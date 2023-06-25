(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Woodbine, AL, Moravia and Ankeny Christian were all winners in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Cael Hobbs worked five innings with three strikeouts and gave up one unearned run on four hits for St. Albert. Jaxson Lehnen pitched the final two frames and gave up just two hits and a walk. Hobbs had a hit and two RBI, and Cole Pekny posted a team-high two hits for the Falcons.
Brody Blake pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out three for the Warriors.
Kuemper Catholic 11 Woodbine 5
Trevor Rial had two hits and three RBI, Carter Putney added two hits, two runs and one RBI and Cooper Pottebaum tallied one hit and three RBI for Kuemper Catholic. Evan Loew threw five innings to get the win.
Kylon Reisz led Woodbine with three hits and two RBI, and Gavin Kelley pitched in three hits for Woodbine in the defeat.
Spencer 7 Kuemper Catholic 4
Carter Putney led the Kuemper offense with two hits and drove in one run, and he struck out five in five innings without allowing any earned runs.
Woodbine 11 Pocahontas Area 1
Landon Bendgen had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run for Woodbine. Gunner Wagner added a hit and two RBI.
Abraham Lincoln 2 Des Moines Roosevelt 1 — 8 inn
Greyson Clark had a hit and two RBI for Abraham Lincoln in the extra-inning win. Braydon Lincoln pitched seven innings and allowed just one run before Aidan Martin came on for the save with a clean eighth.
Ankeny 3 Sioux City East 1
Cal Jepsen had one hit and one walk for Sioux City East. Lincoln Colling and Quinton Ashcraft threw three innings each for the Black Raiders.
Moravia 10 Albia 0
Gage Hanes had three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Declan DeJong had two hits and two runs for Moravia in the win. Wyatt Throckmorton threw five shutout innings and struck out six for the Mohawks.
Ankeny Christian 7 Clarke 1
Tyler Mahoney had a hit and two runs scored to lead Ankeny Christian. Eli Christensen worked all seven innings and struck out nine to get the win.