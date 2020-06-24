(KMAland) -- Kuemper edged Red Oak, MSTM won a battle of unbeatens, Lenox edged F-M, Mount Ayr picked up a big win and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 6
Kuemper Catholic scored six runs in the to break away from a tie game. Austin Tigges had three hits and drove in two, and Will Schenkelberg picked up two hits and drove in three. Truman Haukap had two hits and scored twice.
AJ Schmid singled and drove in two for Red Oak while Dawson Bond, Landon Couse and Garrett Couse all added two hits apiece in the defeat.
NC: Lenox 8 Fremont-Mills 7
Samson Adams had three hits, scored two runs, drove in a run and stole four bases on offense and was the winning pitcher for Lenox. Colton Gordon added two hits and four stolen bases of his own, and Johnathan Weaver chipped in two hits and two RBI.
WIC: Tri-Center 13 Riverside 1
Brett McGee had three hits, two RBI and four stolen bases for Tri-Center in the victory. Gaven Heim added a triple am one two hits, and Kaleb Smith and Trevor Carlson also had two hits. Leyton Nelson had a double, a sacrifice fly and five RBI.
Heim, Spencer Heine and Zach Elliott combined on a no-hitter and eight strikeouts.
Wyatt Hough drove in a run for Riverside.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southeast Warren 0
Martensdale-St. Marys scored six runs in the second inning on their way to a dominant victory.
Mason Merfeld and Cade Nelson had two hits each for Southeast Warren in the defeat.
NC: Nodaway Valley 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Austin Wilson had two hits and two RBI for Nodaway Valley to back a strong nine-strikeout complete game one-hitter by Mason Menefee. Mason Mather, Tyler Vandewater and Caelen Devault all added two hits each for the Wolverines.
NC: Central Decatur 14 Melcher-Dallas 2
Central Decatur scored two in the first, three in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth in the win.
NC: Centerville 7 Lamoni 3
Jaiden Rivera led Lamoni with two his and drove in a run while Cael Ogier and Brayden Olson also drove in one run each for the Demons.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Ar-We-Va 6
CAM, Anita 15 Glidden-Ralston 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Woodbine 0
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr 11 Earlham 1
Clarke 10 Twin Cedars 5
Cardinal 9 Moravia 1