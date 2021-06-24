(KMAland) -- Harlan and Kuemper grabbed H-10 shutout wins, Tri-Center clinched the WIC, Lenox swept Grand View Christian and more from KMAland baseball on Thursday.
H-10: Glenwood 11 Red Oak 1
Grant Von Essen had three hits and three RBI, and Chase Rounds allowed one unearned run on four hits over six innings for Glenwood. Trent Patton and Tyler Harger added two hits and two RBI, and Risto Lappala posted two hits and two runs for the Rams.
Chase Roeder, Garrett Couse, Dawson Bond and Chase Sandholm all had one hit for Red Oak.
H-10: Harlan 7 Atlantic 0
Luke Musich and Alex Monson had two hits each while Quinn Koesters drove in a pair of runs for Harlan. Franz Reisz went all six innings in the rain-shortened game, striking out two and allowing just three hits.
Gunner Kirchhoff, Ethan Sturm and Jayden Proehl all had one hit each for Atlantic.
WIC: AHSTW 12 IKM-Manning 7
Blake Holst went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a triple and three RBI to lead AHSTW. Jace Peterson and Jacob Coon pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Brayden Lund added a two-RBI single. Holst also threw six innings and struck out nine to get the win.
WIC: Tri-Center 22 Audubon 7
Ethan Alfers had a grand slam home run among two hits and drove in five, and Jaxon Johnson posted four hits and five RBI of his own for Tri-Center in the win. Justice Weers added two doubles, a single and two RBI, and Leyton Nelson had a three-hit, two-RBI night. Kaden McDermott posted two hits and three RBI, and Brett McGee singled and drove in three.
Ethan Klocke bashed a two-run home run for Audubon in the defeat. Gavin Smith and Cooper Nielsen both added a double and an RBI for the Wheelers.
POI: Nodaway Valley 11 Bedford 1
Caelen DeVault went 2-for-3 with three runs, and Evan Forcht posted two hits with two RBI. Mason Mather tallied two hits and an RBI and Mason Menefee finished with two RBI and a run. Mason Mather threw all six innings, struck out two and gave up one run on four hits to get the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 23 Wayne 1
Martensdale-St. Marys had 19 hits and a 21-run sixth inning in the win.
Boudyn White, Strait Jacobsen, Paxton Davis, Cutler Buban and Tysn Fogle all had one hit each for Wayne. Buban drove in Fogle for the lone run of the night.
NC: Lenox 16 Grand View Christian 0 (Game 1)
Brad Larson had two hits, two RBI and two runs for Lenox in the blowout win. Keigan Kitzman tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits while allowing five strikeouts.
NC: Lenox 11 Grand View Christian 1 (Game 2)
Samson Adams threw six innings, struck out eight and allowed just two hits to get the win for Lenox. Danny Ramirez added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Cullen Wood pitched in two hits and two RBI for the Tigers.
BLUE: Lamoni 10 Murray 0
Jaiden Rivera tossed a five-inning no-hitter, and Javin Stevenson walked it off with an inside-the-park home run for Lamoni.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 11 Moulton-Udell 0
Cole Metz went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Steven Krpan threw a five-inning three-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Melcher-Dallas. Owen Suntken had three hits and two RBI, and Krpan chipped in two hits and two runs. Max Enfield also singled in a pair of runs in the win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 11 Red Oak 1
Harlan 7 Atlantic 0
Kuemper Catholic 4 St. Albert 0
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 12 IKM-Manning 7
Tri-Center 22 Audubon 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 11 Bedford 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 23 Wayne 1
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 (Game 2)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 9 Moravia 4
Twin Cedars 6 Seymour 3
Lamoni 10 Murray 0
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas 11 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Lenox 16 Grand View Christian 0 (Game 1)
Lenox 11 Grand View Christian 1 (Game 2)