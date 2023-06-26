(KMAland) -- LC clinched an outright H10 title, West Harrison grabbed a share of the RVC, F-M finished the Corner unbeaten & Harlan, Clarinda, Kuemper, Red Oak, Glenwood, Griswold, CR-B, Woodbine, Underwood, Bedford, AHSTW, Lenox, CD, East Union & G-R were other KMAland baseball winners on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0
Stephen Leinen struck out five in a six-inning no-hitter for Harlan. Cade Sears led the offense with a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Jozef Reisz and Cale Goshorn had two hits and two runs scored each for Harlan.
Logan Twyman had five strikeouts in four innings for Shenandoah.
Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0
Franz Reisz struck out six and threw five shutout innings for Harlan in the win. Cade Sears was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and Jozef Reisz also went deep, drove in one and scored twice for the Cyclones. Quinn Koesters added two hits and two RBI.
Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor had two hits, and Seth Zwickel, Jade Spangler and Cole Graham both had one hit apiece for the Mustangs.
Clarinda 7 Kuemper Catholic 4
Levi Wise and James McCall had one hit and two RBI each, and Wise and Tadyn Brown both scored twice. Brown also had one hit while Andrew Jones had a double and an RBI for the Cardinals. McCall threw all seven innings and struck out five to get the win.
Josh Langel led Kuemper Catholic with three hits while Ethan Loew and Cooper Pottebaum had two hits each.
Kuemper Catholic 11 Clarinda 1
Mason Knerl pitched five innings, struck out five and allowed just one run on three hits for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Logan Sibenaller added three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Cooper Pottebaum pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Benicio Lujano tacked on one hit and two RBI.
Tadyn Brown posted one hit and one run, and Cole Baumgart drove in one run for the Cardinals.
Red Oak 8 Denison-Schleswig 7
Red Oak scored on a wild pitch to walk-off with a win over the Monarchs. Landon Couse and Dawson Bond had three hits and two runs each while AJ Schmid tallied one hit, two RBI and two runs scored for the Tigers.
Cody Schulte topped Denison-Schleswig with two hits and two RBI, and Wyatt Johnson added two hits and two runs. Jaxon Wessel also had two hits sand scored once for the Monarchs.
Red Oak 8 Denison-Schleswig 2
Landon Couse posted three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Dawson Bond had three hits, two runs and an RBI for Red Oak in the win. Bond also picked up the win with 3 2/3 shutout innings on the mound, striking out seven and giving up just two hits.
Wyatt Johnson led the Monarchs with three hits, and Jaxon Wessel had a hit and two RBI.
Glenwood 4 St. Albert 3
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Lewis Central 9 Creston 5
Brady Hetzel had three hits and three runs, and Payton Fort and Ty Thomson added two hits and two RBI each for Lewis Central in the win. Luke Woltmann tallied a double, drove in two and scored twice. Woltmann also struck out five in four innings before Ty Thomson came on for the final three to strike out seven and give up just two hits and no runs.
Sam Henry led Creston with two hits, and Parker Varner (3.1 IP) and Cael Turner (3 IP) did most of the work on the mound.
Lewis Central 4 Creston 3
The Titans clinched the outright Hawkeye Ten championship with the victory, getting one hit and two runs each from Brady Hetzel and Eathan Achenbach. Hetzel went all seven innings on the mound and struck out eight.
Cael Turner had two hits and a run, and Tom Mikkelsen tallied one hit and two RBI for Creston. Milo Staver struck out five in six innings for the Panthers.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 9 Sidney 6
Josh Martin had two hits at the plate and was the winning pitcher for Stanton. Brody Holmes singled, doubled and drove in four, and Jacob Martin had a double and two RBI. Kywin Tibben, Gavin Ford and Logan French each added one hit for the Vikings.
Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 4
JT Mahaney was 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs, and Braden Turpin doubled among three hits and tallied three runs and two RBI for Fremont-Mills. Brady Owen also had two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Mason Reed went for two hits. Tyler Johnson struck out six in six innings to get the win.
East Mills’ Sylas Allen posted two hits and an RBI, and Kyler Williams doubled and drove in two for the Wolverines.
Griswold 15 Essex 7
Zane Johnson had three hits, including a double, scored three runs, drove in two and stole three bases to lead Griswold in the win. Brayden Lockwood and Kolbe Klindt had two hits, three runs and one RBI each, and Lockwood had four stolen bases. Bode Wyman pitched in a hit, three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Nollan Smith, Alex Nelson and Calden Turner also had one hit and one run, and Smith and Turner drove in one run with one stolen base for the Tigers. Turner, Cody Dorscher and Klindt combined for five strikeouts on the mound with Turner getting the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 11 Ar-We-Va 1
West Harrison clinched at least a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship with the win. Mason McIntosh had two hits and scored three runs, threw four innings and gave up just one unearned run. Walker Rife scored twice, and Nelson Clark had two RBI for the Hawkeyes.
Wade Ragaller had a hit and an RBI for Ar-We-Va. Wyatt Ragaller pitched in one hit and one run.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 CAM 1
Lance Clayburg struck out 14 to get the win while Kolby Culbertson singled, doubled and drove in a run. Parker Hays also had an RBI single for the Crusaders.
CAM’s Brayden Chester had one hit and one RBI, and Brody Paulsen singled, walked and scored a run for the Cougars.
Woodbine 8 Boyer Valley 4
Landon Bendgen doubled among three hits and drove in two, and Xander Johnson pitched in two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Brody Pryor and Carter Gruver also had two RBI each while Bendgen threw four one-hit innings without allowing a run and struck out seven.
Drew Volkmann singled and tripled, and Cael Beam had a hit and two RBI for Boyer Valley.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 15 Nodaway Valley 0
Garrett Luett doubled twice among three hits, drove in three and scored once for the Eagles in the dominant win. Mason Boothby, Jack Vanfossan, Ryker Adair, Gus Bashore and Nick Hackett added two hits apiece, and Adair and Luke Seidler had two RBI each. Vanfossan threw a two-hit shutout in four innings with nine strikeouts.
Boston DeVault and Paul Berg had one hit each for Nodaway Valley.
Bedford 3 Audubon 2
Bedford won with a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Quentin King had one hit and one run, and Silas Waltson drove in a run for the Bulldogs, which got seven strong innings from Klemit Olney, who struck out three.
Brody Schultes and Jay Remsburg had two hits each for Audubon. Carter Wessel struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and gave up just one earned run.
Westwood 15 Missouri Valley 2
Ryder O’Dowd had a hit and scored a run for Missouri Valley.
Kingsley-Pierson 18 Treynor 5
Jaxon Schumacher and Brody Wallace had two hits each for Treynor in the loss. Mason Yochum also had one hit, one walk and two runs scored.
Woodbury Central 19 Tri-Center 2
Lincoln Thomas connected on a two-run home run for Tri-Center in the defeat. Simeon Weers threw four innings for the Trojans.
AHSTW 9 West Monona 6
No stats reported.
Lenox 12 Ankeny Christian Academy 2
Trenton Beck had two hits, including a double, and drove in one, and Walon Cook tripled and drove in four. Keigan Kitzman went 3 1/3 innings, struck out four and allowed just two hits and no runs.
Landon Curtis had a double among two hits and scored once to lead Ankeny Christian.
Central Decatur 9 Mormon Trail 3
Kale Rockhold had two hits and three RBI, and Jaydan Broich, Kalvin Brown, Lane Leeper, Dean Layton and Cannon Rivera also had one RBI each for Central Decatur. Joe Sheetz threw seven innings and struck out four for the Cardinals.
Gavin Dixson and Logan Evans had two hits each for Mormon Trail in the defeat.
East Union 3 Murray 2 — 9 inn
No stats reported.
Glidden-Ralston 11 East Sac County 8
Ethan Olberding singled, doubled and drove in two, and Mark Lensch and Jackson Sklenar also had one hit and two RBI each for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Olberding tossed the final six innings of the game for the Wildcats, striking out nine and allowing just one earned run.