(KMAland) -- AL got a big sweep of SBL while Kuemper, Sidney, SE Warren, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Moravia, Mormon Trail and ACA also grabbed conference wins & Atlantic, Harlan, SA, West Harrison, Bedford, Underwood, AWV, CAM, Mo Valley and Woodbine also nabbed wins in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
Cal Wanninger went 3-for-3 with four RBI, and Carter Putney posted two doubles and three RBI to lead Kuemper Catholic in the win. Logan Sibenaller struck out six and allowed just one hit in three shutout innings for the Knights. Sibenaller and Max Irlmeier both had two hits.
Denison-Schleswig’s Trey Brotherton had the only hit of the game for the Monarchs.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 12 Griswold 2
Brydon Huntley and Jacob Hobbie had three hits each, and Michael Hensley posted a pair of safeties for Sidney in the blowout win. Hobbie drove in three runs for the Cowboys.
Zane Johnson had a hit and an RBI, and Kolbe Klindt also drove in a run for Griswold. Brayden Lockwood posted hit and scored a run, and he struck out five in four innings on the mound.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southeast Warren 8 Central Decatur 6
Brock Manser had two hits and two RBI, and Cade Nelson and Trey Fisher pitched in a hit and two RBI each for Southeast Warren in the win.
Central Decatur’s Spencer Smith had three hits and two runs, and Kale Rockhold pitched in three hits, including a double, and drove in two for the Cardinals. Jaydan Broich also had two hits and an RBI, and Jaxson Cornett had five innings in the circle with four strikeouts.
Mount Ayr 18 East Union 8
Jaixen Frost had a double, a triple and five RBI to lead Mount Ayr run the victory. Jaydon Knight pitched in two hits, four RBI and two runs, and Tyler Martin had a home run among two hits and drove in two for the Raiders. Riley Stark had two hits, two walks and four runs, and Cody Larson also had two hits, including a triple.
East Union's Wyatt Mairet had two doubles and an RBI, and Seth Hudson and Austin Lack added two hits and an RBI each of their own. Kamerwon Wethington singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Griff Rardin had three hits, three RBI and two runs, Joey Podraza added two hits, two RBI and two runs and Gaven Goldsberry added a double and two RBI for the Lynx in the win. Braydon Lincoln and Bennett Olsen also had two hits each behind Zach Lincoln, who struck out two in six shutout innings to get the win.
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Aidan Martin led the charge for Abraham Lincoln with three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Carson Schaa, Braydon Lincoln and Gaven Goldsberry all drove in three runs each. Griff Rardin, Joey Podraza, Braden LaSale and Lincoln posted two hits each.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
Brady Baker had two hits and two runs, and Jackson Freeberg, Jaron Bleeker and Jake McGowan all drove in one run each for Heelan. McGowan worked five innings to get the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Thomas Jefferson 7
Sean Schaefer had a hit and three RBI, and Jackson Freeborn had two hits and three RBI for Heelan in the win. Shane Sanderson, Jaron Bleeker and Carter Ritz also had two hits each for the Crusaders in the win.
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 4
Vinney Pomerson had three hits and three RBI, and Aidan Haukap had three hits for Sioux City East in the win. Cole Johnson and Blake Patino also had two hits in the victory. Jacob Denker went 4 1/3 innings and allowed just two unearned runs to get the win in relief.
Eli Cedillo had three hits and an RBI, and Ayden Schrunk and Colin Casey added two hits each for Sioux City North in the loss.
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 1
Carter Pinney struck out six in 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball while Dylan Baier came in for the final five outs to help North to the win. Dayton Harrell had two hits to lead the North offense.
Cole Johnson posted two hits for Sioux City East, and Lincoln Colling drove in one run. Johnson tossed six innings and allowed just two earned runs.
Other Missouri River Conference
LeMars 22 Sioux City West 5
Sioux City West 6 LeMars 4
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 15 Seymour 4
Javin Stevenson singled, doubled and tripled and drove in four runs, and Braedon Boswell posted two hits and three RBI for Lamoni in the victory. Odin Rivera also had three hits and two RBI, and Tyson McDole doubled in two runs for the Demons. Kalvin Brown and Cannon Rivera combined on five strikeouts.
Cason Spurgeon, Kennan Hinners and Chase Power all had two hits for Seymour.
Moravia 11 Murray 0
Gage Hanes posted two hits and three RBI, and Chase Uhlenhake had two hits, an RBI and a run for Moravia. Wyatt Throckmorton and Shane Helmick combined on a seven-strikeout, one-hit shutout.
Mormon Trail 14 Moulton-Udell 4
Gabe Stripe had two hits, two runs and an RBI to lead Mormon Trail at the plate. Logan Evans added a hit and scored three runs, and Fulton Flesher threw three shutout innings with three strikeouts.
Moulton-Udell’s Asa Mellaway posted three singles and two RBI.
Ankeny Christian 10 Twin Cedars 1
Malachi Johnson, Eli Christensen and Brody Hoefle had two hits and two RBI each for Ankeny Christian in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 16 Carroll 2
Cade Sears smacked another triple and drove in four while scoring twice, and Quinn Koesters added three hits, four runs and an RBI for Harlan. Teagon Kasperbauer and Austin Schumacher drove in two runs each, and Hayden Soma struck out five in five innings.
West Harrison 12 East Mills 6
West Harrison’s Mason King doubled, tripled, drove in a run and scored three runs while Sage Evans had two hits and three RBI. Mason McIntosh added a double and drove in three, and Brady Melby and Koleson Evans combined on 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Hawkeyes.
Bedford 8 Stanton 3
Silas Walston tripled, singled, drove in four and scored twice to lead Bedford in the win. Klemit Olney (3 2/3 innings) and Logan Moyer (3 1/3 innings) combined to strike out eight in the win.
Gavin Ford had two hits, and Josh Martin added a hit and two RBI to lead Stanton.
Underwood 9 Cherokee 2
Underwood broke away from a tight game with a six-run sixth inning. Garrett Luett, Kaiden Rodenburg and Easton Eledge had two hits each, and Easton Robertson posted a hit and three RBI for the Eagles. Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossn combined to strike out seven in the win.
Ar-We-Va 4 Riverside 3 — 9 inn
Will Ragaller delivered the walk-off hit — his second of the night — to send Ar-We-Va to the marathon win. Braeden Kirsch posted two hits and two runs and tossed the final five innings, striking out four and giving up just one run on three hits.
Grady Jeppesen had two hits and an RBI, and Nathan Messerschmidt and Keaten Rieken drove in one run for Riverside. Jeppesen went 5 2/3 innings, struck out five and gave up just two earned runs.
CAM 12 Audubon 11
Lane Spieker hit a home run among three hits, drove in four and scored four times while Brody Paulsen added two doubles and two runs. Joe Kauffman pitched in a hit, two RBI and two walks, and Colby Rich had eight strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
Braden Wessel led Audubon with two hits and four RBI, and Aaron Olsen and Gavin Smith also had two hits each for the Wheelers in the loss.
Missouri Valley 17 West Monona 7
Kadin Bonham had three hits, and Carson Wendt, Gage Clausen and Kevin Wilson all had two hits apiece for Missouri Valley, which scored 11 runs in the first inning. Wendt scored three runs, and Will Gutzmer and Gage Clausen had three RBI apiece.
Woodbine 3 Tri-Center 1
Carter Gruver struck out seven in seven innings and added a double among two hits at the plate to lead Woodbine. Cory Bantam, Ashton Dickinson, Carson Kelley and Cameron Cline also had one hit each for the Tigers.
Sean McGee had 10 strikeouts for Tri-Center in six innings. Jaxon Johnson, Isaac Wohlhuter and Michael Turner all had one hit for the Trojans.
Winterset 4 Nodaway Valley 2
Matthew Weber, Elliot Cooney, Boston DeVault and Paul Berg all had hits for Nodaway Valley.
Alta-Aurelia 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Preson McAlister had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Easton Hays added an RBI triple and a single for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Cal Heydon and Gabe Obert also had RBI doubles for the Crusaders.
Sigourney 9 Melcher-Dallas 1
Logan Godfrey, Cole Metz and Owen Suntken all had two hits each for Melcher-Dallas in the loss.
Other Non-Conference
Atlantic 10 Fremont-Mills 0
St. Albert 11 Storm Lake 5
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning (MISSING)