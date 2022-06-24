(KMAland) -- A Harlan sweep, an LC rout, Fremont-Mills and Stanton moved to the Corner final, Underwood handled Treynor, CAM got a big win and more from KMAland baseball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 5 Creston 2
Cole Baumgart struck out five in 5 1/3 innings, and Wyatt Schmitt put down three via strikeout in 1 2/3 frames to lead Clarinda. Cooper Neal had two doubles and an RBI, and Jarod McNeese smacked a home run. Ronnie Weidman posted a hit and two runs scored for the Cardinals.
Kyle Strider topped Creston with two hits while Sam Henry had a double and drove in a run. Dylan Hoepker also doubled and drove in one run and threw four innings with four strikeouts.
Glenwood 4 Red Oak 2
Kayden Anderson smacked his fifth home run of the season, and Jayme Fritts had two hits and an RBI to lead Glenwood in the win. Risto Lappala pitched 5 2/3 innings, gave up two runs and struck out four, and Jason Colpitts got the final four outs, including two strikeouts.
Adam Baier had a hit and an RBI, and Chase Roeder, Braden Woods, Cole Thornton and Brody Bond all had one hit each for the Tigers. Dawson Bond went 5 1/3 innings in the tight loss.
Harlan 8 Atlantic 6
Harlan scored all eight of their runs in the first three innings on their way to the tight win.
Ethan Sturm had two hits and drove in a run, and Easton O’Brien, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Carter Pellett, Garrett McLaren and Jackson McLaren all drove in one run of their won for Atlantic.
Harlan 14 Atlantic 4
Harlan rallied for nine runs between the fifth and sixth innings to snag the doubleheader sweep of Atlantic.
Ethan Sturm had another strong game for Atlantic with a hit and two RBI, and Wyatt Redinbaugh added a single, double and three RBI in the loss.
Lewis Central 15 Denison-Schleswig 3
Luke Woltmann, Payton Fort, Ty Thomson and Aron Harrington all hit home runs for Lewis Central in the dominant win. Harrington had two hits, five RBI and three runs, Woltmann posted two hits and three RBI and Fort drove in four runs. JC Dermody and Britton Bond also had two hits each, and Dermody struck out eight in three no-hit innings.
Ty Fink, Harrison Dahm and Hunter Emery all drove in one run for the Monarchs.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
East Mills 14 Griswold 4
East Mills scored seven in the first and five in the fifth on their way to the dominant win.
Kolbe Clint had one hit and drove in two to lead Griswold.
Sidney 19 Essex 4
Brydon Huntley went 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and three runs, and Garett Phillips smacked two doubles and drove in four for Sidney in the win. Gabe Johnson also had a hit and two RBI for the Cowboys, which got four innings from Kolt Payne on the mound.
Fremont-Mills 8 East Mills 0
Kyler Owen allowed just one hit in six innings, struck out 11 and only walked two to lead Fremont-Mills. Braden Turpin, Levi wright and Owen Thornton all had two hits each, and Owen added a hit and two RBI.
Zach Thornburg hit safely for East Mills.
Stanton 8 Sidney 7
Nolan Grebin came through with a walk-off RBI single to lift Stanton. Carter Johnson added two hits and an RBI, and Quentin Thornburg, Jacob Martin, Levi Martin and Ransom Mascher added one hit each. Grebin was also the winning pitcher with 3 2/3 innings and four strikeouts.
Brydon Hutnely had another three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Sidney. Cole Stenzel added two hits and three RBI, and Garett Phillips posted a hit and two RBI of his own for Sidney.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 7 Missouri Valley 5
Carter Kunze hit a two-run home run and added a double, and Michael Turner had a double among two hits for Tri-Center. Cael Corrin added three hits, including a double of his own, and Sean McGee struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings for the win. Justice Weers got the last out and earned the save.
Gage Clausen had two hits and two runs, and Kadin Bonham and Will Gutzmer both drove in one run for Missouri Valley.
IKM-Manning 5 Audubon 0
Audubon managed just three hits, including one each from Braden Wessel, Gavin Larsen and Cooper Nielsen. Smith struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for the Wheelers.
Underwood 10 Treynor 2
Mason Boothby went seven innings and gave up just two runs on two hits, and Garrett Luett added a hit, four RBI and two runs for Underwood. Jack Vanfossan added three hits and three runs, and Boothby, Jake Reimer and Easton Robertson all had two hits each.
Brady Coffman, Jaxon Schumacher and AJ Schiltz posted two hits each for Treynor.
Other Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 8 Southwest Valley 2
Shay Purdy had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Silas Walson, Micah Nally and Tirsten Cummings all added two hits for Bedford in the win. Cummings finished with two RBI, and Klemit Olney went all seven innings and struck out seven.
Brendan Knapp and Blake Thomas had three hits and an RBI each for Southwest Valley.
Nodaway Valley 4 Lenox 0
Caelen DeVault threw a complete game two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts, and Paul Berg led the offense with four hits and three RBI to lead Nodaway Valley. Boston DeVault had two hits in the win.
Samson Adams threw six strong innings for Lenox in the defeat. Dawson Evans and Keigan Kitzman had one hit each for the Tigers.
Central Decatur 11 East Union 0
Ty Rasmussen and Jaydan Broich combined on a two-hit shutout and four strikeouts for Central Decatur. Champ Devin Adams doubled, homered, drove in three and scored twice, and Champ Walker added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Kale Rockhold and Spencer Smith also had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Jake Akers and Terrian Islas both singled for East Union.
Mount Ayr 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Ryce Reynolds drove in the go-ahead and game-winning run for Mount Ayr. Raines Sackett threw 4 1/3 innings, and Jaixen Frost had a double among two hits for Mount Ayr. Adler Shay added two hits for the Raiders.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 3
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 7 West Harrison 1
Colby Rich had two hits, and Lane Spieker, Joe Kauffman and Jack Follmann all had one hit and one RBI each for CAM. Kauffman threw five innings, struck out nine and gave up just three hits before Spieker went the final two innings and struck out four.
Brady Melby, Koleson Evans and Walker Rife all had one hit each, and Nelson Clark scored one run. Gabe Gilgen added an RBI, and Koleson Evans posted 11 strikeouts in five innings on the mound for West Harrison.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 4 Sioux City West 3
Cael Miller had two hits and scored a run, and Dylan Baier had a hit, an RBI and a run for Sioux City North in the win. Carter Pinney struck out 13 in seven innings to get the win.
Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 1
Cael Miller had two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Colin Casey added a double among two hits and drove in four for Sioux City North. Ayden Schrunk went all seven innings and struck out 16 for the Stars.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Ian Gill went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Brady Baker also had three hits for Heelan in the win. Sean Schaefer and Jaron Bleeker pitched in two hits apiece, and Bleeker struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings to get the win.
Bryce Click had a double among two hits and scored twice for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Brady Baker was 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, and Jackson Freebern and Sean Schaefer addd two hits each for the Crusaders in the win. Kaleb Gengler also had a hit and two RBI, and Lochlin Jackson went six innings with five strikeouts on the bump.
Scott Kroll hit a solo home run, and Bryce Click, Easton Wheeler and Aidan Sieperda all had two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Other Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (MISSING)
LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 6
LeMars 16 Thomas Jefferson 3
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 10 Murray 3
Brayden Olson struck out seven and gave up just one earned run for Lamoni in the win. Braedon Boswell struck out four in throwing the final two frames. Javin Stevenson led the offense with tow hits and two runs, and Kalvin Brown, Boswell, Olson and Odin Rivera all had one RBI each.
Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 0
Wyatt Throckmorton, Gage Hanes and Chase Uhlenhake combined on a four-hit shutout and struck out seven batters for Moravia. Matthew Seals homered and scored twice, and Throckmorton had two hits and two runs for the Mohawks.
Owen Anderson, Remington Newton, Fulton Flesher and Jose Adkins all had one hit each for Mormon Trail.
Twin Cedars 13 Seymour 1
Wyatt Findley had two hits, including a double, drove in two and scored three runs for Twin Cedars in the win. Devin Arkema added a triple, three RBI and two runs, and Dallas Smith finished with two hits and two runs. Blake Micetich struck out four in five innings to get the win.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas def. Moulton-Udell via forfeit