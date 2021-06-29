(KMAland) -- Big sweeps for Kuemper, Glenwood and LC, Sidney clinched the outright Corner title, T-C, Mo Valley and Underwood advanced in the WIC Tournament, Mount Ayr got a shutout in DSM, CAM claimed the RVC title and more from the KMAland baseball on Monday.
H-10: Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Joey Moser cracked two home runs, drove in three and scored three times for Harlan in the victory. Isaiah Ahrenholtz added three hits and an RBI, Alex Monson posted two hits and three RBI and Luke Musich finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs. Cael Goshorn threw five innings and struck out five to get the win.
Owen McCunn drove in a run on a single, and Hunter Dukes singled and scored a run for Shenandoah.
H-10: Harlan 8 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Quinn Koesters had three hits and two RBI, and Alex Monson, Kelby Lasher, Ben Muenchrath and Cade Sears all added two hits each for Harlan in the win. Isaiah Ahrenholtz and Lasher also drove in two each, and Thomas Ernst struck out nine in six shutout innings to get the win.
Carter Ruzek and Couper Gile had two hits and an RBI each for Shenandoah in the loss.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 13 Clarinda 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic put up six runs in the second and four in the third on their way to the dominant win.
Wyatt Schmitt had two hits, and Logan Green and Jon McCall had RBI hits for Clarinda in the loss.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 6 (Game 1)
The Monarchs scored the first 13 runs of the game in the victory.
Garrett Couse went 4-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored for Red Oak. Chase Roeder added a two-RBI hit for the Tigers.
H-10: Red Oak 9 Denison-Schleswig 6 (Game 2)
Landon Couse and Garrett Couse had two hits and two RBI each, and AJ Schmid posted a hit and two RBI for Red Oak in the win. Dawson Bond threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out five to get the victory on the mound.
H-10: St. Albert 12 Glenwood 2 (Game 1)
St. Albert scored five in the fourth and six in the fifth on their way to the dominant win.
Jayme Fritts had an RBI double, and five others hit safely for Glenwood in the loss.
H-10: St. Albert 12 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)
St. Albert exploded for a seven-run second inning to roll on to the key Hawkeye Ten sweep.
Trent Patton had two hits and scored once, and Grant Von Essen drove in a run for Glenwood.
H-10: Lewis Central 15 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Aron Harrington went 4-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored to lead Lewis Central. Casey Clair also went deep, drove in four and scored twice for the Titans. Jonah Pomrenke had a hit and three runs, JC Dermody pitched in one hit and two RBI and Cael Malskeit nabbed a single, two walks and two runs.
Britain Miller, Gannon Greenwal, Cael Turner and Avery Fuller all had RBI hits for Creston in the loss.
H-10: Lewis Central 11 Creston 0 (Game 2)
JC Dermody had a hit and drove in four, and Aron Harrington added another two hits with an RBI and two runs scored for Lewis Central. Cael Malskeit and Trenton Johnette combined on a two-hit shutout with four Ks each.
Britain Miller, Gannon Greenwalt, Evan Bruce and Keagan Smith all had hits for Creston.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 11 Griswold 0
Tyler Johnson threw all five innings, struck out eight and allowed just two hits for Fremont-Mills. Kyler Owen added two hits and two RBI, and Levi Wright finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Knights.
Kamron Brownlee and Cale Swain both had one hit each for Griswold.
CORNER: Sidney 15 Essex 0
Leighton Whipple threw all four innings, struck out eight and went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a triple to lead Sidney. Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel also had a pair of hits for the Cowboys, which clinched an outright Corner Conference championship.
CORNER: Stanton 2 East Mills 1
Carter Johnson went 3 2/3 no-hit innings and struck out seven in relief to get the win. Colby Royal threw the first 3 1/3, striking out seven of his own and allowing just one hit. Johnson added three hits at the plate, and Josh Martin doubled for Stanton.
Mason Crouse had a hit and scored a run for East Mills in the loss. Jack Anderson threw all six innings for the Wolverines.
WICT: IKM-Manning 3 Riverside 1
Max Nielsen threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts for IKM-Manning in the win. Amos Rasmussen led the offense with two hits, and Nielsen and Cooper Perdow also had one RBI each.
Eddie Vlcek threw a complete game of his own with five strikeouts for Riverside. Nathan Messerschmidt added an RBI hit.
WICT: Tri-Center 10 IKM-Manning 0
Justice Weers had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Leyton Nelson added two RBI of his own. Brett McGee posted two hits and two runs, and Mason Rohatch had a hit, two runs and an RBI of his own for the Trojans. Nelson and Rohatsch combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts on the mound.
Max Nielsen had the only IKM-Manning hit of the game.
WICT: Missouri Valley 8 Logan-Magnolia 1
Eli Fouts threw a complete game, allowing just one run on six hits to get the win. Will Gutzmer added two hits and scored once, and Gage Clausen had two hits and two RBI for the Big Reds. Alex Murray also had a single, a double and two RBI.
WICT: Underwood 9 AHSTW 0
Jack Vanfossan threw five one-hit innings and struck out eight while Cael Jensen tossed the final two with a pair of strikeouts. Vanfossan tripled and drove in three, and Clayton Luett pitched in two hits and two RBI. Easton Eledge added two hits and one RBI, and Coby Fink tallied a pair of hits and scored once.
Nick Denning had the lone hit of the night for AHSTW.
POI: Bedford 4 Wayne 1
Noah Johnson threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits, and Bryson Ewart finished with three hits and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Paxton Davis had a hit and drove in one for Wayne.
POI: Mount Ayr 1 Nodaway Valley 0
Jaydon Knight threw six four-hit innings, and Jaixen Frost came in for the seventh to lead Mount Ayr to the tight win at Principal Park. Frost had a triple and scored the only run of the game for the Raiders.
NC: Lamoni 12 Lenox 0
Brayden Olson threw a one-hitter and struck out eight over four innings for Lamoni. Kade Nowlin led the offense with two hits, including a three-run triple. Javin Stevenson added a triple of his own among two hits.
Walon Cook and Chase Johnston had one hit each for Lenox.
NC: Clarke 11 Southwest Valley 1
Kate Hutchings had a hit and a walk, and Brendan Knapp, Dom Nicolas and Blake Thomas all had one hit each. Thomas drove in the lone run for the Timberwolves.
NC: East Union 1 Murray 0
Ethan Mitchell finished with a three-hit shout, striking out 14 and walking just one batter to get the win for East Union.
Tivon Spurgeon, Blake Richman and Kace Patton all hit safely for Murray in the loss. Brycen Wookey threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out 11 for the Mustangs.
RVC: CAM 11 Boyer Valley 0
Colby Rich threw a no-hitter with three strikeouts, homered, singled and drove in five for the Cougars. Connor McKee, Joe Kauffman and Ethan Follmann all added two hits each for CAM. Couple with CRB’s loss to West Harrison, the Cougars clinched an outright RVC championship.
RVC: Woodbine 9 Ar-We-Va 2
Landon Bendgen threw six innings and struck out seven to get the win for Woodbine. Cody Brunow led the offense with two hits and two RBI, Bendgen added a double and two RBI and Ashton Dickinson had two hits and two RBI for the Tigers.
Cooper Kock and Luke Smith both had two hits each for Ar-We-Va.
RVC: West Harrison 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Sage Evans led West Harrison with three hits while Mason King pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Hawkeyes. Grant Gilgen threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up just two runs — one earned — on five hits while striking out four to get the win.
Easton Hays had two singles, a double and an RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Aaron McAlister drove in a run on a double of his own.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 12 Whiting 2
John Whitver posted two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Jackson Sklenar added a double among two hits and scored three runs for Glidden-Ralston. Karter Kennebeck doubled twice, and Mark Lensch posted a hit and two RBI.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 11 Orient-Macksburg 5
Ryan Krpan had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Steven Krpan, Logan Godfrey and Cole Metz all posted a pair of hits. Anthony Schneider had three hits of his own for Melcher-Dallas.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 16 Seymour 0
Matthew Welsshons had a hit, three RBI and two runs scored, and Cale Leever posted three hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Ankeny Christian in the win. Eli Christensen and Welshhons combined for six strikeouts and a two-hit shutout.
BLUE: Moravia 9 Mormon Trail 4
Gage Hanes went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored for Moravia in the win.
Gabe Stripe and Remington Newton led Mormon Trail with two hits and two runs each.
