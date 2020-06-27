(KMAland) -- Kuemper went 2-0, Coon Rapids-Bayard overcame an early deficit to rout Bedford and Central Decatur edged Nodaway Valley.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 13 Carroll 6
Kyle Berg tallied three hits and four RBI. Jake Hugeback and Austin Tigges drove in two. Will Schenkelberg was the winning pitcher.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 12 Pocahontas Area 2
Truman Haukap drove in four runs. Kyle Berg had three hits. Kyle Feauto added two RBIs. Logan Sibenaller and Luke Hicks combined to allow only two earned runs off six hits.
NC: Sioux City East 4 Lewis Central 3
Jonah Pomrenke paced Lewis Central with two hits in the defeat.
NC: Underwood 7 Carlisle 5 (Game 1)
Zach Teten, Landon Nelson and Tyler Boothby each recorded two hits for the Eagles. Nick Ravlin, Nelson and Teten combined to throw seven strikeouts.
NC: Carlisle 10 Underwood 5
Westin Allen paced Underwood with three hits. Zach Teten drove in two runs.
POI: Central Decatur 7 Nodaway Valley 6
Dakota Reed drove in three runs off one hit. Michael Evertsen managed three hits and two RBI and struck out seven batters in 7 2/3 innings.
POI: Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Bedford 5
Bedford squandered a 5-0 lead while CRB scored two in the third, three in the fourth, seven in the fifth and three in the sixth for the victory. Tanner Oswald paced the Crusaders with three RBIs. Peyton Clipperton, Kade Schlepp and Aaron McAlister each drove in two.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Lynnville-Sully 3
Cole Cassady notched three hits. Brooks Trom plated three while Troy Holt and Kasey Carter each had two RBI.
NC: Centerville 14 Moravia 5
Cason Butz had two hits for Moravia. Ethan Martin scored twice.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 7 Nodaway Valley 6
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 23 Essex 1
Sioux City East 4 Lewis Central 3
Underwood 7 Carlisle 5 (Game 1)
Carlisle 10 Underwood 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Southwest Valley 5
Southeast Valley 11 Southwest Valley 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Lynnville-Sully 3
Centerville 14 Moravia 5
North Mahaska 7 Twin Cedars 2
AT Carroll
Kuemper Catholic 12 Pocahontas Area 2
Kuemper Catholic 13 Carroll 6