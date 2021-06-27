(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Heelan and Melcher-Dallas picked up wins on Saturday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Lewis Central 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Devin Nailor had a home run among three hits and drove in three, and Ty Thomson posted two hits and two RBI for Lewis Central in the win. Bryce Wilcox threw six strong innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out four. Aron Harrington, Casey Clair and Luke Meyer also had two hits for the Titans.
Drake Van Meter hit a home run to account for the Warriors only run.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 17 Mormon Trail 7
Steven Krpan had three hits, four RBI and two runs, and Cole Metz pitched in a pair of hits and three RBI. Owen Suntken tallied three hits and three RBI, and Max Enfield posted a single, two RBI and two runs scored.
BRENT PRANGE CLASSIC (AT ANKENY)
Carlisle 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Lance Clayburg singled and doubled, and Kolby Culbertson pitched in an RBI single for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Bettendorf 2
Ian Gill and Shane Sanderson had three hits each, and Brett Sitzmann added a pair of hits for Heelan in the win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 17 Mormon Trail 7
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
North Mahaska 11 Twin Cedars 5
Ankeny Tournament
Carlisle 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Bettendorf 2