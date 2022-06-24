(KMAland) -- Lewis Central clinched the H10 title, Stanton won the Corner Tournament, Riverside shutout Logan-Magnolia, Wayne, Lenox & Mount Ayr got solid pitching performances in wins, CRB & CAM rolled in the RVC and more from Friday in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 1
Lewis Central clinched a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with the win. Britton Bond had a double and drove in five runs, and Payton Fort added two hits and three RBI for the Titans. Aron Harrington also had a hit and two RBI, and Bond threw five innings with six strikeouts to pick up the win.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Stanton 8 Fremont-Mills 5
Stanton had a four-run first and a four-run sixth on their way to the win. Carter Johnson had two hits and three RBI and struck out 11 in a complete game performance on the mound. Gavin Ford, Kywin Tibben, Ransom Mascher, Nolan Grebin and Levi Martin also had one hit each.
Braden Turpin struck out nine in six innings for Fremont-Mills. He added two hits and two RBI at the plate, and Brady Owen also had two hits and drove in a run.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
Kaden Pleas and Grady Jeppesen combined on a six-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Pleas went six and struck out seven, and Jeppesen closed it out by striking out the side. Jeppesen had an RBI double, scoring Kyler Rieken, who had one hit in the game.
Kalab Kuhl and Kyle Steve had two hits each for the Panthers.
Treynor 4 Missouri Valley 3
Kaden Snyder threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out five while allowing just one earned run for Treynor in the win. Snyder, AJ Schultz and Charlie Schrage all had one hit and one RBI each for the Cardinals.
Gage Clausen posted two hits and two RBI, and Wil Gutzmer and Carson Wendt also hit safely for Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center 16 Audubon 6
Justice Weers and Lincoln Thomas both had two hits, and Carter Kunze and Michael Turner drove in two runs each for Tri-Center in the dominant win.
Gavin Smith and Gavin Larsen both hit two-run home runs for Audubon. Braden Wessel added an RBI double.
Other Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW (MISSING)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wayne 11 Bedford 0
Boudyn White had a single and three RBI, and Bryant Werts also had one hit and two RBI for Wayne. Strait Jacobsen threw all five innings and gave up just two hits on the mound. Jacobsen added two hits, two runs and an RBI at the plate, and R.C. Hicks finished with two hits and two RBI. Kenton Prunty posted three hits of his own, scoring twice.
Bedford’s Logan Bucher and Tristen Cummings each had hits.
Lenox 3 Southwest Valley 1
Samson Adams doubled among three hits, and Dawson Evans had a hit, two walks and two runs for Lenox. Gabe Funk went six innings to get the Winn, and Caeden David posted two strikeouts and threw the final inning to get the save. Carter Reed had one hit, one run and two stolen bags.
Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 0
Jaixen Frost struck out nine in four innings, and Jaydon Knight threw one inning and struck out two for Mount Ayr. Ryce Reynolds, Tyler Martin and Cody Larson all had two hits each, and Jaydon Knight drove in four on one hit for the Raiders.
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 East Union 4
Josh Lopez threw six innings and struck out three, and Terrian Islas added a double and a home run with two RBI for East Union in the loss. Jake Akers had a hit and two RBI for the Eagles.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (MISSING)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Woodbine 0
Easton Hays went five innings to get the win while Preston McAlister added three hits and three RBI. Kolby Culbertson chipped in a single, a double and two RBI, and Lance Clayburg added two hits.
West Harrison 14 Boyer Valley 3
Mason King went the distance for West Harrison and struck out 18 while adding four runs and four stolen bases on offense. Sage Evans pitched in two hits, scored two runs and drove in three, and Koleson Evans had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases. Mason McIntosh and Jason Barry both drove in two runs, and Barry scored two times. Nelson Clark also had a two-hit game for the Hawkeyes.
Carsan Wood had two hits and drove in a run for Boyer Valley.
CAM 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Chase Spieker threw a one-hitter, and Cade Ticknor hit a three-run shot to lead CAM in the shutout win. Brody Paulsen pitched in two hits and three RBI.
Jackson Sklenar and Mark Lensch posted one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
Ar-We-Va 11 Whiting 3
Will Ragaller had three hits and scored twice, and Cooper Kock added a triple and two RBI to lead Ar-We-Va in the win. Blayne Smith pitched in two hits, and Wyatt Ragaller struck out six in four innings for the Rockets.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City West 17 Thomas Jefferson 7
R Smith led the way for Sioux City West at the plate with three hits, and he threw four innings to get the win. Skylar Hansen added a hit and two RBI, and C Ilberg posted two hits, three RBI and two runs in the Wolverines victory.
Garrett Denman hit a home run, drove in two and scored two runs to lead the way for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City West 14 Thomas Jefferson 2
Drew Benson had three hits, an RBI and three runs, and Brady Larson finished with a home run among two hits, drove in five and scored twice. Christian Lane added three hits, and Sam Dattolico finished with two hits.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jacob Lesley and Aaron Grell had two hits each to lead the offense.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 LeMars 4
Brayden Kerr had a four-hit night and scored twice, and Bryce Click, Easton Wheeler and Tylar Lutgen all finished with two hits. Wheeler drove in four and scored three times, Lutgen had three RBI and Click scored a trio of runs. Aidan Sieperda went six innings and struck out five to get the win.
Evan Jalas led the way for LeMars with two hits, and Carter Baumgartner had two hits and two RBI. Brayden Dreckman also had one hit and two RBI.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 11 Melcher-Dallas 9
Brycen Wookey smacked a home run and drove in two, and Kendrick Mastin added a hit with two RBI of his own for Murray.
Mormon Trail 16 Twin Cedars 15
A two-run error allowed Mormon Trail to walk-off with a win. Gavin Dixson led the way with three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Wrigley Shanks, Jose Adkins and Degin Dixon drove in two runs apiece.
Kasey Clark had four hits and three RBI, and Braxton Davis added a three-hit game for the Sabers. Holden Roberts posted three RBI and scored twice, and Dallas Smith and Chase Rozenboom had one hit and two RBI each.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Ankeny Christian at Seymour (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Kayden Anderson struck out 11 in a complete game three-hit shutout, and Austin Patton hit a home run for the Rams. Jayme Fritts also drove in one run, and Evan Soegral had a double and a run scored.
Underwood 10 Creston 4
Easton Eledge had two doubles and a single and scored three times, and Nick Hackett posted two hits and scored three runs for Underwood in the win. Kaiden Rodenburg also had two hits, and Mason Boothby tripled and drove in four. Gus Bashore went five innings, struck out three and allowed just one run on four hits to get the win.
Sam Henry led Creston with two hits, and Gannon Greenwalt and Dylan Hoepker had one hit and one RBI each.
Denison-Schleswig 15 MVAOCOU 3
Jake Fink had two hits and scored four runs, and Jaxon Wessel, Trey Brotherton, Ty Fink, Harrison Dahm and Devin Fink all had two RBI apiece for the Monarchs in the dominant win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux Center 3
Aidan Sieperda was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs, and Brayden Kerr and Scott Kroll posted two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Bryce Click had a pair of hits, and Tylar Lutgen struck out four in 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
Fort Dodge 9 Sioux City North 5
Cael Miller topped Sioux City North with three hits and two RBI in the loss.