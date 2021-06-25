(KMAland) -- St. Albert had a big night at the plate, Lenox nabbed another win, CAM kept rolling and more from KMAland baseball on Friday.
NC: St. Albert 19 Logan-Magnolia 8
Cy Patterson went 3-for-3 with a double, five RBI and three runs for St. Albert. Jeff Miller tallied three hits, and Isaac Sherrill had three hits with four runs scored. Brendan Monahan collected two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Eric Matthai drove in four on three hits.
Tre Melby went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Logan-Magnolia. Ryder Harkleroad also had a hit and two RBI.
NC: Tri-Center 15 ACGC 5
Justice Weers doubled, homered and drove in two for Tri-Center. Trent Kozeal added three RBI, and Sean McGee struck out four in 1 2/3 innings to get the win.
NC: Earlham 3 Audubon 2
Ethan Klocke and Cooper Nielsen both had hits, and Joel Klocke and Braden Wessel had one RBI apiece for Audubon.
POI: Lenox 10 East Union 0
Samson Adams had a pair of hits and drove in three, and Cullen Wood tallied two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Tigers. Keegan Christensen went all six innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.
POI: Southeast Warren 12 Southwest Valley 3
Jeffrey Oakley had two hits and two RBI, and Mason Merfeld and Trey Fisher chipped in a hit and two RBI apiece for Southeast Warren. Merfeld went all seven innings and struck out six to get the win.
Isaac Currin had a pair of hits for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
RVC: CAM 12 Ar-We-Va 1
Lane Spieker struck out nine and had a two-hitter on the mound and hit two home runs, drove in five and scored four on offense. Seth Hensley chipped in a triple among two hits and drove in three, and Cade Ticknor had two hits and two runs.
RVC: Woodbine 15 Glidden-Ralston 0
Cody Brunow struck out six and had a five-inning shutout for Woodbine. Erik Gau posted three and hits and drove in a run, and Landon Bendgen had two hits and two RBI.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Sean Schaefer homered, Brett Sitzmann had a hit and three RBI and Brayden Pratt pitched in a hit, an RBI and three runs. Beau Chamberlain had a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Brayden Pratt had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Luke Ohern added a hit and two RBI for Heelan. Jake McGowan struck out four and allowed zero hits in five innings to get the win.
NC: Sioux City East 2 Sioux Center 0
Cael Boever had two hits and drove in a run, and Brecken Schossow had an RBI hit of his own for East. Trevor Hill threw all seven innings, struck out five and gave up just five hits.
BLUE: Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 0
Bode Dykens allowed just one hit in a four-inning complete game for Lamoni. Dykens also had three hits and three RBI, and Landon McKillip posted two hits, two RBI and two runs.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 5 Mormon Trail 4 — 9 inn
Kade Dunkin delivered on a walk-off winner for Twin Cedars. Chase Rozeboom also had two hits for the Sabers.
Wrigley Shanks doubled and drove in three runs, and Gabe Stripe had a hit and scored twice for Mormon Trail.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 10 East Union 0
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
Southeast Warren 12 Southwest Valley 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Boyer Valley
CAM 12 Ar-We-Va 1
Woodbine 15 Glidden-Ralston 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 7 Murray 4
Lamoni 15 Orient-Macksburg 0
Twin Cedars 5 Mormon Trail 4 — 9 inn
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference
St. Albert 19 Logan-Magnolia 8
Earlham 3 Audubon 2
Tri-Center 15 ACGC 5
Sioux City East 2 Sioux Center 0