(KMAland) – Kuemper Catholic swept Glenwood, Logan-Magnolia won their fifth straight game, Exira-EHK rolled in RVC play, Southeast Warren and St. Albert won nail-biters and Woodbine, IKM-Manning, Shenandoah and East Union rolled in non-con wins.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 13 Glenwood 1
Logan Sibenaller doubled as one of his three hits, drove in two runs and scored three times while Evan Loew had a double among his two hits and plated three runs for Kuemper Catholic. Carter Putney had one hit, two RBI and scored twice, and Cooper Pottebaum had a hit and scored twice. Benicio Lujano, Ethan Loew, Koby Lampman and Trevor Rial all had one hit, one RBI and scored once while Lampman also doubled. Evan Loew got the win, tossing five innings with five strikeouts on four hits with three walks.
Trent Patton had two hits for Glenwood while JD Colpitts and Nolan Allmon also had hits. Risto Lappala struck out three in the loss.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 5
Koby Lampman had two hits, an RBI and scored once for Kuemper Catholic while Carter Putney, Benicio Lujano and Trevor Rial all had one hit and one RBI. Rial and Lujano also scored runs, and Logan Sibenaller accounted for one hit and scored a run. Tristan Janson scored twice. Ryan Sundrup tossed five innings, striking out two while allowing only two hits.
Trent Patton and Risto Lappala both had one hit and one RBI for Glenwood while Patton also scored a run. Kayden Anderson had a hit and scored a run, and Nolan Clark scored twice. Anderson threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing eight hits and five earned runs.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21 Boyer Valley 4
Josh Nelson had a big game for Exira-EHK with a 4-for-5 showing at the dish, two doubles, five RBI and one run scored. Easton Nelson had two hits, doubled, drove in two and scored twice while Trey Petersen went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Jameson Kilworth posted two hits, doubled, plated two runs and had a keen eye at the plate, drawing three walks. Kilworth also spun five innings, allowing only one hit while striking out seven and walking two.
Cooper Petersen had a hit and two RBI for Boyer Valley while Ethan Hanigan doubled among his two hits, drove in a run and scored two more. Cael Beam also scored a run for the Bulldogs in the loss.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell 11 Murray 9
Keegan Chew had three hits, scored twice, doubled and drove in a run, and Andrew Rowe had two hits, a double and two RBI. Nolan Gannon and Kace Patton also drove in two apiece on one hit. Gauge Mongar and Caden Page both had two hits and stole three bases while Page doubled and drove in a run. Brock Heaberlin struck out four in 2 1/3 innings while Wyatt Patton fanned three batters in four innings.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 19 Southwest Valley 2
Hunter Dukes doubled twice among his three hits while driving in three runs and scoring three more for Shenandoah. Jade Spangler had three hits, drove in two and scored five times. Cole Graham had two hits, three RBI and scored three times, Cole Scamman added a double among his three hits while scoring four times and Camden Lorimor had two hits, doubled, drove in three and scored once. Jacob Rystrom had a hit and scored a run. Seth Zwickel was the winning pitcher. He struck out four on five hits in five innings.
Gavin Wetzel had one hit and one RBI for Southwest Valley while Walker Bissell doubled for the Timberwolves. Roman Keefe scored a run and had an RBI. Brayden Maeder struck out three on six hits with four earned runs in the losing effort.
St. Albert 8 Treynor 7
Brendan Monahan had a big game for St. Albert with three hits, two RBI and a run scored. Monahan drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Cole Pekny and Jaxson Lehnen had two hits and one RBI while Lehnen also scored twice. Owen Marshall accounted for a hit and scored twice, Jeremiah Sherrill had one hit and one RBI and Cael Hobbs doubled and drove in a run. Matthew Holliday got in on the fun with a hit and an RBI. Hobbs was the winning pitcher. He struck out three on six hits in six innings.
Jaxon Schumacher had a monster game for Treynor with a double, a homer, three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Hill had a hit and two RBI while Ryan Bach had one hit and one RBI. Charlie Schrage had a hit and two runs scored, and Mason Yochum tacked on a hit and scored a run. Will Parrott struck out four in five innings.
East Union 20 Essex 0
Seth Hudson had a hit and three RBI for East Union while Austin Lack had a hit and three RBI. Lack was also the winning pitcher. Josh Lopez doubled and sent in three runs, Logan Findley had two hits and drove in a run and Kameron Wethington had two hits, a triple and an RBI.
Woodbine 11 Missouri Valley 1
Carter Gruver had one hit, three RBI and scored twice for Woodbine while Brody Pryor had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Gavin Kelley accounted for two hits and drove in a run, and Xander Johnson had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Austin Fitchhorn had two hits, doubled and drove in a run, and Landon Bendgen and Gunner Wagner both accounted for two knocks. Kelley threw five innings, allowing five hits while striking out one.
Cam Rolli had two hits and scored a run for Missouri Valley while Brayden Neill, Owen Becerra and Bobby Bernard had singles in the loss.
Logan-Magnolia 13 CAM 3
Gavin Kiger had three hits, doubled twice, sent in three runs and scored three more for Logan-Magnolia. Kyle Stueve had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, and Kalab Kuhl had doubled among his two hits and drove in two. Ethan Evans added two hits, an RBI and scored once, Evan Roden posted one hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Rex Meeker had one RBI and two hits. Gage Shook accounted for one hit and one RBI. Kuhl threw two innings, striking out three on one hit while Shook and Drake Geith threw two innings apiece.
Brayden Chester had two hits and an RBI for CAM while Chase Spieker added two hits. Lukas James contributed one hit and one RBI for the Cougars .
Carroll 5 Audubon 4
Brody Schultes had two hits and an RBI for Audubon while Cooper Nielsen also accounted for two hits. Aaron Olsen and Gavin Larsen tacked on one hit apiece while Carson Wessel drove in a run. Larsen was the losing pitcher. He tossed two innings, striking out two. Olsen threw three innings, allowing two hits.
IKM-Manning 14 MVAOCOU 6
Lane Sams went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Cooper Perdew had two hits, two RBI and scored once while Reed Hinners had two RBI. Ben Ramsey did a little of everything with three hits, three RBI, four stolen bags and three runs scored. Perdew threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out three while allowing two hits.
Roland-Story 2 Lenox 1
Carter Reed went 2-for-3 for Lenox while Gabe Funk added a hit and drove in a run. Laramie Stoaks threw six innings, striking out three while giving up two earned runs.
Interstate 35 8 Bedford 3
Quentin King doubled, drove in two runs and scored once while Garrison Motsinger had two hits. Logan Moyer doubled and scored a run, and Peyton Kreps had a hit and scored a run. Micah Nally tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while striking out two.
Des Moines Christian 15 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
No stats reported.
Southeast Warren 4 West Central Valley 3
Austin Ledlie had two hits and two RBI for Southeast Warren while Brody Crow added a hit and an RBI. Dalton Spear and Caden Carruthers also had hits for the Warhawks. Crow threw three innings, striking out four while not allowing any hits.
Moravia 13 Cardinal 3
No stats reported.
Collins-Maxwell 7 Ankeny Christian 3
Landon Nehring had a double and drove in two runs while Brody Hoefle accounted for two hits. Tyler Mahone had one hit and drove in a run. Eli Christensen struck out seven while allowing six hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings.