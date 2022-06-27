(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Fremont-Mills and CAM clinched conference titles, Harlan & Clarinda got sweeps, Underwood nabbed a shutout, Lamoni edged past Lenox and more in KMAland baseball from Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0
Hunter Dukes and Dalton Athen had one hit each for Shenandoah.
Harlan 12 Shenandoah 0
Camden Lorimor posted two hits, and Logan Dickerson and Jade Spangler added one hit each for Shenandoah.
Clarinda 3 Kuemper Catholic 2
Cooper Neal went all seven innings and struck out five for Clarinda in the win. Neal also had two hits, including a triple, drove in a run and scored once. Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt added hits for the Cardinals.
Tate Bieret pitched well for Kuemper with four strikeouts in five innings. Carter Putney doubled and drove in a run, and Cal Wanninger also had an RBI for the Knights. Koby Lampman posted a team-high two hits and scored a run.
Clarinda 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Cole Baumgart had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Isaac Jones also had two hits for Clarinda behind Creighton Tuzzio, who struck out three in a three-hit shutout. Cooper Neal, Tadyn Brown, James McCall and Kade Engstrand all had one hit and one RBI each.
Carter Putney and Benicio Lujano had one hit each for Kuemper Catholic.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Red Oak 3
Jaxon Wessel topped the Monarchs with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Jake Fink added two hits and two runs for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Trey Brotherton threw six strong innings and allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
Landon Couse drove in two runs, and Brody Bond had two hits and a walk for Red Oak. Dawson Bond struck out eight in four innings for the Tigers.
Red Oak 6 Denison-Schleswig 0
Brett Erickson, AJ Schmid and Chase Roeder combined to throw a three-hit shutout for Red Oak in the win. Roeder had two hits and an RBI, and Landon Couse smacked a home run and drove in two runs to lead the offense.
Trey Brotherton, Devin Fink and Cody Schulte had one hit each for the Monarchs.
Glenwood 11 St. Albert 4
Jayme Fritts and Nolan Little had three hits each, Trent Patton added a triple and two RBI and Austin Patton posted two hits and two RBI for Glenwood in their fifth straight win. Evan Soergal tallied two hits and three RBI behind Fritts, Risto Lapalla and JD Colpitts, who combined to strike out seven.
Lewis Central 10 Creston 0
Payton Fort had three doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Aron Harrington singled twice and scored twice to lead Lewis Central in the win, which clinched an outright Hawkeye Ten championship. JC Dermody tossed the first four innings, struck out nine and gave up just one hit for the Titans.
Gannon Greenwalt had the only hit of the game for Creston.
Lewis Central 15 Creston 1
Aron Harrington homered, drove in three and scored three times, and JC Dermody had a hit and three RBI for Lewis Central. Britton Bond and Luke Holtman added a hit and two RBI, and Logan Manz went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs. Ty Thomson struck out 10 in 4 1/3 innings for the Titans.
Sam Henry and Kyle Strider had one hit each for Creston.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 3
Braden Turpin had two hits, drove in one and scored once, and Kyler Owen struck out eight in six strong innings, allowing just two hits in the win for Fremont-Mills.
Zach Thornburg struck out six in five innings, and Davis McGrew had a hit, an RBI and a run for East Mills.
Griswold 17 Essex 2
Zander Luft threw four innings, struck out five and gave up just one hit for Griswold in the win. Cash Turner added three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Brayden Lockwood tallied a hit, two RBI and three runs for the Tigers. Bode Wyman and Zane Johnson also scored three runs each.
Sidney 6 Stanton 1
Seth Ettleman threw a complete game with four strikeouts, and Cole Stenzel added three hits and two RBI for Sidney in the win. Gabe Johnson pitched in a hit and an RBI, and Ettleman helped himself with two hits and an RBI.
Nolan Grebin had three hits for Stanton in the loss. Levi Martin, Carter Johnson and Gavin Ford also hit safely.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 9
Koleson Evans had three hits and scored twice, and Sage Evans added two hits and three runs for West Harrison. Mason King and Mason McIntosh had a double and two RBI each, and Brady Melby doubled and scored two times for the Hawkeyes.
Will Ragaller, Cooper Kock and Timothy Dose all had two hits each with Ragaller and Kock driving in and scoring two runs apiece in the loss.
CAM 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Gabe Obert and Cal Heydon had two hits and an RBI each, and Lance Clayburg also had two hits for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
CAM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
CAM picked up the key sweep to claim the Rolling Valley Conference championship. Lane Spieker hit an inside-the-park grand slam to lead the way.
Cal Heydon led the way for Coon Rapids-Bayard with three hits and four RBI, and Gabe Obert added a two-run triple in the loss.
Whiting 10 Glidden-Ralston 9
Jackson Sklenar had two triples and three RBI, and Caden Wenck added two hits for Glidden-Ralston in the high-scoring loss. Jonathan Bergmeier pitched in a double, two RBI and two runs for the Wildcats. Colby Wallace had six strikeouts and threw five innings.
Woodbine 8 Boyer Valley 5
Cory Bantam threw four innings of relief and had 11 strikeouts before Landon Bendgen went the final two innings to get the save. Bantam had two doubles, an RBI and three runs, and Gavin Kelley, Carter Gruver, Kylon Reisz and Brody Pryor added two hits apiece. Gruver and Kelley both drove in two runs.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 12 Nodaway Valley 0
Garrett Luett struck out eight and threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout to lift Underwood. Jake Reimer tripled among three hits and drove in three, and Jack Vanfossan had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Mason Boothby added a hit and two RBI.
Mathew Weber had the only hit for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
West Monona 3 AHSTW 2
Nick Denning had two hits, including a double, and scored one run for AHSTW in the loss. Brayden Lund added a hit and a run, and Jacob Coon posted a double. Coon threw all seven innings, struck out four and gave up three unearned runs on three hits.
Bedford 5 Audubon 2
Bedford scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break away from a 2-all tie. Silas Walston had a hit and drove in a run, and Brody King also had an RBI for the Bulldogs. Shay Purdy posted two walks and two runs, and Tristen Cummings struck out six in a complete game effort.
Gavin Larsen, Aaron Olsen and Carson Meaike all had two hits each for Audubon.
Kingsley-Pierson 12 Treynor 4
Mason Yochum and Holden Minahan had two hits each, and AJ Schiltz posted a hit, an RBI and a run for Treynor in the loss.
Missouri Valley 15 Westwood 10
Cody Gilpin had a strong night with two hits, two runs and two RBI, and Kadin Bonham added three hits, two runs and two RBI of his own to lead Missouri Valley. Hayden Kocour posted three hits, three runs and an RBI, Carson Wendt had two hits and two RBI and Justin Reed finished with three hits and four RBI in the win. Gilpin went four innings and gave up just one earned run while striking out five.
Woodbury Central 14 Tri-Center 0
Jaxon Johnson and Lincoln Thomas each posted one hit for Tri-Center.
Lamoni 3 Lenox 2
Javin Stevenson threw five innings, and Brayden Olson went the final two to get the win for Lamoni. Odin Rivera posted the game-winning RBI bunt in the sixth inning. Kade Nowlin added a hit and two RBI, and Cannon River had a hit and two runs for the Demons.
Trenton Beck and Samson Adams both had two hits for Lenox in the tight defeat.
Southwest Valley 10 Clarke 0
Blake Thomas had two hits, including a double, while Beau Johnston added two hits and three RBI for Southwest Valley. Robbie Barnes pitched a complete game two-hit shutout and struck out nine for the Timberwolves.
Mormon Trail 5 Central Decatur 2
Gabe Stripe struck out 11 and allowed just one earned run on three hits in seven innings for Mormon Trail. Stripe also had two hits and scored a run, and Triton Gwinn and Ty Hysell added two hits each.
Matthew Boothe, Spencer Smith and Jaxson Cornett had one hit each. Jayden Broich struck out five in 3 1/3 innings.
Southeast Warren 16 Twin Cedars 6
Cade Nelson had three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Caden Carruthers added a hit and two RBI for Southeast Warren in the win. Trey Fisher and Ben Call added two hits, two runs and an RBI each for the Warhawks.
Other Non-Conference
Keota 9 Melcher-Dallas 1
Cardinal 6 Moravia 0