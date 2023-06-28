(KMAland) -- CD finished a perfect record in the POI, CR-B clinched a share of the RVC, SBL & AL split, Treynor & Glenwood played a wild one, T-C walked off & Kuemper, Heelan, LeMars, SCW, SCN, SCE, MT, TC, Harlan, Atlantic, Bedford, WH, CAM, Exira/EHK, R’side & Mo Valley were other KMAland baseball winners on Tuesday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Logan Sibenaller went deep among three hits, drove in two and scored two runs, and Cooper Pottebaum tripled, drove in four and scored two runs for Kuemper in the win. Pottebaum also pitched five innings and struck out four to get the win.
Denison-Schleswig’s Ty Fink and Ryan Slechta had one hit each.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
The Cardinals completed an undefeated run through the Pride of Iowa Conference behind a combined one-hit shutout from Landon McKillip (1.2 IP, 2 K) and Jaxson Cornett (5.1 IP, 7 K). Kale Rockhold doubled and drove in two to lead the offense.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Ar-We-Va 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard clinched a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship. Cal Heydon had three doubles, a single and three RBI, and Lance Clayburg added an RBI triple and a two-run single for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Parker Hays had three singles and an RBI, and Kolby Culbertson singled, doubled and brought in three. Cal Heydon, Caden Oswald and Max Shirbroun combined on the pitching performance.
Wade Ragaller had three hits and a run, and Timothy Dose, Weston Toft and Derek Thomsen all had one hit and an RBI for Ar-We-Va.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 4
Tylar Lutgen homered among two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Carter Brown added three hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brayden Kerr also posted two hits and two runs, and Easton Wheeler had a hit, an RBI, two walks and four runs for the Warriors. Parker Lutgen was the winning pitcher, working five innings and striking out three.
Braydon Lincoln and Clayton Smith both had two hits for Abraham Lincoln. Bennett Olsen and Smith both hit home runs for the Lynx.
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Braydon Lincoln was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, and Zach Lincoln and Bennett Olsen both had two hits and two runs for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Aidan Martin also had one hit and two RBI, and Olsen pitched six innings with seven strikeouts. Martin came on for the seventh to get the save.
Brayden Kerr doubled and drove in two, and Scott Kroll also had a double and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Thomas Jefferson 4
Shane Sanderson had three hits and scored three runs, Brody Baker added two hits and four RBI and Jaron Bleeker posted two hits, three RBI and two runs for Heelan in the rout. Sean Schaefer also had two hits, two RBI and four runs, and George Tsiobanos and Jack White added two hits apiece. Drew Uhl tossed five innings for the Crusaders.
Kendall Bell went 2-for-2 with two RBI, Nate Anderson added a two-hit, two-run night and Peyton Steinspring smacked a solo home run for Thomas Jefferson.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sean Schaefer went five strong innings and struck out eight for Heelan. Kaleb Lafavor went the next two innings and struck out three. Lafavor also doubled, and Shane Sanderson had two RBI in the victory.
Kendall Bell posted two hits for Thomas Jefferson. Grant Nuzum pitched 5 1/3 no-hit innings and struck out three for the Yellow Jackets.
LeMars 8 Sioux City West 3
Evan Pratt struck out nine in a complete game performance for LeMars.
Sioux City West 5 LeMars 2
Chance Riley finished with a complete game for Sioux City West in the win.
Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 4
Ayden Schrunk pitched 4 2/3 innings for Sioux City North to get the win, striking out five. Steven Kling went the final 2 1/3 shutout frames and allowed just two hits. Kling, Eli Cedillo and Cael Walrod all had two hits each for the Stars.
Jax Theeler had four hits and drove in one run, and Cal Jepsen added two hits and a run for Sioux City East in the loss. Lincoln Colling went 4 1/3 innings and struck out three, and Quinton Ashcraft threw 2 2/3 innings.
Sioux City East 5 Sioux City North 4
Sioux City East scored on an error to pick up the walk-off win. Brecken Schossow tripled among three hits, scored twice and drove in one run, and Kelynn Jacobsen and Logan Cherkas also had one RBI each for the Black Raiders. Jacob Denker struck out four in six innings, and Bohdy Colling worked a clean seventh for the win.
Ayden Schrunk and Matthew Ericson both had two hits for Sioux City North in the loss. Cael Walrod, Steven Kling, Parker Peterson and Ericson also drove in one run each for the Stars, which got 5 2/3 innings and six strikeouts from Kal Chamberlain.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 13 Murray 3
Triton Gwinn had three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Fulton Flesher added two hits and two RBI for Mormon Trail. Degin Dixson totaled three hits with three runs and an RBI, and Logan Evans finished with three hits and two runs.
Aydan Wallace led Murray with three hits, and Andrew Rowe pitched in one hit and two RBI.
Twin Cedars 20 Moulton-Udell 4
The Sabers had 21 hits on the night, led by three each from Dalton Smith, Holden Roberts, Kasey Clark, Chase Rozenboom and Blake Micetich. Braxton Davis and Wyatt Findley also had two hits. Rozenboom drove in five runs and scored three times, Clark had three RBI and four runs and Smith, Roberts, Findley and Micetich pitched in two RBI each. Davis worked three innings and struck out three for Twin Cedars on the mound.
Cameron Swarts had an RBI and pitched 3 1/3 innings for Moulton-Udell.
NON-CONFERENCE
Treynor 17 Glenwood 16
Treynor walked off with the wild win on a Glenwood error to complete a seven-run comeback. Holden Minahan was 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs, and Jaxon Schumacher went 3-for-3 with two RBI, two walks and four runs for the Cardinals. Ryan Bach, Brady Wallace and Ethan Hill all had two hits and two RBI, and Mason Yochum and Andrew Kellar also had two hits for Treynor. Will Parrott got the final two outs of the seventh for the Cardinals to get the win.
Trent Patton finished a double shy of the cycle, posting four hits and eight RBI in the game for the Rams. Nolan Allmon added two hits, two runs and three RBI, and Nolan Clark and Jason Colpitts pitched in two hits apiece for Glenwood.
Harlan 10 Carroll 2
Cade Sears and Hayden Soma had two doubles each, and Stephen Leinen added two hits, three runs and an RBI for Harlan in the win. Jozef Reisz tallied a hit and two RBI, and Soma drove in two runs behind Caleb Schleis (5 IP, 4 K) and Weston Reisz (2 IP).
Atlantic 11 PCM 4
Carter Pellett had two hits and four RBI, and Easton O’Brien, Hudson McLaren and Clevi Johnson had two hits each for Atlantic in the win. Xander Darrow also smashed a solo home run. Pellett went four innings and struck out three while Gavin McLaren pitched three hitless innings and struck out five.
Bedford 10 Stanton 0
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
West Harrison 16 East Mills 4
Mason McIntosh had three hits and three RBI, and Brady Melby added two hits and three RBI for West Harrison in the win. Mason King scored four times, and Koleson Evans drove in three for the Hawkeyes. Sage Evans and Walker Rife also had two RBI apiece.
Cherokee 3 Underwood 1
Jack Vanfossan had three hits and a run, and Easton Robertson added one hit and one RBI for Underwood in the loss. Ryker Adair and Easton Robertson both pitched three innings and combined to strike out five.
CAM 14 Audubon 2
Audubon’s Carson Wessel had two hits while Evan Alt drove in one run on one hit and scored once.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 IKM-Manning 4
Chase Schwab and Jameson Kilworth had two hits each, and Gavin Bengard doubled in a run for Exira/EHK in the victory. Alex Hansen (3.2 IP, 6 K) and Trey Petersen (3.1 IP, 4 K) combined on the strong pitching performance for the Spartans.
Bryc Summerfield had two hits, and Ben Ramsey posted one hit, two stolen bases and two runs for IKM-Manning. Reed Hinners went two innings, Zander Richards tossed three and Summerfield went the final frame for the Wolves.
Riverside 6 MVAOCOU 3
Grady Jeppesen, Dalton Smith and Mason McCready all had two hits each while Kyler Rieken singled and drove in two for Riverside in the victory. Cole Jeppesen also had one hit, three stolen bases and two runs for the Bulldogs.
Tri-Center 10 Woodbine 9
Tri-Center completed a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on an error to walk off with a win. Cael Witt had a two-run home run among two hits and drove in three, Michael Turner posted three hits and Sean McGee and Cameron Hoden also had two hits for the Trojans. McGee struck out six in five innings, and Turner went one inning with two strikeouts to get the win.
Cody Dickinson and Gavin Kelley had two hits apiece for Woodbine. Landon Bendgen doubled and drove in two, and Carter Gruver had four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for the Tigers.
Missouri Valley 10 West Monona 3
Eli Fouts had a home run among four hits, drove in three and scored two times, and Hayden Kocour, Brayden Neill and Owen Becerra all had two hits each. Kocour had two runs and an RBI, Neill posted two RBI and two runs and Becerra tallied an RBI for the Big Reds. Taeler Glennie had a hit and two RBI, and Fouts went 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts for Missouri Valley.
Winterset 16 Nodaway Valley 1
No stats reported.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Alta-Aurelia 5
No stats reported.
Lynnville-Sully 8 Moravia 3
No stats reported.