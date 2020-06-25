(KMAland) -- Harlan edged Shen in extras, Atlantic ripped Glenwood, Stanton & Sidney moved to the Corner finals, Lenox won their third straight, CR-B held off BV & more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Harlan 5 Shenandoah 4 — 8 inn
Shenandoah scored one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to force extra innings, but the Cyclones scored in the eighth to make the difference.
Nick Mather pitched six strong innings with five strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on six hits. Cain Lorimor had three hits, and Carter Ruzek added two doubles and an RBI for the Mustangs.
H-10: Lewis Central 16 Clarinda 0
JC Dermody had two hits and drove in two runs while scoring three times on his way to picking up the win on the mound. Easton Dermody and Jonah Pomrenke added two hits and two RBI each, and Nolan Miller drove in two. Cael Malskeit added two hits and an RBI.
Wyatt Schmitt and Logan Green led Clarinda with a pair of hits.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 10 Red Oak 0
Braiden Heiden homered among three hits, drove in three and scored three times for Denison-Schleswig. Nathan Gallup added four hits and two RBI, Jack Mendlik finished with two hits and two RBI and Trey Brotherton pitched in a pair of hits.
Mendlik threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to pick up the win for Denison-Schleswig.
Landon Couse, Garrett Couse and Braden Woods all had hits for the Tigers.
H-10: Atlantic 18 Glenwood 6
Gunner Kirchhoff went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI while Brendan Atkinson and Brody O’Brien added three hits and three RBI apiece. Grant Sturm and Bodie Johnson had two hits each.
H-10: Creston 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Carter Wessel had a pair of hits for Denison-Schleswig in a game that was completed from the opening week of the season.
Luke Latham and Cael Turner had two hits each, and Evan Bruce drove in a pair of runs.
H-10: St. Albert 7 Creston 2
Lance Wright and Brendan Monahan both hit home runs for the Falcons while Jeff Miller added a hit and two RBI of his own. Miller struck out nine in six innings to get the win.
CCT: Fremont-Mills 15 Essex 0
Brady Owen threw four one-hit innings and struck out five while Colton Hauschild had three hits and drove in five to lead the F-M offense. Kyler Owen and Jesse Lemonds drove in three runs each.
Tucker Hadden had the lone hit for Essex.
CCT: Sidney 8 Fremont-Mills 7
Garett Phillips, Will Oswald and Kyle Beam drove in two runs each for the Cowboys while Cale Phillips added two hits and scored twice.
Kyler Owen led F-M at the plate with two hits and two RBI, and James Switzer also had multiple hits and scored twice.
CCT: East Mills 16 Griswold 1
East Mills scored seven in the first and eight in the second on their way to a dominant win.
Derek Mueller doubled and walked, and Colton Turner had an RBI hit for the Tigers.
Andrew Jackson and Jack Anderson drove in three runs each while Anderson and Michael Schafer had two-hit games. Davis McGrew, Nic Duysen and Schafer had two RBI each, and Schafer threw four innings to get the win.
CCT: Stanton 12 East Mills 2
Colby Royal allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out nine to get the win. Keygan Day led the offense with two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Carter Johnson added two hits and two RBI. Levi Martin chipped in a triple and drove in two.
Michael Schafer had a hit and scored twice for East Mills.
WIC: Tri-Center 11 Missouri Valley 1
Trent Kozeal doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored three times for Tri-Center while Gaven Heim had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two of his own. Mason Rohatsch had two hits and two RBI, and Brett McGee singled, stole three bases and scored twice.
Rohatsch also threw five innings, struck out three and allowed just one earned run.
Missouri Valley’s Alec Fichter doubled, and Jacob Meade drove in one run.
WIC: IKM-Manning 10 Audubon 3
Nolan Ramsey had four hits and drove in three, and Max Nielsen chipped in two hits and four RBI. Hayden McCLaughlin had two hits and two run scored, and Conner Richards tossed six innings to get the win.
WIC: Underwood 7 Treynor 2
Blake Hall threw a complete game and struck out 12 while Dylan and Jake Reimer had two hits each. Nick Ravlin added two RBI and two runs scored. View the complete recap at our local Sports News Page.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 8 AHSTW 2
Colton Hanlon had three hits and drove in two runs, and Dylan Cunard, Barret Pitt and Kaleb Hatcher all had two hits each for Logan-Magnolia. Cunard struck out eight in six innings for the Panthers.
Sam Porter and Joey Cunningham had two hits each for AHSTW.
POI: Bedford 8 Nodaway Valley 5
Brennan Sefrit had 11 strikeouts behind 14 Bulldog hits on the night. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Mount Ayr 5 Southwest Valley 2
Isaac Grose hit a three-run home run for Mount Ayr in the victory.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Wayne 0
Carson Elbert and Trey Baker drove in two runs each for the Blue Devils. Troy Holt added a pair of hits, and Jack Franey scoed twice. Gavin Stott struck out seven in five shutout innings to get the win.
NC: Lenox 15 Riverside 0
Colton Gordon went 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in four, and Blake Rychnovsky added a hit and two RBI. Johnathan Weaver chipped in a double, an RBI and scored three times, and Zach Schmitz threw a no-hitter with three strikeouts.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Boyer Valley 5
Boyer Valley rallied for four runs in the seventh inning before Coon Rapids-Bayard finally closed the door to secure the win.
Josh Ramirez had two hits and an RBI for the Crusaders while Preston McAlister threw five innings of no-hit ball and struck out five.
MRC: Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
Alec Patino struck out 14 in a complete game three-hitter for Sioux City East. Drew Brower had two hits and drove in a run to lead the offense.
MRC: Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 6
Kaden Schossow hit his second home run of the season and drove in four, and Cael Boever had a hit and two RBI for East.
Ben Fichter and Zane Olsen had two hits each for Abraham Lincoln. Olsen and Andrew Christensen drove in two runs each.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 16 Murray 0
Jaiden Rivera threw a one-hit four-inning shutout for Lamoni. Landon Gilliland led the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Javin Evans added two hits of his won. Ethan Owen and Cael Ogier drove in two apiece.
BLUEGRASS: Moulton-Udell 6 Melcher-Dallas 4
Moulton-Udell put together a three-run sixth inning to take the victory.
Owen Suntken, Max Enfield, Tristan Bennett and Gabe Enfield all drove in one run each for Melcher-Dallas.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 3 Mormon Trail 2
Moravia picked up a walk-off win with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Ethan Martin had two hits and drove in a run to lead the offense while Gage Hanes struck out 11 in six innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1
Cale Leever had a triple and drove in four, and Ben McDermott and Logan Fincham added two RBI each for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson chipped in three hits and four runs.
NC: Ankeny Christian 5 Colfax-Mingo 4
Keenan Jacobs had two hits, and Nic Worsham added two hits and two RBI for Ankeny Christian.
