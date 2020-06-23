(KMAland) -- Kuemper bounced back, T-C kept rolling, Audubon edged Lo-Ma, Lenox skipped past Nod Valley and much more from the night in KMAland baseball.
Easton Dermody struck out 11 and allowed just three hits, and Colbey Roth drove in three runs for the Titans in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Will Schenkelberg threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits for the Knights. Blake Pottebaum doubled twice among three hits, and Kyle Berg had a single, triple and two RBI for the Kuemper offense.
Atlantic’s Wyatt Redinbaugh drove in one run in the loss.
Brett McGee had two doubles and drove in three runs for Tri-Center while Trevor Carlson had three hits and scored twice. Trent Kozeal added three hits and drove in three, and Mason Rohatsch had two hits and two RBI.
Kaden McDermott, Leyton Nelson and Trent Kozeal combined for eight strikeouts on the mound for the undefeated Trojans.
Brady Owen had three hits, and James Switzer finished with two hits for Fremont-Mills.
AJ Schiltz allowed four hits in a complete game effort while the Cardinals offense backed him with 15 hits. Schiltz and Jaxon Schumacher led the way with three each.
Audubon was a walk-off winner in a great pitching duel. Skyler Schultes threw all seven with six strikeouts, allowing two runs - one earned - one four hits. Schultes, Marcus Olsen and Gavin Smith all drove in one run each for the Wheelers.
Joey Cunningham had two hits and two RBI, and he threw five innings while striking out four to get the win. Sam Porter added two innings and four strikeouts on the mound, and two hits and an RBI at the plate. Blake Holst chipped in two hits, two run and an RBI.
Zach Schmitz had three hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead Lenox. Xavier Adamson added a hit, two RBI and a run scored. Keegan Christensen was the winning pitcher, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up just two earned runs.
Bryce Hall and Jeffrey Oakley had two hits and four RBI each, and Cade Nelson went deep among two hits and drove in three. Tanner Dierking added three hits, and Brock Manser had three hits and two RBI. Manser tossed four innings and struck out seven to get the win.
Grant Borkowski had a hit and scored a run for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
Blake Thompson scored the game-winning run for Orient-Macksburg in the bottom of the seventh walk-off a winner. Tyson Ross, Thompson, Chase Walker, Derek Gross and Izzy Pierce all had at least one hit, and Vinh Nguyen drove in a run.
Wiley Ray went all seven innings, gave up one hit and struck out nine in picking up the win.
Angler Parham drove in the only run for Seymour.
Brayden Olson, Javin Stevenson and Landon Gilliland all had two hits each for Lamoni while Bode Dykens threw a five-inning no-hitter.
Remington Newton had two hits and three RBI, and Wrigley Shanks added a three-run double for Mormon Trail. Ty Hysell also had two hits and two RBI behind Gabe Stripe, who struck out eight and allowed one unearned run in five innings.
Cale Leever had three hits and five RBI, and Eli Christensen added two hits and three RBI for ACA.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 5 Shenandoah 2
Glenwood 13 Clarinda 0
Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0
Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 1
St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 2
Audubon 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
Treynor 18 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 12 Riverside 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 7
Southeast Warren 16 East Union 1
Bedford 13 Southwest Valley 11
Central Decatur 8 Wayne 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 13 LeMars 3
Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City North 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 6
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 3 Seymour 2
Moravia 13 Twin Cedars 0
Mormon Trail 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Lamoni 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 1
Non-Conference
West Harrison 15 Sidney 4
Tri-Center 14 Fremont-Mills 3
Mount Ayr 14 Stanton 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Woodward-Granger 1
ACGC 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 — 8 inn
Earlham 17 Glidden-Ralston 1