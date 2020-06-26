(KMAland) -- St. Albert, CAM & MSTM stayed undefeated, AL rolled to a win, Audubon won in non-con, Lenox won their fourth straight & more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: St. Albert 8 Shenandoah 0
Cy Patterson led St. Albert with two hits, including a three-run home run, while Jeff Miller and Lance Wright also had two hits and Isaac Sherrill drove in two.
Luke Hubbard threw six innings and struck out seven for the Falcons to get the win.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 12 Clarinda 1
Kyle Berg had a triple among three hits and drove in four, and Truman Haukap added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Luke Hicks pitched in a hit, two RBI and three runs scored behind Austin Tigges, who struck out nine in six one-hit innings.
Michael Shull had the lone hit for Clarinda.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 14 MVAOCOU 0
Nathan Gallup went 3-for-3 with a single, double and home run and drove in five runs while Braiden Heiden had a double and four RBI for Denison-Schleswig. Carter Wessel threw a two-hit five-inning shutout.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 11 Atlantic 1
AL scored three in the first and four each in the second and fourth innings on their way to a dominant win.
Grant Sturm led Atlantic with two hits, and Brendan Atkinson drove in a run.
NC: Audubon 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
Gavin Smith singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four runs for Audubon in a 12-hit team effort. Marcus Olsen had four hits and drove in two of his own, and Ethan Klocke added a pair of hits.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Mount Ayr 5
Carson Elbert had four doubles and five RBI, and Kasey Carter finished with four hits and three RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys. Isaac Gavin added three RBI.
POI: Lenox 13 East Union 3
Keegan Christensen had three hits and three RBI, and Cullen Wood pitched in two hits and two RBI for Lenox. Cullen Wood went five innings and struck out four to get the win.
RVC: CAM, Anita 11 Ar-We-Va 0
Kolby Nelson and Colby Rich combined on a five-inning shutout and eight strikeouts to lead CAM. Cade Ticknor went 3-for-3 with three RBI at the plate while Joe Kauffman added two hits and two RBI.
Damon Ehlers had the lone hit for Ar-We-Va — a double.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 19 Moulton-Udell 3
Bryce Kaster, Gage Hanes, Ethan Martin and Jackson McDanel all drove in two runs each for Moravia.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 16 Orient-Macksburg 1
Bode Dykens went all four innings for Lamoni while Landon Gilliland went deep for his first career home run, finishing with two hits and four RBI. Brayden Olson pitched in two hits and an RBI and scored twice.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 6 Seymour 2
Cale Leever drove in two and Eli Christensen finished with two hits and an RBI to back his own six-inning, 10-strikeout performance on the mound.
John Merritt led the way for Seymour with two hits.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
