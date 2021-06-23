(KMAland) -- Underwood used a 10-run inning to take down Shenandoah, CRB notched a victory over Woodbine, Lenox shut out Fremont-Mills and more from the Wednesday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Underwood 17 Shenandoah 7
A 10-run second inning was the difference for Underwood in the victory. Clayton Luett had three hits, including a double, and drove in three for Underwood. Josh Ravlin pitched in two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Blake Hall had a hit and four RBI. Coby Fink doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Mason Boothby posted one hit and four runs scored.
Braden Knight and Hunter Dukes had three hits each for Shenandoah in the loss. Knight drove in two and scored twice, Carter Ruzek had a pair of RBI on one hit and Dukes scored twice and drove in one.
NC: Lenox 9 Fremont-Mills 0
Conner Fitzgerald threw a two-hit complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts for Lenox in the win. Danny Ramirez led the offense with two hits and four RBI, and 13 posted two hits and two RBI of his own. 8 pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Brady Owen and Owen Thornton had one hit each for Fremont-Mills.
WIC: Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2
Tri-Center scored 10 in the first on their way to the dominant win and season sweep of Treynor. Justice Weers bashed a home run among three hits and drove in five, and Trent Kozeal added a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs. Ethan Alfers chipped in two hits and three RBI. Leyton Nelson struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Southeast Warren 3
Martensdale-St. Marys posted a key three-run fourth inning to nab the win.
Ben Crall had three hits and three RBI to lead Southeast Warren in the defeat.
NC: Nodaway Valley 23 Orient-Macksburg 4
Toby Bower had a triple among two hits and drove in four, and Mathew Weber, Mason Mather, Mason Menefee and Caelen DeVault all added three hits apiece for the Wolverines.
NC: Mount Ayr 10 Earlham 0
Briar Knapp threw a six-inning no-hitter, and Jace Grose bashed a two-run home run for Mount Ayr in the win.
NC: Central Decatur 13 Melcher-Dallas 2
Tyke Hullinger went 1-for-2 with two hit by pitches, two runs scored and three RBI for Central Decatur. Kale Rockhold added a double and two RBI, and Jaxson Cornett also drove in a pair. Jaydan Broich struck out eight and gave up just three hits in four shutout innings.
Owen Suntken led Melcher-Dallas with three hits, including a double, and drove in two.
RVC: CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 0
Lane Spieker hit a home run, singled and scored three runs, and Colby Rich added a double, a single and two RBI for CAM. Connor McKee was terrific on the mound with a complete game three-hitter and eight strikeouts.
Mark Lensch, John Whitver and Caden Smith all had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Ar-We-Va 8
Cooper Kock and Luke Smith had two hits and two runs for Ar-We-Va in the loss. Blay Smith added two hits of his own.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine 3
Kolby Culbertson struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound. He also had three hits and drove in a run, and Gabe Obert blasted a three-run home run. Easton Hays and Josh Ramirez also had two hits each for the Crusaders.
RVC: West Harrison 11 Whiting 0
Mason McIntosh, Mason King and Grant Gilgen had two hits each while King and Sage Evans both had two RBI. Evans blasted his second home run of the season, and McIntosh, King and Gilgen scored twice each. Koleson Evans struck out nine in four shutout innings to get the win.
BLUE: Murray 6 Seymour 4
Murray scored a pair of runs in the seventh to make the difference in the game. Brycen Wookey went the distance and struck out 17 to get the win. Kace Patton led the Mustangs offense with three hits, and Wookey posted two singles and an RBI.
