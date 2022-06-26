(KMAland) -- Clarinda split at the Brent Prange Classic while Shenandoah rolled past Essex, Treynor beat TJ and more from Saturday in KMAland baseball.
BRENT PRANGE CLASSIC
Clarinda 11 Alta-Aurelia 1
Wyatt Schmitt posted three hits and scored twice, and Isaac Jones had two hits and drove in three to lead Clarinda. Ronnie Weidman also had two hits and three RBI, and James McCall threw all six innings with four strikeouts to get rhe win.
Bettendorf 6 Clarinda 2
Tadyn Brown and Cole Baumgart each had two hits, and Baumgart and Wyatt Schmitt drove in one run each for Clarinda.
Ankeny Centennial 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Cal Heydon had the only hit of the night for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Other Brent Prange Classic
Ankeny 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Sioux City East 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Ankeny Centennial 5
CARROLL TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic 14 Pocahontas Area 13
John Boes led an 11-hit attack for Kuemper, finishing with two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Trevor Rial, Carter Putney and Cooper Pottebaum added two hits each. Koby Lampman finished with a hit and three RBI, as the Knights rallied to win in walk-off fashion.
Spencer 7 Kuemper Catholic 6
Cal Wanninger and Benicio Lujano finished with two hits each for Kuemper in the defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 22 Essex 1
Hunter Dukes had three doubles, three RBI and two runs, and Logan Dickerson added three hits and three runs for Shenandoah in the dominant win. Camden Lorimor and Michael Reed posted two hits each, and Jayden Dickerson also had a hit and two RBI.
Brody Burdorf threw four innings and struck out five to get the win.
Treynor 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
Ryan Bach threw four innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts in the Treynor win. Mason Yochum led the offense with a double among two hits.
Nate Anderson had two hits for Thomas Jefferson.
Other Non-Conference
Central Decatur 8 Albia 5
Clarke 9 Ankeny Christian 1
Moravia 4 Albia 2