Caden Crow added three hits and three RBI. Caden Carruthers also had a strong game with a double among three hits and drove in four, and Trey Fisher posted a two-hit, three-run game. Austin Ledlie went all six innings and struck out 10, allowing just one earned run on seven hits and three walks.
Wayne’s Nash Buckingham had two hits, and Kenton Prunty posted a single and two RBI.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 10 Ar-We-Va 2
Wyatt Ragaller had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Wade Ragaller posted one hit and one run for Ar-We-Va. Devon Ehlers added one hit for the Rockets.
West Harrison 13 CAM 4
Mason McIntosh had a home run among three hits, scored four times and drove in four. Koleson Evans had three hits and four runs, and Nelson Clark drove in three. Brady Melby pitched six strong innings for the win.
Collin Bower had three hits, Chase Spieker and Brayden Chester posted two each and Lukas James added a single and two RBI for CAM in the loss.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 15 Abraham Lincoln 1
Lincoln Colling had two hits, four RBI and three runs, and Jax Theeler doubled and drove in four runs to lead Sioux City East in the dominant win. Cal Jepsen doubled among three hits, scored three times and drove in a run, and Brecken Schossow homered, singled, drove in three and scored two runs for the Black Raiders. Bohdy Colling pitched the first four innings and struck out two to get the win.
Braydon Lincoln, Greyson Clark and Evan Lang all had one hit for AL. Lang drove in the only run of the game for the Lynx.
Sioux City East 18 Abraham Lincoln 5
Lincoln Colling went 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in five and scored twice, and Jax Theeler, Kason Clayborne, Brecken Schossow and Quinton Ashcraft all had two hits apiece for Sioux City East. Theeler, Ashcroft, Kelynn Jacobsen and Cal Jepsen all drove in two runs each. One of Clayborne’s two hits was a home run.
Bennett Olsen led the Lynx on offense with three hits and two runs, and Braydon Lincoln doubled and drove in two. Owen Wilcoxen also had a single and two RBI.
LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Kole Carpenter, Sy Bixenman and Evan Jalas had one hit and one RBI each for LeMars in the win. Ayden Hoag struck out nine and allowed just one earned run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
TJ’s Garrett Denman had a double and two RBI, and Tyler Huey doubled, walked and scored a run to lead the Yellow Jacket offense. Denman also pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out six.
LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 8
Teagen Kasel had two doubles among three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for LeMars. Evan Jalas, Brayden Dreckman and Evan Pratt also had two hits each, and Kole Carpenter and Tate Murphy posted one hit and two RBI each for the Bulldogs. Dreckman struck out five in 5 1/3 innings in the win.
Peyton Steinspring had two hits and two RBI, and Garrett Denman smashed a home run, took two walks, drove in two and scored two runs for Thomas Jefferson. Kyle Komor added a hit and two RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 — 10 inn
Will Larimer delivered a walk-off RBI single, scoring Tylar Lutgen, to lift Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the 10-inning win. Parker Lutgen had two hits while Tanner Kleene tossed seven innings and scattered six hits. Hunter Echter pitched three one-hit innings to get the win.
Shane Sanderson led Bishop Heelan Catholic with three hits, and Hunter Wauhob added a two-hit game. Raiden Ericson had four hits and struck out three, and Sanderson went five innings with five strikeouts.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Tylar Lutgen had two hits while Easton Wheeler added a hit and an RBI and Tanner Kleene drove in one run and scored once for the Warriors. Brayden Kerr struck out four and allowed four runs in six innings to get the win. Hunter Echter pitched one inning and struck out one to earn the save.
Shane Sanderson had three hits and an RBI, and Hunter Wauhob and Kaleb LaFavor added two hits and one RBI each for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Connor Sitzmann pitched six innings for the Crusaders, finishing with two strikeouts.
Sioux City North 19 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 10 Melcher-Dallas 7
Caden Page, Andrew Rowe and Keegan Chew all had two hits for Murray in the win. Rowe had two doubles and drove in three, and Page singled twice, scored twice and drove in two of his own. Chew doubled and scored twice, and Ayden Lamb struck out seven in four innings.
Trevor Hoch had two hits and two RBI, and Max Enfield posted two hits and three runs for Melcher-Dallas in the defeat. Tristan Bennett struck out five in 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
Murray 12 Melcher-Dallas 8
Murray scored nine runs in the seventh to snag the comeback win. Gauge Monger had three hits, including a double, and drove in two while scoring three runs to lead the Mustangs. Ayden Lamb and Keegan Chew also had two hits with Chew and Caden Page driving in two runs each.
Max Enfield led Melcher-Dallas with two hits and three RBI, and Logan Godfrey added a double and two RBI for the Saints.
Moravia 15 Moulton-Udell 0
No stats reported.
Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 9
Dallas Smith had a three-hit, three-RBI game for Twin Cedars in the win. Gavin Clark, Kasey Clark, Wyatt Findley and Kaden Kloster added two hits each for the Sabers. Gavin Clark and Chase Rozenboom drove in two runs each, and Rozenboom struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.
Fulton Flesher led Mormon Trail with a double among two hits and drove in four. Caden Crawford and Gavin Dixson had two hits each, and Triton Gwinn pitched 5 1/3 innings.
Twin Cedars 6 Mormon Trail 4
Holden Roberts, Gavin Clark and Wyatt Findley all had two hits for Twin Cedars in the victory. Dallas Smith added a hit and scored twice, and Kasey Clark had seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Gavin Clark got the final two outs to earn the save.
Devin Dixson and Fulton Flesher had two hits apiece for Mormon Trail. Cooper Smith had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Flesher pitched four innings and struck out seven for the Eagles.