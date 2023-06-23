(KMAland) -- F-M claimed the Corner trophy, IKM-M rallied for a win, Bedford put up a nine-run seventh to beat Wayne, CR-B avenged a loss to Woodbine, U’wood outscored Creston & LC, T-C, Lo-Ma, Treynor, Lenox, Mt Ayr, CD, EU, CAM, WH, MT, Moravia, ACA, AL & SBL were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 11 Atlantic 0
Brady Hetzel, Logan Manz, Casey Clair and Ethan Achenbach all hit home runs for Lewis Central. Clair was 4-for-4 with an additional double, two RBI and three runs, and Hetzel, Manz and Parker Heller all had two hits each. TJ Nettles struck out five in six innings, allowing one hit and no runs.
Jayden Proehl had the only hit of the game for Atlantic.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Fremont-Mills 5 Stanton 4
Braden Turpin struck out 11 in six innings and added a hit and an RBI for Fremont-Mills in the championship win. Luke Madison doubled and drove in one run, and Kyler Owen went the final inning on the mound with two strikeouts for the save.
Stanton’s Josh Martin had a single, a triple and two runs, and Dylan Reynolds posted a hit and two RBI. Gavin Ford had five strikeouts in six innings for the Vikings. Kywin Tibben and Jacob Martin also had one hit and one run in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 15 Audubon 3
Tristin Gunderson had three hits and three RBI, Michael Turner added a double, a triple and three RBI and Lincoln Thomas scored four runs for Tri-Center. Sean McGee added two RBI and two runs scored, and Carter Kunze and Cael Corrin teamed up to strike out nine for the Trojans.
Cooper Nielsen and Brody Schultes had one hit and one RBI each for Audubon in the loss.
IKM-Manning 5 AHSTW 3
Reed Hinners had a hit and two RBI, and Ben Ramsey posted one hit, one run and two stolen bases for IKM-Manning, which scored all five of their runs in their final two at bats. Lane Sams struck out five in five innings before Ross Kusel struck out the side in the sixth and Ben Ramsey came on for the seventh to earn the save.
Logan-Magnolia 13 Riverside 3
Kalab Kuhl went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored, and Wes Vana and Gage Shook added two hits each for the Panthers. Shook and Gavin Kiger each drove in two runs. Shook also threw four innings and struck out four to get the win.
Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen singled and drove in two, and Garrett Hough went four innings with four strikeouts.
Treynor 9 Missouri Valley 0
Holden Minahan had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored, and Brady Wallace tallied two hits of his own for Treynor in the win. Charlie Schrage struck out six in five shutout innings, and Will Parrott finished it with two shutout innings and three strikeouts.
Hayden Kocour and Cam Rolli had two hits each for Missouri Valley. Daylen Kocour went five innings on the mound for the Big Reds, giving up just two earned runs.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 13 Wayne 12
Bedford followed up an eight-run sixth from Wayne with a nine-run seventh to grab the win. Peyton Kreps had two hits and three runs, Micah Nally added one hit and three RBI and Quentin King and Silas Walston tallied one hit and two RBI each for Bedford. Logan Moyer went the first 4 1/3 innings and gave up just two runs on four hits while striking out 10 for the Bulldogs.
Strait Jacobsen doubled, homered, drove in three and scored twice, and Kenton Prunty had two hits, three RBI and two runs for Wayne. Nash Buckingham had a strong game with three hits, and Boudyn White posted two hits and three runs. Fischer Buckingham also finished with two hits, and Jacobsen struck out 10 in six innings on the bump.
Lenox 11 Southwest Valley 0
Caeden David hit a grand slam home run, and Samson Adams posted two hits and an RBI for Lenox in the shutout win. Adams struck out nine and allowed just two hits in five innings for the Tigers.
Beau Johnston and Roman Keefe each hit safely for Southwest Valley.
Mount Ayr 15 Nodaway Valley 5
Drew Graham led Mount Ayr with three hits and three RBI, and Jaixen Frost, Rowan Sackett and Drew Ehlen posted two hits apiece. Tate Dugan drove in three runs, and Ehlen, Riley Stark and Conlee Stark all drove in two runs. Frost scored four runs while Trevin Victor had eight strikeouts in four innings for the Raiders.
Nodaway Valley’s Jase Davidson had two hits, including a double, and drove in two while Keyin Steeve added an RBI double among two hits. Tyson Ross also drove in one run on a double, and Eli Harris posted an RBI single of his own for the Wolverines.
Central Decatur 12 Southeast Warren 2
Kale Rockhold went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, Jaydan Broich had one hit and two runs and Landon McKillip tallied one hit and two runs. Jaxson Cornett struck out six in 5 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run to get the win.
Caden Crow had one hit and one run for Southeast Warren.
East Union 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Austin Lack went all seven innings for East Union and struck out seven. Ronnie Brown added two doubles among three hits and an RBI, and Kameron Wethington posted a double among three hits for the Eagles. Josh Lopez and Seth Hudson tallied two hits each, and Terrian Islas and Fischer Buffington drove in one run apiece.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Woodbine 1
Kolby Culbertson posted two hits and scored once, and Jacob Estrada had one hit and three RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Cade Behrens went all seven innings and struck out four while giving up just one run to get the win.
Landon Bendgen had two hits and a walk for the Woodbine offense. Kylon Reisz struck out three and allowed just one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Tigers.
CAM 19 Glidden-Ralston 1
Brayden Chester singled twice and drove in six, and Chase Spieker had a single, double and five RBI to lead the way for CAM in the win. Ryan Bower, Jack Follmann, Brody Paulsen and Austin Eblen also had two hits each, and Follmann, Collin Bower and Eblen drove in two runs each. Spieker struck out eight in four innings, giving up just one unearned run on four hits.
Daniel Thooft had a hit and an RBI for Glidden-Ralston in the loss. Mark Lensch also smacked a double for the Wildcats.
West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 2
West Harrison’s Sage Evans struck out eight in six innings to get the win while Nolan Birdsall struck out the side in the seventh to get the save. Evans also had three hits and two RBI, and Koleson Evans scored twice. Mason McIntosh and Walker Rife pitched in one hit and an RBI apiece, and Mason King had a hit and scored once.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 17 Moulton-Udell 2
Mormon Trail scored 13 in the first inning, and Degin Dixson pitched a complete game in the win.
Moravia 15 Murray 4
Wyatt Throckmortonn, Jackson McDanel and Matthew Seals all hit home runs for Moravia in the rout.
Ankeny Christian 8 Twin Cedars 1
Dylan Quick had a three-hit game for Ankeny Christian in the win. Brody Hoefle added two hits and two RBI, and Ethan Jacobs posted two hits of his own in the win. Landon Curtis and Tyler Mahoney combined on a four-hitter and struck out eight batters.
Twin Cedars’ Holden Roberts had a hit and two walks, and Kasey Clark tallied one hit and one run. Kaden Kloster struck out four in 5 2/3 innings for the Sabers.
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 12 Glenwood 6
Abraham Lincoln scored the final six runs of the game to break a 6-all tie. Zach Lincoln had three hits and three runs, and Aidan Martin had two hits and two RBI. Braydon Lincoln pitched in two hits and three runs, and Owen Wilcoxen added two hits for the Lynx. Andy Fichter threw three strong relief innings, allowing just one run on four hits.
Briten Maxwell had two hits and an RBI, and Nolan Allmon had a double and drove in two runs for Glenwood in the loss.
Underwood 14 Creston 12
Garrett Luett was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs, and Easton Robertson posted three hits, three RBI and two runs for Underwood in a wild win. Mason Boothby and Ryker Adair pitched in two hits each, and Nick Hackett tripled and drove in three. Robertson was the winning pitcher with 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Kyle Strider had two hits and three RBI atop the Creston lineup. McCoy Haines, Cael Turner, Milo Staver, Dylan Hoepker and Parker Varner all added two hits of their own, and Turner drove in two runs for the Panthers.
MVAOCOU 8 Denison-Schleswig 4
Cole Kastner had two hits and two RBI, and Jake Fink posted two hits for Denison-Schleswig in the loss. Ty Fink added a hit and two runs, and Derek Scheuring totaled one hit and one run for the Monarchs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux Center 4
Carter Brown had a double among three hits, scored twice and drove in one run while Easton Wheeler pitched in two hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Scott Kroll singled and drove in two, Brayden Kerr drove in two of his own and Hunter Echter had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Tylar Lutgen also had a two-hit game behind Kroll, who went five innings and struck out two to get the win.